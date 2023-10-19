Pulsar and Pyth Network Collaborate to Enhance Cryptocurrency Price Data Availability – Yahoo Finance

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Pulsar, a leading proprietary and algorithmic trading firm specializing in cryptocurrency trading and market making, is delighted to announce its partnership with Pyth Network as a publisher for low latency price data. As a crypto-native market maker since 2014, Pulsar understands the importance of price discovery through advanced innovation and technology. By integrating Pulsar's real-time price data with Pyth's platform, Pulsar will provide the web3 community with critical information to navigate and make proper investment decisions.

Pyth Network has solidified its position as the industry-leading oracle for low-latency financial data, boasting a vast array of more than 275 price feeds available at sub-second frequencies across over 25 blockchain ecosystems. The network comprises top-tier market makers, trading firms, and exchanges globally, who actively contribute price data for various asset classes, including FX, US equities, metals, and cryptocurrencies. The integration of Pulsar as a publisher on Pyth Network further reinforces Pyth's dedication to providing accurate and timely financial data to blockchain ecosystems.

"Data transparency is crucial to an efficient market. We are excited to partner with Pyth to empower the community with real-time cryptocurrency price data and unleash the potential of the digital asset industry." said Jacky Chung, CEO of Pulsar.

Abhimanyu Bansal, Contributor for the Pyth Data Association said, "As a key player in the blockchain data space, Pulsar's integration with the Pyth network strengthens our collective mission of democratizing access to high-quality data. By combining our expertise and resources, we are poised to unlock unprecedented opportunities for blockchain developers, enterprises, and users alike."

About Pulsar

Pulsar is a leading proprietary and algorithmic trading firm specializing in cryptocurrency trading and market making. Founded in 2014 as an early adopter, it has established an extensive connection with 60+ CeFi and DeFi crypto exchanges globally, and supports 600+ trading pairs across spot, futures and options.

Combining cutting-edge low latency technologies, in-depth crypto market intelligence and deep learning capabilities, Pulsar is dedicated to providing liquidity and increasing efficiency in global markets. To accelerate the growth of the digital asset and blockchain industry, it also provides venture capital and market insights to early stage infrastructure companies or projects.

For more information or to explore business partnership opportunities, please visit pulsar.com or contact bd@pulsar.com

LinkedIn: Pulsar

Twitter: @PulsarTrading

About Pyth Network

Pyth Network is a first-party financial oracle network designed to publish continuous real-world data on-chain in a tamper-resistant, decentralized, and self-sustainable environment. The network incentivizes market participants — exchanges, market makers, and financial services providers — to share directly on-chain the price data collected as part of their existing operations. The network then aggregates this first-party price data on-chain and makes it available to either on- or off-chain applications. More details are available here: the website , whitepaper and docs .

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/pulsar-and-pyth-network-collaborate-to-enhance-cryptocurrency-price-data-availability-301872770.html

SOURCE Pulsar

Employers are paying for costly benefits that employees don't find useful.

The Dow Jones dropped Thursday after surprise initial unemployment claims. Tesla stock dived on Elon Musk's Cybertruck warning.

Tesla (ticker: TSLA) stock had another terrible day after earnings. Shares tanked for the third consecutive time after the electric-vehicle maker reported quarterly numbers. Price cuts pushed operating profit margins below 8%, down almost 10 percentage points year over year.

With $2.5 million in cash, $500,000 in an IRA and average Social Security benefits, someone who’s 67 is likely in a pretty good spot for retirement. However, retiring comfortably involves more than financial resources. It also requires balancing income and expenses. With that in mind, it may be necessary to reduce lifestyle costs or invest […] The post I’m 67 Years Old, Have $2.5 Million in Cash, $500k in an IRA and Social Security. Should I Retire Now? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset

(Bloomberg) — A real estate executive contradicted Eric Trump’s claim that he had no role in appraisals of a luxury golf development at the center of a civil fraud trial, where the state of New York alleges he and his father, Donald Trump, inflated asset values to get better loan terms.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What 8% Mortgage Rates Will Do to the Housing MarketRinggit Falls to 25-Year Low, the Worst Performer in Asia After Yen This YearBiden’s Influence Turns Israel's Ground War Plans In

Costco COO Ron Vachris is set to become CEO once Craig Jelinek steps down in January. Here are five changes made during Jelinek’s time at the helm.

CD rates have been on a 20-month climb, setting new records in several terms. With rates already at their highest level in more than 20 years, will they go higher still?

When interest rates were low, it was difficult for bond investors to earn a decent yield. Just ask DoubleLine Capital Founder Jeffrey Gundlach. Speaking at a recent investment conference in New York, Gundlach recalled what the bond market was like in 2016. He said if you wanted to earn a 5% annual yield on a bond portfolio in those days, you had to buy a junk bond index, use leverage to boost returns and pray that issuers wouldn't default. Things have changed dramatically since then. Don't Miss:

HARVARD BUSINESS SCHOOL Dean Srikant Datar Seven tenured professors at Harvard Business School, remaining anonymous out of fear of retaliation by Dean Srikant Datar, say his handling of the Francesca Gino case has rocked … The post Harvard Business School Dean Srikant Datar Comes Under Attack From Seven Tenured Profs appeared first on Poets&Quants.

Rite Aid is shuttering over 150 stores as it seeks to restructure its business following years of legal issues tied to the opioid crisis and sagging sales.

(Bloomberg) — A drumbeat of bad news for Apple Inc. is casting doubt on the argument that the world’s most valuable company is immune to risks related to economic turbulence.Most Read from BloombergRinggit Falls to 25-Year Low, the Worst Performer in Asia After Yen This YearTesla Tempers Growth Expectations as Musk Sees Storm AheadWhere Does Israel Get Its 220,000 Barrels of Oil Every Day?Trump Is Winning Over Swing-State Voters Wary of Biden’s Economic PlanWall Street Whipsaws After Powell’s P

Enphase Energy (ENPH) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

Ken Fisher has a problem with the Fed, decrying it as ‘idiotic.’ And investors, says the billionaire stock picker, should not pay too much attention to its announcements. “Maybe you’re still worried about what the Fed says,” wonders the Fisher Investments founder. “The September minutes warned of higher rates for longer. But here’s a little secret: The Fed never has a clue what it will do. In May 2022, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said, ‘a 75 basis point increase is not something that the committe

Maybe you didn’t know how bad the affordability situation has gotten in the housing market. (It's really bad.)

SolarEdge Technologies said it encountered "substantial unexpected cancellations and pushouts of existing backlog" from its European distributors.

NIO Inc. (NIO) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

Let’s talk about penny stocks. These are equities that trade for less than $5 per share, at the very bottom of the price range. While they are priced that low for a reason – and the reasons may vary – a low price in itself doesn’t mean that the stock’s fundamentals are sour. Smart investors can find some true bargains among penny stocks and set themselves up for outsized gains. The opportunity is linked to a simple question: Why is the company’s stock priced so low? If the answer is mainly benig

Intuitive Surgical reported better-than-expected third-quarter profit Thursday, but sales came up short and ISRG stock plummeted.

Walt Disney disclosed the financial figures as part of a restructuring it hopes will help attract external investors for the sports broadcaster.

Targeting stocks displaying relative strength can allow investors to inject themselves into positive trends where buyers are in control. And when you add in rising earnings estimate revisions, these stocks have the fuel they need to continue climbing.

source