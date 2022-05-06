Best TV shows on Apple TV+ – Radio Times

Overwhelmed by all your streaming options? Check out our best picks for TV shows on Apple TV Plus.

Just when you thought you'd subscribed to all the relevant streaming services, along came Apple TV Plus to shake up the game with its roster of original titles, blockbuster films and Emmy-nominated series.

The platform has come a long way since it launched in 2019, with shows such as Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, Schmigadoon! and Dickinson catching the attention of TV lovers across the globe – and if you've recently signed up to the streamer and want to know what you should be watching, then you've come to the right place.

the biggest, boldest and best titles you can find on Apple TV Plus

If you want to find out more about the service, check out our guide to Apple TV Plus

Mark leads a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives. When a mysterious colleague appears outside of work, it begins a journey to discover the truth about their jobs.

This sci-fi psychological thriller from director Ben Stiller stars Adam Scott as a worker for Lumon Industries, a company that uses a medical procedure to 'sever' their employees' memories – non-work memories get separated from work memories.

The Apple TV Plus series has received critical acclaim for its twists and turns, creepy and eerie tone, and for both Stiller's direction and Scott's subtle central performance. The first season is still currently ongoing so not all of the show's secrets have been unravelled, but if it sticks the landing, this could become one of Apple's greatest hits.

When a high school reunion's afterparty ends in a death, everyone is a suspect. A detective grills the former classmates one by one, uncovering potential motives as each tells their version of the story – culminating in the shocking truth.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller have made their names with bold, risk-taking yet heartfelt comedies, from 21 Jump Street to The LEGO Movie and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Here, with both executive producing and Miller on directorial duties, they take on perhaps one of their biggest risks yet – a series which retells the same story again and again.

However, these stories, of a high school reunion afterparty at which someone was killed, all take different forms, as they are told through each character's perspective. There's an action movie episode, a musical episode, even an animated episode, all leading up to a final, killer reveal. With season 2 already confirmed, now's the perfect time for a binge.

American college football coach Ted Lasso heads to London to manage AFC Richmond, a struggling English Premier League football team.

Arguably one of Apple TV Plus’s most popular exports, Ted Lasso is the sports comedy everybody seems to be talking about – especially after its first season garnered 13 Primetime Emmy nominations. Created by and starring Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso follows the titular college-level American football coach as he’s recruited by Richmond Football Club to lead their team, despite having no relevant experience.

With Sex Education’s Hannah Waddingham, Vanity Fair’s Jeremy Swift, Derek’s Brett Goldstein, Intelligence’s Nick Mohammed, Wild Child’s Juno Temple and Strike Back’s Phil Dunster rounding out the cast of this fun football comedy, Ted Lasso is a warm, hilarious sitcom that will charm both Premier League experts and those with no knowledge of the offside rule.

A couple on a backpacking trip discovers a magical town in which everyone acts like they're in a classic musical.

If you’re a fan of 1940s musicals, then Schmigadoon! is the comedy for you. A satirical take on 1947’s Brigadoon, the musical comedy stars Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong as couple Josh and Melissa who head out on a backpacking trip to mend their relationship and find themselves in Schmigadoon! – a town trapped in a Golden Age-style musical in which all the residents constantly break out into song. When they learn that the only way of returning to reality is by finding true love, Josh and Melissa set out to do so while embracing the town’s musical madness.

Featuring a stellar cast of Broadway legends, from Kristin Chenoweth and Alan Cumming, to Aaron Tveit and Jane Krakowski, Schmigadoon! is a hilarious musical treat that’s worth making a song and dance about.

A woman struggling in her life as a quietly tortured housewife, finds an unconventional path to power through an unlikely source: the world of aerobics.

Dark comedy-drama Physical sees Bridesmaids star Rose Byrne take on the role of Sheila Rubin, a tired housewife who discovers a whole new side of herself when she becomes obsessed with aerobics. Rising up the ranks of the aerobics industry, Sheila goes from attending classes in her spare time to building her own fitness empire – but it all comes at a price.

Created by Suburgatory producer Annie Weisman, Physical is a colourful trip back to the 1980s that shines a satirical light on society’s obsession with cult-like lycra-clad aerobics icons.

A look at the world through the eyes of the tiniest creatures and witness the extraordinary things they do to survive.

We’ve all seen nature documentaries that have focused on the bigger animals in the wild, from elephants and rhinos, to tigers and giraffes – but whatever about the smallest, microscopic creatures the roam the Earth? That’s the premise of Tiny World, a wildlife docuseries from Apple TV Plus.

Narrated by Ant-Man himself Paul Rudd, Tiny World spotlights the insects and tiny mammals of nature and the extraordinary methods they use to stay alive. Featuring magnificent cinematography and mind-blowing camera shots, this docuseries is a must-watch for the Blue Planet lovers out there.

Set in the 19th century, it explores the constraints of society, gender, and family from the perspective of rebellious young poet, Emily Dickinson.

Emily Dickinson is one of the best known American poets and authors in history and while many literature lovers will know her work, what about her actual life? Dickinson stars Hailee Steinfeld as the iconic writer in this Apple TV Plus comedy, which looks as her life in the 17th century through a slightly modernised lens.

Exploring gender politics, constraints of society and sexuality, Dickinson follows the budding writer as she tries to live her life in full knowledge that she doesn’t quite fit into her own time. With Jane Krakowski, Ella Hunt, Amma Baryshnikov, Toby Huss, Wiz Khalifa and Jason Mantzoukas rounding out the cast and guest appearances from the likes of John Mulaney, Zosia Mamet and Nick Kroll, Dickenson is a bold take on the period drama featuring a stunning performance from Steinfeld.

A Philadelphia couple is in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.

You can always rely on M Night Shyamalan to give you the heebie-jeebies and that’s exactly what he does with Servant – an Apple TV Plus psychological horror series. When wealthy couple Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose) and Sean Turner (Toby Kebbell) lose their 13-week-old son and Dorothy suffers a psychotic break as a result, they bring in a life-like reborn doll, which she treats like an actual child, to help her adjust to the loss. When they decide to hire young nanny Leanne (Nell Tiger Free) to take care of the fake child, Sean begins to notice strange and supernatural events happening around the house.

With Rupert Grint starring as Dorothy’s younger brother, this creepy thriller is the perfect watch for fans of The Visit, Split, The Sixth Sense and The Village.

Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry join forces to guide honest discussions about mental health.

The Me You Can’t See is a docuseries that focuses on mental health issues with the likes of Lady Gaga, Glenn Close and DeMar DeRozan opening up about their own difficulties.

Hosted by co-creators Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry, the six-parter is an enlightening and important look at anxiety and depression that encourages those suffering in silence to speak up about their mental health struggles.

All Jason and Nikki want is a baby, but it's the one thing they just can't have. So, they decide to adopt. With their dysfunctional friends, screwball family, and chaotic lives will the adoption panel think they're ready to be parents?

Esther Smith (Cuckoo) and Rafe Spall (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) star as a couple desperate to become parents in single-camera sitcom Trying. After struggling to conceive while trying for a baby, Jason (Spall) and Nikki (Smith) decide to look into adoption and discover a whole load of challenges that come with the process.

With Imelda Staunton, Ophelia Lovibond, Oliver Chris, Sian Brooke and Darren Boyd rounding out the cast of this parenting comedy, Trying is a fun, touching series with a superb soundtrack from up-and-coming artist Maisie Peters.

The owner of a successful video game design company and his troubled staff struggle to keep their hit game 'Mythic Quest' on top.

From the stars of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia comes Mythic Quest, a video game comedy centred on the creators of a popular MMORPG as they try to release an expansion pack that’ll live up to the game’s hype. Starring Rob McElhenney as Mythic Quest’s creator Ian Grimm, the sitcom follows Ian and his team as they troubleshoot the various problems they encounter developing the game while navigating office politics.

A comical look at the gaming industry told through the lens of your typical workplace comedy, Mythic Quest is a witty, entertaining sitcom that’s worth diving into if you’re in need of a laugh.

An animated musical series that tells the story of how a family of caretakers, who live and work in Central Park, end up saving the park and basically the world.

With animated comedies on the rise, there couldn’t be a better time to check out Central Park – a musical sitcom from the creators of Bob’s Burgers. The series revolves around the Tillerman-Hunters, a family living in Central Park’s Edendale Castle, who decide to take a stand when elderly heiress Bitsy Brandenham (Stanley Tucci) tries to buy all the land in the New York-based park and turn it into flats, shops and restaurants.

With Emmy Raver-Lampman, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs, Josh Gad, Kathryn Hahn and Leslie Odom Jr lending their voices to the show’s star-studded cast, Central Park is a warm and witty comedy that transports you to a cartoon version of the Big Apple.

An inside look at the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning, exploring the unique challenges faced by the men and women who carry out this daily televised ritual.

One of Apple TV Plus’s first original series, The Morning Show is an intense drama about the cut-throat world of breakfast TV, with Jennifer Anniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carrell starring as the hosts of the titular network series.

When Alex Levy’s (Aniston) longtime co-host Mitch Kessler (Carrell) is fired over sexual misconduct allegations, she tries her best to keep her spot as the programme’s top dog despite the arrival of popular new anchor Bradley Jackson (Witherspoon), with whom she develops a rivalry. An Emmy-winning drama featuring hypnotic performances from its charismatic cast, The Morning Show is a flashy look at life as a breakfast TV host.

In an alternative version of 1969, the Soviet Union beats the United States to the Moon, and the space race continues on for decades with still grander challenges and goals.

This fascinating drama explores an alternate history in which it was the Soviet Union, and not the USA, who managed to first put a man on the moon back in 1969. Across two seasons so far – with a third currently in development – the series follows NASA as it continues its efforts to keep the space race going, with dramatic and often thrilling repercussions.

Written and created by Ronald D Moore, the film boasts an impressive cast that includes Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, and Wrenn Schmidt – while several key historical figures have parts to play in the unfolding drama.

A complex saga of humans scattered on planets throughout the galaxy all living under the rule of the Galactic Empire.

This new reimagining of Isaac Asimov’s seminal sci-fi text boasts absolutely stunning production values – and has been praised for the way in which it handles the incredibly complex material in a relatively accessible way. The ensemble cast is led by Jared Harris and Lee Pace, while other stars to appear throughout include Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey and Laura Birn.

The action unfolds thousands of years into the future, centring on a human-led Galactic Empire that begins to face an existential threat after a mathematician named Hari Seldon reveals that his calcuations show the empire is set to fall in the near future – unless preventative measures are swiftly taken.

