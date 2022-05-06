Pacific Notes: Booker, McGee, Wiggins, Moon, Ranadive – hoopsrumors.com



The Suns were an NBA-best 64-18 during the regular season and are currently up 2-0 in their second-round series against Dallas. After Phoenix lost to Milwaukee in the Finals last season, it would have been easy to have a letdown, but Devin Booker says he’s driven to help the Suns win their first championship.

“I have shifted that energy from losing the Finals in a good way,” Booker told Marc J. Spears of Andscape. “It’s a good segue in the locker room to talk about and motivate. We talk about the details of the game. Even [the Pelicans’ series], offensive rebounding doesn’t sit with us well because it’s the reason why we lost [games]. Winning a championship is something I want more than anything in my life.



“… I dreamed about [the Finals] as a kid. But now it’s a reality and I have to make it happen.”

Here’s more from the Pacific Division:

I doubt it. That said, it is HIS team, he owns it, whether we like it or not, whether it’s right or wrong, he can have his say so as long as he is willing to pay the price. My Opinion, is which ever one is chosen, is a big step up from what we just had. My Choice – #1 Jackson, #2 Brown and #3 Clifford !! But, If I were a betting man I would say it’s Browns job to lose !!

Pheonix seems to be playing the best team ball and all the most impactful players are healthy and contributing. They’ll be well rested when either GSW or MEM survive a 6 or 7 game series. This team is in a great situation.

