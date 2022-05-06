Karan Johar confirms Koffee with Karan 7 will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar – The Indian Express

Karan Johar dropped a bomb on Wednesday morning as he shared that “Koffee with Karan will not be returning”. However, minutes later indianexpress.com had exclusively revealed that while the show will not come back on TV, it will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. And now, the host himself has confirmed that Koffee with Karan 7 will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Karan took to Instagram to share a note which read, “Koffee with Karan will not be returning…on TV! Because every great story needs a good twist, I’m delighted to announce that Season 7 of Koffee With Karan will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar!”



While Karan Johar did not share details about the guests this season, the host did hint that there would be the usual games, gossip and deep conversations on the show.

The note further read, “The biggest movie stars from across India will return to the couch to spill the beans while drinking some koffee. There will be games, there will be rumours put to rest – and there will be conversations that go deep, about love, loss and everything we’ve all been through over the last few years. Koffee With Karan, ‘steaming’ soon, only on Disney+ Hotstar. Toodles!”

Koffee With Karan first aired on November 19, 2004 on Star World. The show concluded its sixth and final season on March 17, 2019.

