Apple MacOS 13.2 Release: Should You Upgrade? – Forbes

Hot on the heels of iOS 16.3, Apple has released macOS 13.2, an update that brings the same feature and security upgrades to Macs and MacBooks. Here’s everything you need to know.

02/01 Update: Final verdict below

Apple macOS 13 Ventura

Who Is It For?

MacOS 13.2 supports the 2017 MacBook, MacBook Pro, iMac and newer. You can find Apple’s official list of compatible Macs here. Users should be automatically prompted to update, but it is possible to trigger the update manually by navigating to Settings > General > Software Update. If you are running newer beta software at the time of reading this (see ‘The Road Ahead’ section at the end), unenroll your device beforehand.

The Deal Breakers

Based on user reports, the first 48 hours for macOS 13.2 have been relatively smooth, if not totally bug-free. Among the issues reported (and upvoted) are webcam glitches, including using a DSL as a webcam, refresh rates on external monitors and a concerning but currently isolated report of the update causing damage to Lightroom and Luminar catalogs.

So What Do You Get?

For anyone who has read my iOS 16.3 Upgrade Guide, the macOS 13.2 release notes will look familiar:

Given macOS 13.2 is over 1GB in size, it would be helpful to know what the “other enhancements” are, but Apple has increasingly only reported the headline changes in its iOS, iPadOS and macOS updates in recent years.

As with iPhones and iPads, the headline news here is support for security keys. Like Android, Windows has offered security key support for years, and it is a necessary (and overdue) catch-up for all of Apple’s platforms.

MacOS 13.2 Security

Apple’s official security page also reveals that macOS 13.2 contains 26 security patches, many of which are shared with the iOS 16.3 and iOS 15.7.3 updates the company also released this week.

Notably, the patches fix potential vulnerabilities in the kernel, WiFi, Mail Drafts, Maps, Safari, Screen Time, the Weather App and Windows Installer. None are classified as Zero-Day vulnerabilities.

MacOS 13.2 Verdict: Upgrade

MacOS Ventura had a bumpy start to life, with significantly more bugs making it through to the public release than expected. However, things are beginning to change and I am now happy to recommend macOS Monterrey holdouts make the leap to Ventura.

02/02 Update: Final verdict. No showstopping bugs have been discovered on macOS 13.2 Ventura over the last week, but there is a problem where ‘Background Items Added’ notifications are shown each time you restart your computer. Uninstalling and reinstalling affected apps makes no difference. This bug has existed since the early days of Ventura, and while it doesn’t ruin your workflow, it is about time Apple fixed it.

The Road Ahead

While Apple has made significant headway since Ventura launched in October, there is still more to do. Expect macOS 13.3 to enter public testing in the coming days with a release timeframe of March. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims that Apple is currently testing an internal version of macOS 13.3 with Apple Silicon-based Mac Pros, which also mean we may see this long-awaited hardware in the spring.

Note: If you want to try macOS updates before they are released to the broader public, you can join the Apple Beta Software Program.

