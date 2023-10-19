iPhone colors don’t matter to most people [Unpopular opinion] – 9to5Mac

We’re less than a fortnight away from the September Apple event, and by this point we’re reasonably sure we know which iPhone colors to expect in this year’s line-up.

Many of you have already reached at least a tentative decision for the Pro models, based on our renders, with Dark Blue the most popular choice. But does it really matter much … ?

I mean, don’t misunderstand me. I have as many opinions about iPhone colors as the next geek, though mine could be said to be rather uninteresting. In my world, there are only two gadget colors: silver and black. My Mac and iPad are silver, my iPhone is black – well, as close as Apple ever gets to black.

(And yeah, ok, my Apple Watch is white, but that’s a special case.)

And sure, in the abstract, I’m on Team Blue when it comes to the anticipated iPhone 15 Pro colors – because it’s a more interesting color than the usual ones. But I will, as always, buy black. Or gray, as it always is in reality.

That’s in theory because my color tastes in general tend toward the monochromatic. I might opt for a splash of color here and there, but mostly I like to have some kind of coordinated look to my various gadgets.

I agree that most people don’t care about the color of their phone, either because they’re going to slap a colorful case on it anyway or because they specifically want a neutral color that will won’t clash with an outfit or other aesthetic. For those people, silver / grey / black are just fine.

But when I bought my iPhone 14 Pro, I specifically got the purple model because I prefer to use my phone without a case and I wanted some kind of color in contrast to the drab grayscale-everything that we see in so many other product designs. My apartment furniture? Black. My floors? Grey. My walls? White. My countertops? White. Practically every single car on the road today? White, silver, black, blue, or red.

I understand that some people don’t want to get a color that they feel “clashes” with their aesthetic, but sometimes it seems that people overdo that and end up getting everything in monochromatic, neutral colors that just end up looking…sterile and depressed, frankly. I would argue that smaller accessory items like vases, wall art, knick-knacks and yes – even phones, tablets and laptops – are exactly the opportunities we should take to introduce splashes of color into our lives.

For the people who don’t care what color their phone is, let them buy the silver / grey / black colorways. But there are some people who do want a splash of color and I hope that Apple continues offering one in the future.

But in all honesty, I could buy any of the colors and it wouldn’t really make any difference. The total time my iPhone remains caseless, with its color visible, is about two minutes per year – between removing it from the box and putting it in the case, where it spends the rest of its natural born days.

The same is true of almost everyone I know. I mean, I do know one person who never uses a case, but clearly they are some kind of alien being with fingers made from rubber suckers instead of skin.

And sure, some of you opt for a transparent case. Those are supposedly pretty popular, but certainly when it comes to Pro and Pro Max models, I literally can’t remember the last time I saw a clear-cased one in the wild.

But if we’re in the majority, and we keep our iPhone in a case at all times, and it’s not a transparent one, do the iPhone colors really matter? Let me know your thoughts in the comments (I’m donning my flameproof suit).

