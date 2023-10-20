Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Kusama Throws Shade at Elon Musk's X – U.Today

Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama took to social media with a cheeky equation that appears to hint at the cryptocurrency’s future prospects compared to Elon Musk’s revamped platform, X.

The tweet, which quickly gained traction, stated, “An equation for my math buffs. I won’t ELONgate it: Shib > X.” Here, “ELONgate” seems to be a witty reference to Musk, indicating a playful tone rather than a prolonged discussion on the subject.

The equation itself, “Shib > X,” subtly suggests Shiba Inu’s perceived superiority over the newly renamed Twitter, X. Given Musk’s notable influence on cryptocurrency valuations through his tweets, Kusama’s message may be highlighting the standalone value of Shiba Inu, independent of endorsements from tech moguls.

Delving further into the tweet, Kusama also referred to Shiba Inu’s forthcoming Layer 2 solution designed to boost its scalability and utility. The solution is expected to be launched this month.

Reactions to the tweet were varied, with some users playfully trying to decipher the message and others taking jabs at Kusama. When one user humorously accused Kusama of being Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin, Kusama responded, “I am not but I appreciate him!” Further along in the series of replies, Kusama emphasized the equation’s clarity and even acknowledged the assumed superiority of Shiba Inu ($SHIB) over Dogecoin ($DOGE), referring to the original tweet as “a declaration.”

Another Twitter user directly accused Kusama of being “a fraud” and expressed skepticism over the supposed launch this month. Not one to back down, Kusama promptly responded with a quip of his own, suggesting that the user is a “bot” and humorously insinuating that the individual coding the bot has some questionable personal habits.

