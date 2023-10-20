Amazon Kindle 2022 launches in India with up to 6 weeks battery life: Details | Mint – Mint

Amazon has expanded its range of Kindle e-readers in India with the launch of 11th generation Kindle. The all-new Amazon Kindle has a 300 ppi high resolution 6-inch display with battery life of up to 6 weeks.

Amazon Kindle 2022 carries a price tag of ₹9,999. As part of the introductory offer, the e-reader can be purchased at a discounted price of ₹8,999. Do note that this is a limited-time offer. The device is offered in two colour options – Black and denim. It can be purchased via Amazon India website. The company has introduced new fabric covers for the all-new Kindle. These include Black, Rose, Denim, and Dark Emerald. They costs ₹1,799.

Amazon Kindle 2022 features

Amazon Kindle 2022 packs 16GB internal storage. To compare, the outgoing model has 8GB internal storage only. Amazon claims that the latest generation Kindle e-reader is the company’s lightest and most compact Kindle model. It has a sustainable design. “The device is thoughtfully sourced and built with 90% recycled magnesium. The Kindle device packaging is made of 100% wood fibre-based materials from responsibly managed forests or recycled sources,” Amazon says in a press release.

The company has also increased the battery life of the 11th generation Amazon Kindle device. It now offers a battery life of up to 6 weeks.

Buyers will get a 6-inch anti-glare high resolution display with 300 pixel per inch. Users will be able to adjust the front light on the device to offer improved reading experience in all conditions, including bright sunlight or no light at all. There is a dark mode as well.

Major feature coming with the Amazon Kindle 2022 is the X-Ray feature. It can be used to know important details about people as well as places mentioned in a book that the user is reading.

The 2022 Amazon Kindle comes with a built-in dictionary as well.

