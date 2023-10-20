Tesla Improves Autopilot Visualizations in Update 2023.32 by … – Not a Tesla App

In Tesla update 2023.32.4, Tesla has improved Autopilot visualizations, bringing a host of enhancements that were once exclusive to Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta.
In order for Tesla to achieve FSD, the vehicle will essentially need to create a 3D representation of the real world, similar to a video game. To create a more accurate representation of the real world, Tesla introduced dynamic vehicle resizing in March 2022 for FSD Beta. This visualization improvement is now making its way over to standard Autopilot. The vehicle will now determine the width, height and length of each vehicle in its surroundings and size the 3D model appropriately in the visualization. Initially, Tesla employed static 3D models to depict other vehicles, which, although informative, didn’t match their real-world dimensions.
Whether the vehicle is distinguishing between a full-length bus and a shorter one or identifying the accurate size of small cars, the enhanced visualization lends a deeper insight into the car’s situational awareness, thus bridging the gap between the real world and the on-screen depiction.
Although this could lead to some strange looking visualizations, such as a vehicle that is scaled way down to represent a baby stroller, or a truck that’s ‘squished’ to represent its actual dimensions, these are limitations in Tesla’s 3D models, as the actual size represenations are much more accurate.
Unfortunately, Tesla hasn’t added all the visualizations that are present in the FSD Beta feature in the US and Canada yet, but they did incorporate the ability to display when a vehile has an open door. The door will be displayed in the vehicle’s standard gray color, unless Autopilot determines the door is in the vehicle’s course, which it will then highlight it in orange.
While Tesla has achieved remarkable milestones, extending the vehice’s visualizations will help build trust in the vehicle’s capabilities, assuring users of a reliable and safe driving experience. In addition to bringing more visualizations over from FSD Beta, such as road edges, we will hopefully see more objects commonly encountered during driving. We are looking at the potential inclusion of additional traffic light configurations, diverse crosswalks, and even barriers and other road elements, painting a richer and fuller portrayal of the real world.
Fasten all seat belts, seal all entrances and exits, close all shops in the mall, cancel the three-range circus, and secure all animals in the zoo… Tesla’s New Model 3 may be going Ludicrous! If you’re not following, then you don’t understand the heart of Tesla and you owe it to yourself to watch the video below; it’s Spaceballs.
Since the new Model 3 was unveiled, we’ve speculated that a unique trim could yet be revealed. Now, thanks to Tesla fan, the Kilowatts, we may know what that new upgraded package will be – Ludicrious.
The Kilowatts uncovered Tesla’s Parts Catalog that hints at a performance version of the Model 3, initially speculated to be Plaid. The images showcasing the rear badge and the new wheels have since been removed from Tesla’s catalog, but not before fans could capture a variety of screenshots.
Tesla’s Plaid versions are known for their advanced tri-motor setup, however, after a closer look at the rear badge, it doesn’t seem like the Plaid logo. It does resemble when Dark Helmet orders his ship to go to Ludicrous speed. Like the movie, the image appears to be the stars streaking past.
This development aligns perfectly with Elon Musk’s well-known quirky sense of humor. He did name his Space X rockets after the Millennium Falcon; he also has the Boring Company.
It also fits Tesla’s lineup. The flagship, luxurious Model S and Model X have a Plaid trim. Therefore, putting the Plaid badge on the lesser, more common Model 3 and Model Y could deteriorate the exclusivity of the Plaid brand. As the Tesla Silicon Valley Owners Club has pointed out several times, Musk previously rejected a Plaid version of a Model 3. But Ludicrous is just one step down as we’ve already passed light and ridiculous speed.
While the badge will look great on the back of the new Model 3, and the new logo will make for a fantastic T-shirt print, there is much more to this new level. Also spotted in the parts catalog are improved sport brakes, suspension, and unique wheels.
This latest discovery aligns well with the vehicle certifications spotted in Europe last month. The letter T appeared in documents issued by the Dutch vehicle authority RDW. This ‘T’ in the Model 3 Performance’s VIN could indicate the motor/drive unit type.
While there was initial speculation about a potential tri-motor setup for a Plaid Model 3, regulatory filings and certification documents have clarified that the Model 3 Performance will retain its dual motor setup. Given the documented specifications, it’s plausible that one of the dual motors has been enhanced, possibly to match the advanced motor found in the Model S/X Plaid. This is anticipated to boost the top-end speed and acceleration of the Model 3.
While the current Model 3 certainly isn’t a Cuisinart, it does have hyperjets of its own, especially with the acceleration boost software enhancement. So this latest revelation is just one more thing to entice the current Model 3 owners to consider upgrading and more reasons for potential owners to jump into the Tesla world.
Tesla’s relentless pursuit of full self-driving (FSD) technology and the broader implications of its AI initiatives garnered a lot of attention during the 2023 third-quarter earnings call – and for good reason. While the term “game-changer” is often thrown around, autonomous vehicles are worthy of that title.
Yesterday Tesla released its latest FSD Beta, v11.4.7.3, internally to some of its employees. However, just a day later, we’re now seeing this newest beta go out to some customers.
This latest update appears to only include bug fixes to FSD as the release notes remain the same as v11.4.7.2. However, as Tesla continues fixing bugs with FSD Beta in these latest builds, we may see an iteration of v11.4.7 go into the main production builds, which currently include a slightly older build of FSD Beta, v11.4.4.
Tesla vehicles have now covered a staggering 0.5 billion miles using FSD beta, underlining a significant data repository the company has been collecting. This treasure trove of real-world data is pivotal for refining and enhancing AI-driven systems.
To expedite AI training and realize FSD targets, Tesla has activated a 10,000 GPU cluster of H100s. This impressive infrastructure is operationalized at a speed that sets industry benchmarks.
Musk unveiled insights about FSD version 12, an “end-to-end AI.” He explained the concept of “photon in, controls out,” comparing the mechanism to human optics. This perspective reflects Tesla’s drive to emulate human-like decision-making in its vehicles.
Terming Tesla’s AI system as a “Baby AGI” (Artificial General Intelligence), Musk emphasized the system’s necessity to operate and comprehend reality, signifying a more profound philosophical approach to AI-driven autonomy.
Tesla’s recent decision to adjust the FSD price downward raised eyebrows. However, Musk clarified that this price is a “temporary low,” hinting at future escalations in pricing commensurate with the system’s value and advancements (FSD price history).
With other automakers, like Mercedes, stepping into the autonomous driving arena and accepting associated liabilities, Tesla delineated its position. The company highlighted Tesla’s system’s superior adaptability and versatility, drawing attention to its commitment to safety and legal considerations.
Tesla’s strategic decision to limit the Neural net path planning system to North America currently stems from wanting to perfect the system before navigating rigorous global approval processes. The company’s approach is to prioritize quality and safety over rapid, global deployment.
In a rare moment, Musk said, “I apologize it’s not in those countries, but we keep plenty of ways to make it better. And it needs to drive such that it exceeds the — even unsupervised, significantly exceeds the probability of entry of a human or significantly better, a lower probability of entry than a human by far. I think we’re tracking to that point very quickly.”
Musk was explicit about the transformative role of AI and FSD in Tesla’s future. Achieving autonomous vehicles and creating humanoid robots could potentially skyrocket Tesla’s valuation, marking it as the preeminent company on a global scale.
