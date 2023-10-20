Dogecoin Price Predictions: How High Will DOGE Go After … – InvestorPlace

Dogecoin price predictions show the crypto still has room to grow in 2023

Advertisement

Source: Wollertz / Shutterstock

Dogecoin ( DOGE-USD ) price predictions are a hot topic on Thursday as investors in the meme token celebrate #DogeDay 2023.

April 20 is the unofficial holiday that sees traders celebrate Dogecoin. The day is chosen as it’s also a special day for partakers of marijuana. Considering the meme status of DOGE, it’s not too surprising the two events take place on the same day.

Of course, some investors are hoping that DOGE will undergo a rally today. That isn’t happening yet with the crypto down 4.5% over the prior 24-hour period as of Thursday morning. Even so, investors seem to be holding out hope.

This has some DOGE traders wondering where they can expect the price of Dogecoin to go in the coming months. Let’s get into that with some price predictions below!

So how do these Dogecoin price predictions stack up? Not too bad considering the crypto was trading for $0.0874 at the time of this writing. There may be hope yet for fans of the Shiba Inu-themed token.

Investors looking for more of the most recent market news will want to stick around!

We’ve got all of the hottest market coverage that traders need to read about on Thursday! That includes what has Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN ), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ) stock in the news today. You can get into that news at the following links!

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2023/04/dogecoin-price-predictions-how-high-will-doge-go-after-dogeday-2023/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Stocks to Sell

Stocks to Buy

Today's Market

Financial Market Data powered by FinancialContent Services, Inc. All rights reserved. Nasdaq quotes delayed at least 15 minutes, all others at least 20 minutes. Copyright © 2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 1125 N. Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201.

Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?

Your Email

source