The 7 best cheap solar panels of 2022 – MarketWatch

Installing a solar power system for your home is an exciting endeavor. This foray into renewable energy can save you money on your energy usage, increase your property value and benefit your community and the environment. However, if you are considering converting your home’s energy to solar, then you’ve most likely noticed that it can be a considerable investment with high equipment and labor costs.

There are two chief ways to cut costs. The first is to find an inexpensive installer. The second is to identify cheap solar panels for either professional installation or to do it yourself (DIY). We should note that a DIY approach might lead to even more expenses over time when you factor in tools and equipment you probably don’t have on hand and potential mishandling. Therefore, we recommend learning about cheap solar panels and discussing them with one of the best solar installation companies instead.

At the Home Media reviews team, we have researched dozens of solar panel manufacturers in creating our list of the top picks for cheap solar panels. In addition to pricing, we also evaluated each manufacturer on efficiency rating, reputation and warranty options.

Here’s our list of the best affordable solar panels:



North American manufacturer Silfab made it to the top of our list of best solar panels due to its high-performance panels backed by one of the longest warranties in the industry. The company offers fairly competitive efficiency rates for its price point. It is more affordable than others with similar offerings, such as Q Cells.

​​+ Is a Tier 1 solar panel manufacturer

​​+ Has per-watt prices that fall within the range of the U.S. average of $2.77 per watt

​​+ Offers a 30-year performance guarantee

– Is not as cost-effective for large homes

– Can degrade and fail due to water seeping into cells

Silfab makes monocrystalline panels for both residential and commercial uses. Here is its lineup of residential panels:

Silfab’s panels feature an efficiency rating higher than the industry standard of 17%. Namely, the Silfab Elite and Silfab Prime hit a high-efficiency mark of 20% or more. Silfab’s panels cost about $2.85 to $3.05 per watt once installed on your roof, which puts Silfab on the higher end of the industry average of $3 per watt but still less expensive than SunPower. An averaged-sized 6-kilowatt (kW) system from Silfab would cost around $17,040 to $18,300 before tax credits or incentives.

The company includes a 30-year performance warranty for all its panels. This warranty is longer than the industry standard of 10 to 25 years. Silfab also guarantees that its panels will perform at roughly 83% of their original output for up to 30 years. If not, it will pay for the cost of maintenance and repairs.



Panasonic offers one of the most efficient residential solar panels on the market, EverVolt. As you might expect from a big brand name like Panasonic, it builds solar products for efficiency and durability. The company also offers its panels at fair prices.

​​+ Uses half-cut solar cells to convert sunlight into more electricity

​​+ Offers one of the most efficient residential panels on the market

​​+ Has an extensive output guarantee of approximately 87% for 25 years

– Will begin outsourcing manufacturing to another company (panels still carry the Panasonic name) in March 2022

– Has a higher cost per watt than some competitors

We contacted Panasonic about these cons, and while the company did not provide a comment, a representative did refer us to this article.

Panasonic currently offers its EverVolt solar panel line. EverVolt panels are guaranteed to operate at 98% of their original capacity after the first year. After 25 years, they are guaranteed to operate at 92%.

However, these high-performance panels come at a higher price point for installation. You can expect Panasonic’s EverVolt line to cost around $3.10 per watt. So a 6 kW system with Panasonic would cost around $14,640 to $18,600.



Q Cells offers some of the most affordable solar panels on the market. In addition to affordability, the company offers one of the best performance warranties in the industry, and it can extend its product guarantees by three years.

​​+ Has a beneficial price-to-efficiency ratio for homeowners on a limited budget

​​+ Acts as a popular option for many professional solar installers, including Tesla

​​+ Performs well in areas that receive shade throughout the day

– Some panels require more roof space than some competitors.

– Features a lower efficiency range than some competitors

Q Cells is one of the most-used solar panel manufacturers globally. This is partly due to its passive emitter and rear conduct (PERC) technology. PERC cells have additional conductivity, making them optimized for higher absorption rates. All Q Cells panels are within the industry-standard efficiency range of 15% to 20%.

They have a longer-than-average performance warranty that guarantees 92% of original output capacity for up to 35 years. In addition to these solid offerings, the company is affordable. On average, Q Cells panels cost $275 each. A 6 kW Q Cells solar system would cost somewhere between $14,400 and $18,960.

The company has three versions of its Q.Peak Duo line, which utilizes half-cut cells to protect against energy loss and help slow down the panel’s overall wear and tear. Each Q.Peak Duo model varies in wattage from 315 to 360 and in size.



Canadian Solar offers well-rated and regarded solar panels in terms of durability and efficiency, and it offers them at reasonable prices. Canadian Solar does not feature the highest performance on this list, but it is an excellent option if you are searching for more affordable solar panels.

​​+ Provides a relatively high efficiency rating for affordable pricing

​​+ Makes an excellent option for colder climates, as panels can handle approximately 10% more snow than most panels

​​+ Uses advanced cell technology for improved efficiency

– Panels may require a larger roof size for installation

– Panels might lose efficiency in warmer weather

Canadian Solar is an overall cost-effective option for a solar energy system. On average, the company’s solar panels cost between $2.70 and $3.20 per watt. This pricing makes a standard 6 kW system cost around $16,200 to $19,200 before tax credits or state incentives. Canadian Solar’s warranties fall within industry standards of 12 to 15 years for product and 25 years for performance.

Canadian Solar’s main product lines are these:



We recommend LG’s solar panels if your home has a unique or complex roof structure. The company offers a lineup of panels that work well with almost any rooftop configuration. LG’s products have moderate to high efficiency ratings, but they also come at a relatively high price point.

​​+ Offers a panel line with one of the highest efficiency ratings in the industry

​​+ Can accommodate unique roof configurations

+ Offers a standard 25-year product guarantee

– Offers panels may cost between $300 and $500 each, making them some of the most expensive on the market

– Is not as cost-effective for homes with ample roof space

LG solar panels might run as high as $500 each, but they are relatively high wattage. Therefore, you need fewer LG panels to generate enough power for your home. If you have a large roof or high energy needs, LG’s high price point might be a less cost-effective investment for you. We recommend LG’s solar panels for you if you own a smaller home. To give you an idea of LG’s cost, a 6 kW system with the company would cost between $14,760 and $20,280.

LG offers three main solar panel variations:



Trina Solar’s panels come at a high price point. Even then, its panels are not as efficient as those offered by more expensive brands. The panel specs fall within the industry average, and Trina has taken measures to improve some past quality issues, such as ensuring its panels are protected against degradation or failure caused by standing water.

​​+ Offers half-cut panels for increased solar production

​​+ Includes an extensive performance guarantee

​​+ Produces all panels in-house

– Panels might degrade and fail due to water seeping into cells.

– Has a shorter product warranty when compared to other providers

Trina Solar uses a unique, patented design — the N-type iTOPCon cell. This design increases the efficiency of mass-produced panels. Therefore, you receive industry-standard performance for $14,000 to $20,000 for a 6 kW system. Trina’s Vertex and Vertex X panels, its more powerful models, come with a 15-year warranty, with an optional extension of 25 years. For those looking for more economical panels, we recommend looking into Trina’s Residential panel line.

Trina Solar offers the following residential product lines:



SunPower uses Maxeon, an independent company that originally was part of SunPower, to supply its solar panels. Its high-efficiency panels feature some of the lowest rates of degradation. These higher efficiency rates mean you could use fewer panels to produce your home’s required electricity, which may lead to a more cost-effective installation on a small rooftop. Overall, though, SunPower’s products are more expensive than most competitors.

​​+ Features the highest efficiency rating of providers on this list

​​+ Offers an above-industry performance guarantee of 92% for up to 25 years

​​+ Has partnered with NASA and Honda in the past

– Is a more expensive option

– Can only be installed by one of SunPower’s certified companies, which may limit your choices for installation providers

– Is soon to be facing a class-action lawsuit due to significant losses from cracking issues with its connectors

We contacted SunPower about these cons, and the company stated that “to make high-quality solar mainstream, [it] recently introduced SunPower Financial, an in-house financial services institution designed to make renewable energy affordable for more American homeowners.” In regards to its limited choice of installation providers, it commented that it uses its dealer base of nearly 700 small and medium-sized businesses to “ensure [they] meet [SunPower’s] quality and customer service standards.” SunPower also stated that it does not comment on active litigation, but that lawsuit in question did not impact residential solar systems.

SunPower has four solar panel lines:

SunPower solar panels tend to be pricier than most. They are the most expensive brand on our list. SunPower panels feature a minimum price of $3.30 per watt, which is already more than the industry average of $3 per watt. Therefore, a 6 kW system with SunPower runs on the high end between $19,800 and $22,440.

SunPower does provide an impressive guarantee, though. The company states that its panels will perform at least 92% of their original output capacity for up to 25 years. If not, SunPower will cover any maintenance or repairs if your system is performing at a lower level at any point during 25 years.

Note: We reached out to each manufacturer on this list for a comment on the cons listed in this article. Unless otherwise noted, we did not receive a response from the brand.



Various factors influence the overall cost of solar panel installation. The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) estimates the national average cost of a residential solar panel system at $2.94 per watt.* This per-watt price translates to just under $11,000 for a 5 kW system, which is the average size of a standard residential solar system in the United States.

*Based on a June 2021 report

The number of panels you need and the type of panels you select will significantly affect solar panel prices. The average home solar system is 5 kW, although larger homes may require a 6 kW system. For example, a system that uses 250-watt photovoltaic panels equates to approximately 20 panels per home, at the cost of roughly $11,000.

Home solar systems also require an inverter to convert the power and a solar battery to store power outside sunlight hours. Most solar companies will design your solar system with these components included, but selecting specific inverters or batteries, such as a Tesla Powerwall, may increase your overall cost.

Solar panel tiers are criteria set by the Bloomberg New Energy Finance Report (BNEF). It states that to be considered a Tier 1 solar panel manufacturer, the manufacturer must have provided solar products to six different projects financed non-recourse by six different (non-development) banks within the last two years. Any manufacturer that does not meet these criteria is considered Tier 2.

Keep in mind that Tier 1 solar panels do not have anything to do with a panel’s efficiency rate or durability. Instead, these labels refer to a solar manufacturer’s bankability and standing in the industry.

A value solar panel refers to a solar panel designed to last around 20 to 25 years. These panels tend to be backed by a 10- to 12-year warranty, and they feature overall good-quality materials and are reliable for their lifespan. In short, value panels are great value for your money. You may find that most thin-film and polycrystalline solar panels are value panels.

On the other hand, premium panels feature higher quality materials and may last anywhere from 25 to 40 years. Robust 25+ year warranties usually back these panels, which usually feature higher efficiency rates and lower temperature coefficients. These panels tend to be manufactured by big-name companies that are confident in their panels’ quality, performance and durability. Most often, premium panels tend to be monocrystalline solar panels.



Solar energy offers various benefits to homeowners.

Solar panels provide long-term savings on energy bills after the initial cost of purchasing panels upfront or agreeing with a solar lease, Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) or financing options. The typical household in the United States spends about $1,500 per year on electricity, according to the 2021 national electric rate average.

While upfront costs can be hefty — about $11,000, on average — government incentives like the federal solar credit and state net-metering programs and tax breaks can help offset those costs.

Here are some of the most significant factors that influence the actual savings you receive from a solar system:

A solar energy system can increase your overall property value. According to a 2015 study by Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, solar panels increased the value of a home by an average of $15,000.

Each kilowatt-hour (kWh) of solar power generated reduces greenhouse gas emissions, such as carbon dioxide and other pollutants like sulfur oxides, nitrogen oxides and particulate matter. Solar panels also reduce the water consumption needed by power plants to generate electricity.

Solar is one of the most abundant resources on Earth. It is also completely renewable. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, most states have enough sunlight exposure for good or excellent solar power generation.



Silfab offers top-of-the-line panels backed by solid workmanship and output warranties with highly competitive pricing. We think it’s one of the best cheap solar panels and one of the best solar panels overall. We also suggest Panasonic as an excellent cheap solar panel because of the company’s reputable and well-established name.

Whatever your budget, you should research and request quotes from at least three solar providers before deciding. Be sure to ask which brands a solar company carries before signing a contract to ensure they have the kinds of products and rates you prefer. Use our tool below to start the process of getting connected with local, reputable solar installers near you.



According to the Federal Trade Commission, solar panels last an average of about 20 years. Some factors, such as the type of panel and routine maintenance or lack thereof, influence the lifespan of solar panels. Properly maintained solar panels can last up to 40 years.

You will likely still receive a monthly electricity bill with solar. However, you can eliminate your energy bills depending on certain factors, such as sunlight exposure and your roof structure.

Unfortunately, there are no solar panels grants or incentives that offer free solar panels.



We collected data on dozens of solar companies and created a comprehensive rating system to formulate our rankings, grade each company and provide objective findings to our readers. The result of weighing a wide range of factors is a cumulative score for each provider.

We called companies and spoke with representatives to understand their products, services and solar installation processes. We also reviewed each company’s product, production and workmanship guarantees in detail, and we closely examined customer reviews to understand the customer service experience with each provider.

All company data is monitored on an ongoing basis so that all rankings and information remain up-to-date.

Once we gathered all relevant data, we used the following scoring system to grade each moving company on a 100-point scale:

