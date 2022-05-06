Khiladi streaming now on Disney Plus Hotstar | Telugu Cinema – Telugu Cinema

Buoyed by the response to mass entertainers like ‘Akhanda’, the international streaming giant Disney Plus Hotstar has begun offering more Telugu content, and the latest blockbuster movies. Continuing the trend, Disney Plus Hotstar has lined up some new releases this weekend. Chief among them is Ravi Teja starrer ‘Khiladi’.

‘Khiladi’ was released in the theaters last month. The mass entertainer is now streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

The film premiered on this platform on March 11 at 6 PM.

‘Khiladi’ is a con movie. Ravi Teja has played a conman. Dimple Hayathi’s glamour and Anasuya’s different avatar are surprising elements of the film. Directed by Ramesh Varma, the film has some peppy numbers from Devi Sri Prasad.

