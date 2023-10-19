Amazon Echo Dot Smart Speaker 2022: 5 Best New Features – Business Insider

Jump to

Amazon introduced a new version of its popular Echo Dot smart speaker during a product launch event on September 28, marking the fifth-generation of the Alexa-enabled device. The all-new Echo Dot will be available on October 20 for $50, the same price as the previous model. A new Echo Dot with Clock will launch on the same day for $60.

The new Echo Dot will be the same shape and size as the spherical fourth-generation model, though Amazon has promised significant upgrades to the speaker’s interior. Improvements include a built-in temperature sensor, double the bass for better sound quality, and a better display for the Echo Dot with Clock.

Amazon also introduced a new version of the Echo Studio, its $200 high-fidelity smart speaker. Echo Studio will incorporate upgraded spatial audio and generally improved sound quality.

Here’s a full rundown of the best features set to be available on the new Echo Dot.

The new Echo Dot can function as a Eero mesh Wi-Fi extender. With this feature, your Echo Dot will be able to add an additional 1,000 square feet of coverage to an existing Eero Wi-Fi network. Amazon says this feature will also be added to fourth-generation Echo Dot models over the coming months.

The latest Echo Dot will make use of a new sensor that will monitor the temperature in your home and it can be linked to Alexa tasks like controlling a smart fan or your air conditioning system.

An accelerometer has been added to the Echo Dot to expand its range of tap gesture controls. Users will be able to tap the device to activate or disable timers, music playback, and voice calls.

While the new Echo Dot is the same size as the previous model, Amazon says the new speaker’s upgraded driver will produce twice as much bass and reduce distortion by as much as 50%, leading to clearer sound overall.

The new Echo Dot with Clock has been upgraded with a high density dot display that will now be able to show more than just the time; it can display the temperature, timers, track information during music playback, and calendar notifications.

