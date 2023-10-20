Prime Video Reveals Premiere Date, Debuts First-Look Image for Thriller Series ‘Harlan Coben’s Shelter’ (EXCLUSIVE) – Variety

The drama series, based on the New York Times best-selling book series by Harlan Coben, will premiere globally Aug. 18 on Prime Video.

By Leo Barraclough

International Features Editor

Prime Video debuted the first-look image and revealed the premiere date for the adaptation of thriller series “Harlan Coben’s Shelter” from New York Times best-selling author Harlan Coben on Thursday. The show marks Coben’s first collaboration with Prime Video.

The first three episodes of the eight-episode series will premiere globally on Aug. 18 exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, with new episodes available each Friday, leading up to the season finale on Sept. 22.

“Harlan Coben’s Shelter” follows the story of Mickey Bolitar after the sudden death of his father leads him to start a new life in Kasselton, New Jersey. Mickey quickly finds himself tangled in the mysterious disappearance of a new student at his school, Ashley Kent, which leads to uncovering unimaginable secrets within their quiet suburban community.

With the help of his friends—the inventive Spoon and the secretive Ema—Mickey pulls back the sleepy facade of Kasselton to reveal a dark underground that may hold the answers to decades of disappearances, deaths and legends … and perhaps even his own complex family history.

The series stars Jaden Michael as Mickey Bolitar, Constance Zimmer as Shira Bolitar, Adrian Greensmith as Arthur “Spoon” Spindell, Abby Corrigan as Ema Winslow, Tovah Feldshuh as Bat Lady, Sage Linder as Rachel Caldwell, and Brian Altemus as Troy.

Showrunners/executive producers Coben and Allen MacDonald are joined by executive producers Edward Ornelas and Erik Barmack. Charlotte Coben serves as a producer and Patricia Cardoso as director and executive producer.

The show’s first episode will be screened following the opening ceremony of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival on Friday, with Harlan Coben, Ornelas, Michael and Zimmer in attendance. On Saturday, Rola Bauer, head of pan-English scripted TV at Amazon Studios and Ornelas will speak at an event at the festival with Leo Barraclough, director, international features at Variety, about the development and production of the series.

