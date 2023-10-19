PS5 Console Sets a New World Sales Record – Gizchina.com

The popularity of video games have been on a continuous rise for quite a long time now. More and more people keep gaining interest each day and this means a lot for the gaming industry.

Undoubtedly, the gaming industry has become a very lucrative business. The best part is that, it does not look like slowing down anytime soon. This is because new games keep showing up all the time as old ones get remake editions.

In the United States for example, February 2023 data shows that the sales of video games skyrocketed. The data shows that new game titles such as Dead Space and Hogwarts Legacy saw millions of copies in sales. Older games such as “Last of Us” also saw a massive rise in sales.

This could highly be attributed to the introduction of new consoles as well. Even though the PS5 console was released in 2020, it faced massive supply shortage. Sony was able to solve this issue just a month ago in February. Due to the high in demand for the PS5 console, it does not come as much of a surprise that its sales has risen so fast. As reported by Circana, the sales of consoles have gone up astronomically.

Sony’s PS5 console unsurprisingly takes the lead in the sales of consoles with some large numbers. In actual fact, the PS5 has hit historical numbers as far as sales is concerned. The console keeps getting hundreds of fans each day due to its accessibility and exclusive game titles.

Comparing the data to that of last year, the sale of video game hardware have gone up 68%. We are only in March but the amount of money spent on such hardware alone has grown by 29% this year. In monetary terms, the amount of money spent has grown from $687 million to $888 million.

According to Piscatela of Circana, the massive sales of the PS5 is what has contributed to this significant growth. In February, the PS5 was the best selling platform in terms of unit quantities and amount spent. It also takes the lead when compared to same time last year.

The best part of these numbers is what they represent. With such numbers, it means the PS5 is now the best selling PlayStation console in history. And guess what? The PS5 is still in high demand so the numbers will keep rising.

Judging from the numbers, the PS5 is on track to extend this record beyond the borders of Sony. Already, it is about to cement its name as the console with the biggest first quarter sales in the history of gaming. This is not in comparison with just PlayStation consoles, but to all consoles ever made.

With speculations mounting on the forthcoming of the PS5 Pro, this can be a long standing record. The PS6 is quite far from discussion at the moment. For now, the PS5 has marked its name in the history books and it will be quite difficult for any other console to break this record.

Source / Via: Inside Gaming

Website developer, tech enthusiast, news editor and a blogger.



GizChina

Follow @gizchina







Chinese Phone blog dedicated to providing breaking news, expert reviews, Chinese Phones, Android Apps, Chinese Android Tablets and how to’s.

Keep up to date with the latest Chinese Android phone news and reviews on our social media channels:

source