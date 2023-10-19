New Amazon Kids devices: $50 Echo Pop Kids, Fire HD 10 Kids – About Amazon

From preschool to preteen, every week, millions of kids around the world learn and play on Fire Kids tablets, say “Hi” to Alexa on Echo Kids devices, and get lost in a story on Kindle Kids, all within the ad-free, kid-friendly, award-winning Amazon Kids+ content service. Now, we’re introducing more from Amazon Kids, including our newest addition to the Echo Kids family—Echo Pop Kids—and the latest generation of our best-selling Fire HD 10 Kids tablets. Plus, we’re introducing fresh new exclusive content to Amazon Kids+, including our first conversational experience for kids, Explore with Alexa, and more.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Kids devices and features.

The new Echo Pop Kids is our most charming and affordable smart speaker, created just for kids, with two new designs—Marvel’s Avengers and Disney Princess—with corresponding character themes so kids can hear a greeting, fun fact, or joke about an Avenger or Disney Princess. There are even Easter eggs for superfans who say the right phrases. With six months of Amazon Kids+ included, families get access to all the benefits kids love and parents trust—award-winning content, kid-friendly responses, jokes, homework help, thousands of ad-free and age-appropriate audiobooks, exclusive Alexa features, custom Alexa themes, and more. We’re adding dozens of new exclusive Audible audiobooks to Amazon Kids+, including Marvel’s Avengers and Disney Princess stories. Echo Pop Kids is arriving next month in the U.S. for $49.99 and is available for pre-order today.

Inspired by kids who ask Alexa more than 25 million questions every month, we’re now making Alexa even more fun, helpful, and interactive with Explore with Alexa, a new, exclusive addition to the Amazon Kids+ content service that will engage kids in a curiosity-driven conversation with Alexa. Coming before the holidays, when kids ask Alexa a question about animals and nature, Alexa will respond with fun facts and trivia questions adapted from trusted sources like World Wildlife Fund and A-Z Animals, and encourage kids to keep exploring a topic. For the first phase of this new kids experience, the Alexa Kids science and engineering team used a protected version of our large language model (LLM) stack to transform Alexa’s trusted knowledge base into kid-friendly fun facts and trivia questions. Learn more about Explore with Alexa.

More exclusive content is coming soon to Amazon Kids+ for Alexa that makes daily routines easier and more fun. With just one tap, families can use the new Morning Routines to enable pre-built Alexa routines that have character alarms, daily affirmations, weather, stories, and more, to make waking up easier and more fun. Then at bedtime, families can add even more magic with the new Sleep Sounds skill that creates soundscapes that remix artificial intelligence (AI)-generated melodies with classic sleep sounds, like rain, a babbling brook, and jungle sounds, to create soothing yet dynamic sounds to help kids stay asleep all night.

Joining Echo Pop Kids in our lineup of fantastic Kids devices is the next generation of our award-winning Fire HD 10 Kids tablets—a new Fire HD 10 Kids for 3- to 7-year-olds and Fire HD 10 Kids Pro for 6- to 12-year-olds. Our best Kids tablets yet, these new 10.1-inch tablets are lighter and 25% faster than our previous generation, with a 1080p Full HD display; 3 gigabytes of RAM; 5 megapixel cameras; and up to 13 hours of battery life—all for $10 less than the previous generation. Disney fans can also choose a Disney bundle for Fire HD 10 Kids, which comes with a custom-designed Mickey Mouse or Disney Princess kid-friendly case, Disney-themed digital wallpapers, and quick access to Disney content in your child’s Amazon Kids profile. Fire HD 10 Kids and Fire HD 10 Kids Pro both come with 12 months of Amazon Kids+ included, are available for pre-order today starting at $189.99, and they will ship next month.

We’re also introducing 10 more Play Together games to Amazon Kids+ on our Amazon Fire Kids tablets, adding classics like Checkers and Memory Match to the already popular Sketch-N-Guess, Jigsaw, and more—games that kids and grown-ups can play together, providing a fun way to nurture relationships with loved ones. Kids open the game on their Fire Kids tablets and invite adults to play either across the room or the country on their mobile devices. Also coming to Amazon Kids+ for Fire Kids tablets are Quests, new curated sets of books, videos, apps, and more where kids can go deeper on a single topic, like space exploration or dinosaurs, and earn badges or rewards. These fun new Amazon Kids+ games and experiences are coming to Fire Kids tablets before the holidays.

Coming soon to Amazon Kids+ on Fire Kids tablets, Music Maker is a new experience where kids can become composers. Kids can select different instruments and sound effects to create a unique composition with instruments, sound chords, and melodies with the help of AI, all through touch.

Kids love our devices and experiences—and parents trust our offerings—because Amazon devices and experiences bring laughter and learning to kids and families. Echo Pop Kids, Fire HD 10 Kids, and Fire HD 10 Kids Pro, like all of our Kids devices, come with world-class parental controls, our two-year worry-free guarantee (if it breaks, send it back, and we’ll replace it for free), and an included subscription (with automatic renewals at applicable rates) to Amazon Kids+, with thousands of ad-free games, videos, books, and educational content, and new fun added regularly.

Learn more about everything we announced during the Fall Devices and Services event.

