Binance Coin: BNB token price slides amid fallout from $100 million … – Capital.com

Home News and Analysis All News Binance Coin: BNB token price slides amid fallout from $100 million hack

By Raphael Sanis

Edited by Charlie Mellor

09:36, 10 October 2022

Binance’s BNB cryptocurrency witnessed a sharp price drop over the weekend as its native blockchain saw a $100m hack on 6 October.

BNB to USD

A vulnerability on the BNB Chain’s cross-chain bridge, known as the BSC Token Hub, saw roughly $570m worth of BNB targeted by an attacker. However, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said the hacker was only able to escape with around $100m.

Zhao reassured investors via Twitter that the issue was “contained” and their funds were safe.

An exploit on a cross-chain bridge, BSC Token Hub, resulted in extra BNB. We have asked all validators to temporarily suspend BSC. The issue is contained now. Your funds are safe. We apologize for the inconvenience and will provide further updates accordingly.

The price of BNB was hit hard by this attack. It fell by 6% on 6 October, the day of the attack, from a daily high of $297.70 to a low of $279.80.

Despite the resolution of the hack, it continued to plummet throughout the following days. It stooped to a low of $275.46 on 9 October.

At the time of writing, on 10 October, BNB was trading at around $273.77, down 4% over the past seven days and 7% on the previous month.

ETH/USD

COMP/USD

XRP/USD

BNT/USD

However, it has managed to sustain its position as the fifth largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation.

After news broke of the $570m hack, Binance suspended part of its blockchain.

The BNB Chain is split into two, the Beacon Chain and the BNB Smart Chain (BSC). It is BSC that is dedicated towards the smart contract functionality, giving the blockchain the power to run decentralised applications (dApps) and communicate with other blockchains.

However, this cross-chain capability was responsible for the recent hack with the attacker exploiting the BSC Token Hub cross-chain bridge.

BSC was briefly suspended after the exploit to minimise the damage. The blockchain was then back up and running on 7 October. It said in a blog post:

The post concluded: “A new on-chain governance mechanism will be introduced on the BNB Chain to fight and defend future possible attacks.”

Markets in this article

Related topics

Rate this article

Rate this article:

Most traded

Join the 555.000+ traders worldwide that chose to trade with Capital.com

Contact us: call +357 25123646 • support@capital.com

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please refer to our Risk Disclosure Statement

The value of shares and ETFs bought through a share dealing account can fall as well as rise, which could mean getting back less than you originally put in. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Risk warning: сonducting operations with non-deliverable over-the-counter instruments are a risky activity and can bring not only profit but also losses. The size of the potential loss is limited to the funds held by us for and on your behalf, in relation to your trading account. Past profits do not guarantee future profits. Use the training services of our company to understand the risks before you start operations.

Capital Com SV Investments Limited is regulated by Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) under license number 319/17. Capital Com SV Investments Limited, company Registration Number: 354252, registered address: 28 Octovriou 237, Lophitis Business Center II, 6th floor, 3035, Limassol, Cyprus.

Start trading on BNB/USD.

source