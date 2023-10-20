iPhone 15 Pro: How to Transfer Data Over USB-C at 10Gbps Speed – MacRumors

All of Apple’s iPhone 15 models come with a USB-C port instead of Lightning, but not all devices in the lineup offer the same port data transfer speed.



The ‌iPhone 15‌ switch to USB-C brings several conveniences, such as the ability to use the same charging cable for Macs, iPads, iPhones, and other USB-C accessories. Now that the ‌iPhone 15‌ models have a USB-C port instead of a Lightning port, it is also possible to use an ‌‌iPhone 15‌‌ to charge the AirPods or Apple Watch directly.

However, if you tend to work with large video files, it’s worth noting that not all ‌iPhone 15‌ models are equal when it comes to physical data transfer.

The USB-C port on the 6.1-inch ‌‌iPhone 15‌ and the 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus is limited to USB 2 charging speeds, which is the same as the original Lighting port. On the iPhone 15 Pro models, however, the USB-C port supports faster USB 3.2 Gen 2 transfer speeds of up to 10Gb/s, provided you’re using the right cable.

The USB-C cable included with ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ models supports USB 2 speeds, so a higher-spec cable is needed for faster speeds. One such cable is Apple’s Thunderbolt 4 Pro cable, which is now available in a shorter one-meter size for $69. The cable has a black braided design and can be used to connect an ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ model to a Mac or external drive for data transfer.



It’s worth noting that while the ‌‌iPhone 15 Pro‌‌ and Pro Max support USB 3 transfer speeds from the new USB-C port, only ProRes files recorded in 4K at 60p can be recorded directly to an externally attached SSD. All other video and photo modes must be saved to the ‌iPhone‌ first and transferred later.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

Our comprehensive guide highlighting every major new addition in iOS 17, plus how-tos that walk you through using the new features.

Get the most out your iPhone 15 with our complete guide to all the new features.

A deep dive into new features in macOS Sonoma, big and small.

New screen saver experience, desktop widgets, Safari profiles, and more.

A new 24-inch iMac is in an “advanced state of development” and could launch as soon as late 2023. A larger model may also be in the works.

The Apple Vision Pro AR/VR headset is set to launch in early 2024. It features dual 4K displays, gesture tracking, an M2 chip, and a $3,499 price tag.

M3 models in 13.6″ and 15.3″ sizes.

Apple’s cheapest MacBook Pro should get a speed bump to a new M3 chip.

2 days ago by MacRumors Staff 2

2 days ago by Joe Rossignol

3 days ago by Joe Rossignol

1 week ago by Tim Hardwick

1 week ago by Tim Hardwick



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source