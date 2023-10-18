Nothing Phone (2): Carl Pei Talks Exclusively About The iPhone Challenger – Forbes

Nothing co-founder Carl Pei.

The next phone from Nothing is coming soon, and this time it’s coming to the U.S. I talked to the company’s co-founder, Carl Pei, about the Nothing Phone (2).

Speaking from New York, Pei began by addressing the fact that making a smartphone is not for the faint-hearted. “The smartphone industry is undoubtedly one of the most challenging in the world. We have witnessed numerous established companies failing, while start-ups in this space often never get to launch a second-generation product.”

He’s right. I’ve seen strong brands give up, even if they have had success with earlier models. Amazon, LG, HTC and older players like Siemens no longer make smartphones. So, for Nothing to enter the market last year was brave.

Of course, Pei has history with phones, having been a co-founder of OnePlus. But even so. Pei previously told me in an extensive interview that things were challenging at the start, and that this year, the company has been able to significantly improve the components or suppliers it’s used. Since Phone (1), Nothing is believed to have come on leaps and bounds in terms of engineering and processes.

Pei explains why he thinks Nothing is in with a chance: “With Nothing, we want to bring a sense of excitement back to the industry by making great products that feel special, different, and fun. With Phone (1), we successfully entered the smartphone market and proved that there was an appetite for such a new alternative, especially among younger users.”

Nothing Phone (1) in white.

The first phone got off to a good start, selling close to 750,000 phones, believed to be about half the number of the first-gen iPhones sold. And Pei regularly uses the iPhone as a yardstick. “Apple is continuously gaining ground over Android, and there isn’t a real exciting alternative out there right now, especially for the younger generation.”

One reason for the comparison is that Nothing, the company claims, has one of the highest rates of people switching from iOS to Android. Nothing says it’s between three and four times the average across some markets.

Pei says, “We have experienced tremendous excitement and support from day one in the market, particularly from the creative community. This is especially encouraging since winning over the creative community can be one of the toughest challenges.”

Pei goes on, “We have noticed numerous concept designs online inspired by our products, which is a testament to their influence. Furthermore, we have observed a few established brands following the path we have trailblazed with our transparent design identity.”

This kind of enthusiasm to celebrate a design with new concepts happened early on to Apple with the iPhone, too, cementing the image of Nothing as an iPhone challenger. And transparent gadgets, including the most recent Studio Buds+ from Apple’s Beats brand, are all the rage.

If you hadn’t guessed that transparent design is continuing for Nothing, Pei is clearly hinting this, and indeed the image above, confirms it.

He’s clear that the U.S. market is important for the new phone. “For our first smartphone, Phone (1), we took a focused approach by selectively launching in specific markets and regions. With Phone (1), we have seen encouraging results, being one of the smartphone brands with the highest percentage of users switching from an iPhone across quite a few markets. With the US being a very Apple dominated market with no real option for people looking for an alternative, it represents a good opportunity for Phone (2).”

But what about the processor? We know that the Phone (2) will have the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. Why not the Gen 2? “Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is a proven processor. It has been thoroughly tested and continuously optimised through numerous updates since its introduction a year ago. We prioritise user experience over being first in the specs race. Also, the latest technology comes at a cost which isn’t always justified from a user benefit standpoint. Choosing Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 ensures that Phone (2) remains accessible while delivering a significantly improved experience compared to Phone (1).”

Finally, I’m treated to two exclusive new details. The Nothing team revealed to me the size of the battery. It’s going to have 4,700mAh capacity, which is an increase on the 4,500mAh cell in Phone (1). This is also a lot bigger than the latest iPhone 14 Pro (3,200mAh) and even the iPhone 14 Pro Max (4,323mAh).

Size isn’t everything, we know, but combine this with the efficiency of that Snapdragon chip and it means, I’m told, an 80% overall performance improvement over Phone (1), which is pretty mighty.

The second exclusive refers to the date of the launch. Mark your calendars for July—so not long—and I’m told it will be a global release, that is, the U.S. will have it as soon as other countries.

