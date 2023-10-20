PancakeSwap Burns $100M Worth of $CAKE in 2023 – BSC NEWS

PancakeSwap continues to shovel $CAKE into the fire in order to fight inflation, as the token's value has increased by nearly one-quarter in 2023.

This kitchen is on fire, but instead of searching for an extinguisher, the cooks are reaching for more $CAKE. With its recent weekly burn, PancakeSwap has officially removed more than $100 million worth of tokens from circulation in 2023.

🔥 6,992,717 $CAKE just burned – that’s $27M!

💰 Trading fees (Swap and Perpetual): 212k CAKE ($816k) +68%

🔮 Prediction: 61k CAKE ($236k) -14%

🎟️ Lottery: 36k CAKE ($138k) +36%

🔒 NFT Market, Profile & Factory: 1,134 CAKE ($4k) +10%

🛍 IFO: 3k CAKE ($11k) pic.twitter.com/2xEiNFPIv0

The dominant Decentralized Exchange (DEX) on BNB Chain instituted the $CAKE burn program to combat inflationary pressures on the token.

In total, PancakeSwap has eliminated about 28 million CAKE tokens in four weekly burns this year, with a current combined value of more than $109 million, according to the CryptEye CAKE burn tracker.

Riding the recent green wave in the broader crypto market, the price of $CAKE has increased by nearly 23% since Jan. 1, according to CoinMarketCap.

PancakeSwap is a DEX built on BNB Chain. It offers users various features such as Liquidity Pools (LPs), swapping, yield farming, Syrup Pools, an Automated Market Maker, Initial Farm Offerings (IFOs), an NFT profile system, and other tools.

In addition, the protocol helps users make the most out of their crypto assets by trading, earning through yield farming, and winning via lottery, prediction, and NFT collectibles. With the highest trading volumes in the market, PancakeSwap is the leading DEX on BNB Chain.

Website | Twitter | Medium | GitHub |

By engaging in ambassador programs, crypto enthusiasts can influence the future of Web3 projects while achieving personal growth.

In Web3, crypto platforms have recognized that their most valuable asset is not the product, but the vibrant and dedicated communities they build. These web3 communities, fueled by passion and enthusiasm, serve as the lifeblood of the projects. As a result, the concept of Web3 Ambassador Programs has emerged and continued to increase in the last few years, fostering community engagement and education.

Ambassadors play a crucial role as official representatives, carrying the banner of a DAO or product to the broader web3 community. They embody the values of their respective communities, undertaking diverse tasks to bolster and promote growth.

An ambassador program empowers passionate contributors to serve as advocates and representatives, harnessing their collective influence as a potent marketing tool. This article dives into 5 Web3 ambassador programs to explore in the last quarter of 2023.

PRINT3R distinguishes itself as a gamified decentralized derivatives platform on Coinbase’s Ethereum scaling network, Base, emphasizing user-friendly interactions and shared revenue to promote user loyalty. The platform allows users to trade liquid crypto assets with up to 50x leverage, eliminating the complexities of KYC or registration.

PRINT3R's vision extends to improving the derivatives model by integrating successful elements from the web3 landscape. The PRINT3R Ambassador Program serves as an entry point into the crypto world, offering participants an opportunity to engage with the community, provide feedback, and potentially collaborate. The program also includes a Monthly Prize Pool, starting at $5,000.

As a PRINT3R ambassador, individuals can expect a range of benefits, such as community engagement, networking with fellow crypto enthusiasts, opportunities for personal growth, and recognition for their contributions. The rewards multiply as participants advance through the ambassador tiers, making this program an attractive proposition for crypto enthusiasts.

Explore PRINT3R’s ambassador program here.

Decentralized platform AssetX offers a unique fusion of Real World Assets (RWAs), crypto DeFi investments, and early-stage venture capital opportunities, all powered by the ASX token. By holding ASX, investors gain exposure to diverse investment portfolios while earning USDC reflections.

AssetX has launched its Ambassador Program, enabling crypto enthusiasts to demonstrate their industry knowledge and earn rewards. The initiative seeks individuals with a proven presence in the blockchain space, aiming to amplify AssetX's visibility and engage a broad audience.

AssetX Ambassadors, candidates must possess qualities such as a strong social media presence, marketing acumen, professional conduct, authentic content creation, and engaging online interaction. Selected ambassadors enjoy several perks, including direct communication with the AssetX core team and up to 10,000 $ASX tokens (equivalent to approximately $1000 at TGE) over three months.

To apply, Individuals can apply for the AssetX Ambassador program via the link.

GameSwift emerges as an ecosystem for Web3 gaming, featuring modular chain and zkEVM technology. The platform provides tools to cater to the evolving needs of Web3 gaming, bridging the gap for non-crypto gamers and supporting the development and expansion of Web3 games.

The GameSwift Ambassador Program, under the guidance of GameSwiftDAO, offers exclusive privileges and a chance to compete on a unique leaderboard. This initiative invites individuals to participate actively in GameSwift's global expansion and contribute to the shaping of the web3 gaming industry's future.

Ambassadors can engage in various tasks, such as creating Twitter threads, producing videos, crafting infographics, and generating informative content. In return, they have the opportunity to ascend the leaderboard, securing a share of the substantial prize pool, acquire exclusive GameSwift merchandise, connect with industry leaders, and gain access to the latest Web3 games.

Apply for the GameSwift ambassador program here

Powered by artificial intelligence, DMAIL Network is building a decentralized infrastructure that offers seamless, anonymous messaging and notifications spanning multiple blockchains and applications. In 2021, the platform secured $10 million in a Seed round.

The DMAIL Ambassador Program promises an expansive global reach for remote work enthusiasts. Ambassadors are entrusted with a range of responsibilities, including a passion for Web 3 and DMAIL's vision, active participation across platforms like Discord, Telegram, and Twitter, content creation skills, community engagement expertise on social media, and experience working with the Dfinity ecosystem.

In return, ambassadors can anticipate competitive compensation, enticing rewards, commissions from local DMAIL presales, privileged access to DMAIL events, connections with the DMAIL Network alums, the flexibility to visit team offices at their convenience, and even the potential inclusion of their feedback in the DMAIL Roadmap. Furthermore, limited edition DMAIL swag awaits successful applicants.

Individuals can apply via the form.

GRVT is set to launch as the first “hyperchain” in the zkSync ecosystem. The hybrid crypto exchange combines the benefits of centralized and decentralized exchanges to provide a seamless user experience.

GRVT has launched its Early Ambassador Program inviting individuals to become early ambassadors. By referring friends, individuals can earn GRVT Points for forthcoming airdrops.

The program unfolds in three phases:

By joining early, participants gain access to GRVT token rewards on the mainnet launch, establish a solid foundation for accumulating higher points in Phase 0, and have the chance to invite active traders to enhance their points. Participants can also enjoy early access to the testnet and exclusive invite codes for Phase 1, with more benefits and perks on the horizon.

Join the GRVT ambassador program here.

As Web3 continues to evolve, the significance of Ambassador Programs cannot be overstated. These programs not only play a pivotal role in driving community engagement but also serve as the cornerstone for the growth of Web3 projects.

With each project offering unique and enticing opportunities, involved participants can expect not only personal growth but also the chance to shape the future of Web3 and influence the trajectory of these exciting projects.

Buy Crypto with a bank transfer, credit or debit card, P2P exchange, and more. Not investment advice. All trading risk. Terms apply.

Buy Crypto with a bank transfer, credit or debit card, P2P exchange, and more. Not investment advice. All trading risk. Terms apply.

Buy Crypto with a bank transfer, credit or debit card, P2P exchange, and more. Not investment advice. All trading risk. Terms apply.

Buy Crypto with a bank transfer, credit or debit card, P2P exchange, and more. Not investment advice. All trading risk. Terms apply.

