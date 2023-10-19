Microsoft Surface Pro 8 tablet with 120Hz display discounted by 39% – Notebookcheck.net

Previous-gen devices from Microsoft’s popular but usually quite pricey Surface Pro line of Windows tablets have become a quite popular choice among deal hunters who are not interested in the latest and greatest specs. For example, a large discount has now turned the a certain baseline configuration of Surface Pro 8 into a pretty good bargain for users who do not need more than 8GB of RAM.
The Amazon-owned online retailer Woot is now selling the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 with the Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake quad-core processor and aforementioned 8GB of soldered memory for US$609 including free shipping, which constitutes a decent discount of 39 percent. This deal price applies to the base model of the 13-inch Windows tablet, which is equipped with a 128GB SSD. Alternatively, Woot is selling the more spacious 512GB SKU of the black Microsoft Surface Pro 8 at a discount of 27 percent, which results in a sale price of US$799.
Prospective buyers are invited to check out our comprehensive review of the Microsoft tablet, which features a good-looking 3:2 IPS display with 120Hz and a resolution of 2880 by 1920. Unlike the immediate predecessor, this 2021 model finally supports Thunderbolt 4 as well as the WiFi 6 standard. Frugal users who plan to use this device as a laptop replacement should also keep in mind that a compatible type cover or keyboard (from US$59 on Amazon) has to be bought separately and is not included in the box. All in all, power users might have to look elsewhere for an offer on one of the higher-end variants of the Surface Pro 8, but regular users who are aware of the limitations of 8GB of RAM might want to take advantage of this deal.
Woot, Image: Andreas Osthoff (Notebookcheck)
