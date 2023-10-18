Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max may feature ‘super’ telephoto lens: Report | Mint – Mint

The Apple iPhone 16 series will debut next year, but it has started making headlines already. According to a report by Digital Chat Station on Weibo, iPhone 16 Pro Max may come with a super telephoto periscope camera to increase optical zoom on the phone.

The report states that cameras with a focal length over 300mm are typically given the label “super” or “ultra” telephoto due to their ability to greatly magnify and capture distant subjects. In the case of the Apple iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro models, their telephoto camera has a focal length equivalent to 77mm. If the iPhone 16 Pro Max were to feature a focal length exceeding 300mm, it would represent a substantial and significant increase.

As per a MacRumours report, the Weibo user reiterated their previous assertion that the ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro Max will come with a camera sensor that is 12% larger, measuring 1/1.14-inches in size. In comparison, the current ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max feature a 1/1.28-inch sensor, and no increase in sensor size is anticipated for this year’s ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max.

A larger sensor has the potential to enhance the dynamic range and background blur of the primary iPhone camera. Furthermore, it could significantly improve low-light photography capabilities, as a larger surface area can capture more light at the same shutter speed and aperture.

As per a previous report, Apple iPhone 16 may feature a vertical rear camera layout as the iPhone 12. The report cited a leakster with the Twitter account name @URedditor. It says that the design could be extended to other phones under the iPhone 16 series.

In case you are unaware, Apple switched to a diagonally-arranged rear camera setup with the iPhone 13 and 13 mini. The design was continued with iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus and is also likely to be adopted for iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. But not to iPhone 16.

As per the tipster, the change in camera layout when combined with other newer design aspects like the Dynamic Island and a USB-C port will make the device “instantly recognizable.”

