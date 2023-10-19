You’re Getting The Latest Version Of Windows 11, Like It Or Not – Forbes

Microsoft is making Windows updates mandatory

Microsoft has announced that it plans to automatically update all Windows 11 machines running version 21H2 to version 22H2.

The 2022 update to Windows 11 was released last September, since when Microsoft has been gradually offering it to more and more customers via Windows Update.

Now, however, the company has taken the decision to make it an automatic update, which will see PCs rolled on to the latest version without any user intervention. The update will be applied to all consumer and “non-managed” business PCs, which at least means companies that haven’t yet tested version 22H2 on their networks won’t get a nasty surprise.

Devices that may have a compatibility issue with version 22H2 also won’t have the update thrust on them until the issue is resolved, Microsoft claims. Outstanding update blockers include problems with Intel Smart Sound drivers.

According to Microsoft’s release notes, which were first spotted by Neowin, “the automatic update to Windows 11, version 22H2 will happen gradually starting with those devices that have been using version 21H2 for the longest period of time”.

As Microsoft suggests, it’s best for users to go into the Windows Update settings and manually kickstart the update at a time that’s convenient for them, rather than waiting for the update to be automatically applied, which could result in long waits for a machine to reboot at an inopportune moment.

For the general user, there’s nothing to fear in updating to Windows 11 22H2. The latest major update has several worthwhile features, including improvements to the energy management settings, which could help cut electricity bills by putting computers into sleep mode much more quickly than they did previously.

Other new features include Focus Sessions, which help avoid distractions while you’re working, and an improved Snap Layouts system that makes it much easier to manage multiple windows on bigger screens.

Microsoft has also made notable accessibility improvements in version 22H2, including the ability to show live text captions for any audio that’s playing on your computer, and improved voice controls.

That said, some of the other features that have been added to Windows 11 in recent months have been less successful. Shortly after the release of 22H2, for example, Microsoft added Android apps to the Microsoft Store, allowing you to run these on your laptop, tablet or desktop PC.

However, many of the Android apps that have been made available are not optimized for larger screen devices, making them awkward to use. Likewise, many haven’t been adapted for use on non-touchscreen devices, which means they’re difficult to navigate with keyboard and mouse.

The Android apps in the Microsoft Store are supplied by Amazon’s Appstore, not Google itself, meaning many of the most popular Android apps are still not available in Windows 11.

Microsoft’s decision to usher consumers onto the latest version of Windows 11 comes in the same week that the company announced it would no longer be selling Windows 10 beyond the end of this month.

Windows 10 remains by far and away the most used version of Windows, with more than two thirds of PCs still running the operating system according to StatCounter, despite the fact that Windows 11 has now been on the market for more than two years.

