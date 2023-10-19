Free Fire OB33 update expected release date, Advance Server features, and more – Sportskeeda

Every two months, Garena comes up with a significant update to its flagship title, Free Fire. These updates are looked forward to by the players because of the introduction of new pets, characters, etc.

Before rolling out the update, the developer always comes up with an Advance Server that can be accessed using an Activation code. The current Advance Server meant for the OB33 update is currently underway.

Note: All new features noticeable in the OB33 Advance Server may not be introduced in Free Fire via the OB33 update.

Free Fire gamers know that the OB33 update will roll out later this month. When it comes to predicting the exact date, previous trends have to be considered.

The developers usually release the update on the day the Clash Squad Ranked Season ends or a day before its conclusion. Since the season ends on 24 March 2022, players can expect the Free Fire OB33 update to roll out on 23 or 24 March 2022.

The Advance Server became available to mobile gamers from 10 March 2022 and will be accessible till 17 March 2022. Here are some of the exciting features that players are starting to enjoy:

