The souped-up Surface Pro 8 is down to $1299 at Amazon – The Verge

By Alice Newcome-Beill

Not everyone gets up in the morning ready to spend $1,300, but just in case you are, Amazon is currently offering an excellent deal on a 512GB configuration of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8, discounting this variant of the high-end tablet to $1,299.99. Normally available for $1,899.99, this is the best price we’ve seen — by far — for this model of the Surface Pro 8, which includes 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an Intel Core i7 CPU. Amazon’s discount, unfortunately, doesn’t include the Type Cover as part of this deal, but the handy protective peripheral can still be purchased piecemeal from Microsoft for $179.99. We’re expecting Microsoft to announce a successor to the Pro 8 in the coming months, but with nothing confirmed just yet, this discount is still worth checking out.

The Surface Pro 8 is a slick and modern tablet with small bezels surrounding its 13-inch 120Hz display with a sharp resolution of 2880 x 1920. Although it offers a somewhat limited selection of ports, the performance of the Surface Pro 8 is remarkable for a device of its size. Read our review.

The Surface Pro 8 is Microsoft’s biggest upgrade in years. The excellent 2-in-1 touts Thunderbolt 4 support, a 120Hz display, a better camera, and a more modern design. This package is bundled with a black keycover.

If you need a new mouse to pair with Microsoft’s tablet. The white colorway of Razer’s compact Orochi V2 gaming mouse is currently discounted at Amazon and Best Buy to $34.99 from its usual price of $69.99. The Orochi V2 can be powered by a single AA battery or a single AAA if you want to cut down on weight. The mouse features an 18K DPI sensor and can pair with devices either via Bluetooth or 2.4GHz wireless.

The Razer Orochi V2 can run on a AA or AAA battery, offering up to 950 hours of play with a AA battery while connected to Bluetooth. Its 2.4GHz mode can run for up to 425 hours. It’ll last around a third of the longevity with a AAA battery inside.

If you’re looking for a stellar deal on a capable Bluetooth speaker, this excellent sub-$100 deal on the JBL Flip 5 is still happening. If you’re looking to bring home one of these handy gadgets, the Flip 5 is currently discounted to $74.99 at Woot in its red colorway. This is one of the best discounts we’ve seen on this IPX7-rated waterproof Bluetooth speaker. It was originally priced at $129.99, though most colors of this model are about $99.99 at Amazon. The Flip 5 can pair with devices using either Bluetooth connectivity or a 3.5mm audio jack, and the speaker can last for up to 12 hours on a single charge. This product includes a one-year limited warranty through JBL.

JBL’s Flip 5 is a no-frills portable Bluetooth speaker that offers a rugged waterproof exterior, stereo pairing, and all-day battery life.

Update September 20th, 10:50AM ET: An earlier version of this deals post included a discount on the Logitech MX Mechanical Keyboard, which has since expired. The deal has been removed.

