Apple TV+ 'Friday Night Baseball' starts with big-time divisional matchups – AppleInsider

“Friday Night Baseball” will premiere on April 8 starting off with two marquee games broadcast via Apple TV+.

Released on Tuesday, the first half of the 2022 “Friday Night Baseball” schedule outlines all of the games that will appear on the service from April 8 until June 24. Each of the 12 Fridays includes two games from the MLB, broadcast live to viewers around the world.

The opening Friday on April 8 will start with the New York Mets playing the Washington Nationals at 7p.m. Eastern, followed by the Houston Astros at the Los Angeles Angels at 9:30p.m. Eastern.

Future matches along with other features of the broadcasts including pre- and post-game coverage, will be announced at a later date.

As part of “Friday Night Baseball,” fans will be able to watch key games without local broadcast restrictions. The weekly double-header will be viewable in the United States, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, South Korea, and the United Kingdom, and will be free for a limited time without a need for an Apple TV+ subscription.

The “Friday Night Baseball” games will be viewable on any device that can play Apple TV+ content, including the Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, Mac, supported smart TVs, game consoles, and cable set-top boxes.

“Friday Night Baseball” is a major coup for Apple, with it venturing into the field of live sports broadcasting. It is believed that Apple paid around $85 million as part of a $115 million deal between it, NBC Sports, and the MLB.

The released first-half schedule follows:

I’m not a baseball fan, but I know a good number of them, I’m married to one. For the most part, they don’t care about the big weekly matchup. They follow a particular team. So there’s one game, June 10, Rays at Twins, that my SO might want to watch. Other then that it’s MLB.com to see the rest of the Twins games. My SO will have no interest in getting ATV+ for this. I wonder how much of a a draw this will be for other baseball fans?

DAalseth said: I wonder how much of a a draw this will be for other baseball fans? Not a huge draw. More like a perk that goes along with the subscription. Looks like a pretty good mix of teams across MLB.

Not a huge draw. More like a perk that goes along with the subscription. Looks like a pretty good mix of teams across MLB.

I’m looking forward to it. I’m all in on ATV+ anyway, so it’ll be nice putting a game on on a Friday night (I’m a dad, Friday night socializing isn’t a thing for me anymore) outside of my market. Will be interested to see if Apple adds their own little personal touch to games.

Any idea if these will just be rebroadcasts of the regional feeds? If so, home or away team or both options?

DAalseth said: I’m not a baseball fan, but I know a good number of them, I’m married to one. For the most part, they don’t care about the big weekly matchup. They follow a particular team. So there’s one game, June 10, Rays at Twins, that my SO might want to watch. Other then that it’s MLB.com to see the rest of the Twins games. My SO will have no interest in getting ATV+ for this. I wonder how much of a a draw this will be for other baseball fans? Fantasy sports is a big deal these days so while most fans who follow team sports have a favorite team, if they are involved in a fantasy league, they will also follow individual players. This isn’t unique to MLB, it’s the same for NFL, NBA, NHL. My understanding is that fantasy leagues are very popular for the various pro football (soccer) leagues in Europe. Note that these fantasy leagues have driven widescale adoption of advanced sports analytics which in turn is heavily used in videogames (Madden, FIFA, etc.). Advertisement Looking at the first half schedule, these Friday night Apple TV+ games have been very carefully chosen. These aren’t likely to be contests between two MLB cellar dwellers. At least one team represents a major media market (NYC, LA, Chicago, Boston, SF Bay Area, etc.), is a traditional powerhouse or baseball town (like St. Louis, Cleveland, Cincinnati) or has been strong in recent years. These teams will have the most popular fantasy players. This is more of a bonus for someone who is already on Apple TV+ especially millennials who consume more content on their mobile devices versus sitting in front of the boob tube. Most baseball TV coverage is monopolized by the cable TV providers; there is very little available via terrestrial broadcast. One or two MLB games a week isn’t going to be a driver for more Apple TV+ subscriptions. If you were a baseball fanatic, you’d have an MLB TV subscription however you still have to contend with local blackouts. Apple TV+ won’t change this. Advertisement If these Friday Night games have significant viewership, this will provide Apple additional leverage to be considered a contender for other live sports broadcasts.

Fantasy sports is a big deal these days so while most fans who follow team sports have a favorite team, if they are involved in a fantasy league, they will also follow individual players.

This isn’t unique to MLB, it’s the same for NFL, NBA, NHL. My understanding is that fantasy leagues are very popular for the various pro football (soccer) leagues in Europe. Note that these fantasy leagues have driven widescale adoption of advanced sports analytics which in turn is heavily used in videogames (Madden, FIFA, etc.).

Looking at the first half schedule, these Friday night Apple TV+ games have been very carefully chosen. These aren’t likely to be contests between two MLB cellar dwellers. At least one team represents a major media market (NYC, LA, Chicago, Boston, SF Bay Area, etc.), is a traditional powerhouse or baseball town (like St. Louis, Cleveland, Cincinnati) or has been strong in recent years. These teams will have the most popular fantasy players.

This is more of a bonus for someone who is already on Apple TV+ especially millennials who consume more content on their mobile devices versus sitting in front of the boob tube. Most baseball TV coverage is monopolized by the cable TV providers; there is very little available via terrestrial broadcast. One or two MLB games a week isn’t going to be a driver for more Apple TV+ subscriptions.

If you were a baseball fanatic, you’d have an MLB TV subscription however you still have to contend with local blackouts. Apple TV+ won’t change this.

If these Friday Night games have significant viewership, this will provide Apple additional leverage to be considered a contender for other live sports broadcasts.

