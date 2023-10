New video games this month: All the upcoming games for March 2023 – Polygon

Filed under:

Soulslike and sports fans are in for a treat with Wo Long and MLB The Show

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Although not as packed as February’s release schedule, March will be another prominent month for video games in 2023. Highly anticipated console blockbusters like Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty and Resident Evil 4 remake are joined by three consecutive weeks of major sports titles, plus The Last of Us Part I finally comes to PC. We’ll break it all down for you here, by date and platform.

Prices taken at time of publishing.

Soulslike fans get March’s first big release and they don’t have to wait long for it at all; it launches Friday. Team Ninja published a table-setter demo back in September so that players could have an idea of what they were getting themselves into. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a dark fantasy set in China’s Three Kingdoms period (specifically, the Later Han Dynasty of 189 to 220 C.E.). Players will get brutal, demanding combat mixed, combined with mystical powers, against demonic enemies.

Related

Prices taken at time of publishing.

A redemptive, ship-righting effort for WWE 2K22 last year means the pro wrestling simulation can be taken seriously as 2023’s first major sports launch. WWE 2K23 also kicks off a three-week run of licensed sports titles coming to consoles. The big new feature wrestling fans can expect is the long-requested WarGames bout type.

Related

Related

Resident Evil 4 may be a remake of a 20-year-old game, but the three preceding remakes in Capcom’s groundbreaking survival-horror series have all been critical and commercial successes. Fans don’t have any reason to expect otherwise from the Resident Evil 4 remake.

Prices taken at time of publishing.

MLB The Show 23 is, in a first for the series, adding an historical mode allowing fans to play games as they looked decades ago. It’s not just throwback uniforms in modern stadiums with modern equipment. The first season of Storylines will also focus on a video gaming first — bringing the great stars of professional baseball’s segregated leagues back to life on your screen. Storylines will be a live service, so expect more trips back in time to learn about significant events and achievements in The National Pastime. For now, Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, shares the true origins of nighttime baseball, which players will get to recreate in The Show 23.

Nightdive Studios has had plans for almost eight years now to deliver a remake of 1994’s PC classic System Shock. It has run into protracted development difficulties, including Nightdive’s chief executive publicly putting the project “on hiatus” in 2018, in order for the studio to reassess its approach to a highly anticipated remake. Even then, the studio missed the 2021 launch date it announced on the same day it released a demo. The March 2023 launch window showed up on the System Shock Steam page in October, but Nightdive hasn’t made any formal launch announcement itself. The studio’s most recent guidance came in a September Kickstarter post: “When it’s done.”

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon

Please check your email to find a confirmation email, and follow the steps to confirm your humanity.

Oops. Something went wrong. Please enter a valid email and try again.

Please check your email to find a confirmation email, and follow the steps to confirm your humanity.

Oops. Something went wrong. Please enter a valid email and try again.

source