AT&T 5G Scores Big with Fans During Pro Football's Final Game – AT&T Newsroom

Whether wearing green or red at this year’s Big Game in Glendale, Arizona, fans on AT&T got the win – breaking data records with 21 TB of data usage. All the selfies, halftime livestreams and social posts increased AT&T 5G data usage by 81% over last year’s Big Game.

Check out our post-game 5G stat sheet:

The Big Game was nothing less than super. Here’s some additional highlights:

The MVP of AT&T 5G

Our network team and the FirstNet® team at AT&T took home the Most Valuable Player award, having spent over a year preparing for and making extensive network upgrades in and around the stadium:

These are just a few of the improvements in our playbook. AT&T fans scored as our network preparation paid off. And the Phoenix community wins as these upgrades are now on our permanent network roster.

The Big Game’s True Champions

The game is an experience of a lifetime for fans, but the True Champions are first responders. Thousands of first responders from agencies across jurisdictions come together to keep us all safe and make it a success. And at a time when people are sharing more content than ever before, the need for public safety to have access to dedicated connectivity, innovative tools and mission-centric solutions has never been more vital. That’s why public safety has their own network – FirstNet, Built with AT&T.

Serving as public safety’s true network partner, we gave first responders an unparalleled level of support:

AT&T has invested more than $625 million in its Arizona wireless and wireline networks from 2019-2021. Whether staying connected at the Big Game, at home or on the go, we’ll be there with a strong network to share all the unforgettable moments. And first responders continue to keep those moments safe and secure.

