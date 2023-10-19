Android 14 Update Tracker: Release Date, Top Features, Compatible Devices, and More – MySmartPrice

Here’s everything about the upcoming Android 14 update, the expected release timeline, features, supported devices and more.
- Android 14 could launch in August 2023.
- It brings various new features but would remain visually identical to Android 13.
- Here’s everything about Android 14 and when your device will get the update.Â
Google is working on Android 14, the next most popular smartphone OS version. Android 12 brought the most significant visual change to the operating system, with Android 13 continuing to use the same Material You design language. From the Developer Preview Google has released for Android 14, we can say Google isn’t going to change anything drastic with Android 14 visually. But there are many under-the-hood changes and some new features.
Let us talk about when the Android 14 update will hit your devices, along with the new features it brings and the expected launch date of the update in this article.
Android 14 was made official during the Google I/O 2023 developer conference on May 10th. The company has released the second beta update for the public to try out the new features of Android 14. The Android 14 Beta programme is available for multiple brands, including OPPO, OnePlus, Lenovo, Xiaomi, iQOO, Tecno, Nothing, Realme, and Vivo. Google has revealed the official timeline along with the launch of the Android 14 Developer Preview 1. Take a look:
One of the coolest features of Android 14 has to be the Generative AI wallpapers. The features will allow users to create new wallpapers with the help of AI. One can add the description and the operating system will create a customised wallpaper based on the instructions.
When your device matches your energy >>> With just a few taps, you can create Generative AI wallpapers to customize your experience. Coming soon to Android. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/dJQLynq7rY
— Android (@Android) May 10, 2023
Google has also introduced a new customisable lock screen option with Android 14. With this, users will be able to customise each and every aspect of a lock screen like clock, shortcuts, wallpapers, and more.
In Android 13 or earlier versions, if an app wants to access an image or video, you give access to either the whole folder or the whole SD card. With Android 14, you have more control over what an app sees in your storage. You can select specific photos or videos when an app prompts for Data Access.
Android has supported changing font sizes for a long time now, since Android 6.0, to be precise. On Android 13, you can scale the font to 130% on Pixel devices. With Android 14, the font can now be scaled up to 200%.
Android 14 uses nonlinear font scaling, which means text that is already large won’t see a further increase in size.
Android 14 will allow you to see notifications by using the camera flash lighting up or the display flash. You can toggle these settings from Accessibility settings in Android 14. You can use the camera flash or display flash to light up the notifications or use both simultaneously. With the display flash, you can also choose the colour of the flash.
Android 14 also brings new app quality guidelines for large screens. Google separates apps across three tiers with support for large screens and functionalities they offer.
Android is used in countries worldwide and is a truly global operating system. Different regions come with other regional measurements for dates, times, temperature, etc., such as Kilometres vs Miles and Fahrenheit vs Miles. The regional Preferences feature in Android 14 lets users set their preferred temperature units, distance, calendar, the first day of the week, and more. The feature is now available in Android 14 Developer Preview 2.
Hiroshi Lockheimer, SVP, Android, Chrome, ChromeOS, Play and Photos, has announced that Android 14 will support satellite connectivity.
Wild to think about user experiences for phones that can connect to satellites. When we launched G1 in ’08 it was a stretch to get 3G + Wifi working. Now we’re designing for satellites. Cool! Excited to support our partners in enabling all of this in the next version of Android!
— Hiroshi Lockheimer (@lockheimer) September 1, 2022
Google is testing the clone apps feature in Android 14 Developer Preview. It lets you create a second app instance, like current third-party solutions. As of now, many custom skins also have support for app cloning. Now, a similar feature will be available natively on Android 14.
Google announced Health Connect at I/O 2022, which could sync data across different health and fitness services such as Samsung Health, Google Fit, Fitbit and more. Health Connect is now baked into system settings in Android 14.
With Android 14, you can turn off animations when you enter your PIN. This ensures that others won’t be able to see what you’re entering as PIN by looking over your shoulder.
The Android 14 also brings a new back arrow for gesture navigation. The feature will allow users to switch between the apps more efficiently. All you need to do is use the back gesture and the previous app will be opened.
The Android 14 update also brings a better share sheet, which will allow developers to add custom actions to the share menu. One can have custom sharing options like Send to your Devices, copy link, QR code, and more.
The Android 14 will allow users to select languages on a per-app basis. The feature will allow developers to add multiple languages to their applications with ease.
The Android 14 operating system will introduce a new feature that will allow apps to limit the visibility of specified views only to accessibility services that claim to help users with disabilities. Only real accessibility apps that have been vetted by Play Protect and the Play Store will be able to access sensitive data protected by the new feature.
Google announced the Android 14 Beta 2 for the public during its annual developer conference. The company has revealed that the Android 14 Beta programme is now available for non-Pixel devices, including iQOO, Lenovo, Nothing, OnePlus, OPPO, Realme, Tecno, Vivo, and Xiaomi. Let us take a look at some of the phones that will be a part of Android 14 beta programme:
Now let us look at the devices from various brands that have promised Android version updates, including an update to Android 14.
NOTE: These phones are expected to receive the Android 14 update after it is launched, but it is not confirmed as of now.
Google has released the final and last beta of the Android 14 update. The Android 14 Beta 5 is now available for eligible Pixel devices. The latest beta update brings new features and bug fixes.
Google has started rolling out the Android 14 beta 4 update to the supported devices. The update comes with version number UPB4.230623.005 and is around 200MB in size. The update brings some fixes and improvements before the official rollout.
OPPO has confirmed that it will soon roll out the Android 14 update to its range of smartphones. The company has confirmed that 11 of its devices will get the Android 14 update in the near future. The list includes:
Google has officially released the second beta update for its upcoming Android 14 operating system. The company has revealed that the Beta 2 will come with some added features like Ultra HDR support, Health Connect application, Predictive Back, lossless USB audio, and more features. Moreover, it has also opened the beta update for non-Pixel devices.
One of the most awaited features in Pixel phones, custom clocks and the ability to customise the lock screen clock, is now added to Android 14 Beta 1. You can set the colours and size of the clock on the lock screen.
Screen recording on Android will get a revamp with the ability to record only a single app rather than recording the entire screen on your Android device.
Google has confirmed that it has rolled out the first Beta for the Android 14 operating system. The latest beta update is for early adopters enrolling in the Android beta programme. The latest beta update brings new features, including a smarter system UI, a new back arrow, better sharing capabilities, better graphics, per-app language preferences, and more.
