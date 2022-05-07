How to Customize Touchpad Gestures on Windows 11 – groovyPost

If you’re a laptop user, you may want to become better at using your touchpad with custom touchpad gestures. Here’s how to customize them on Windows 11.

Navigating around Windows 11 can be easier if you use multi-touch trackpad gestures on supported laptop touchpads. Luckily, Windows 11 allows you to use trackpad gestures for faster navigation across Windows on modern laptops. However, only laptops with Windows Precision Touchpad driver support let you customize touchpad gestures on Windows 11.

With Windows Precision Touchpad support, your laptop natively supports custom gestures, allowing you to use them without third-party software solutions.

Here’s what you need to know to set up and customize touchpad gestures on Windows 11.

If you want to use custom touchpad gestures, you’ll need to make sure you have the right driver to support them.

Here’s what you’ll need to do to check this:

Windows 11 includes built-in profiles for laptops with Windows Precision Touchpad drivers. It allows you to personalize three and four-finger gestures, including swipes and taps.

To manage touchpad gestures on Windows 11:

If you prefer to use four fingers to customize touchpad gestures on Windows 11, you can. The options are virtually identical—you’ll just use four fingers instead of three.

To set up four finger touchpad gestures:

In addition to customizing touchpad finger gestures, you can create advanced gestures.

To configure and use advanced touchpad gestures, use the following steps:

After changing touchpad settings, you may want to reset them at a later date. Perhaps it’s interfering with your workflow, or you no longer need them.

To reset touchpad gestures on Windows 11:

That’s it. Your touchpad gestures will revert to the defaults. You can change them in the future if needed.

If you want to customize the actions and gestures of the trackpad on your Windows 11 PC, you’ll be able to. Just make sure your device uses a precision touchpad and has an up-to-date Windows Precision Touchpad driver that supports customization.

However, it is worth noting that not everyone is a fan of the touchpad on their laptop. Some users prefer a mouse and want to disable the touchpad when a mouse is connected.

If you’re not on Windows 11 yet, no worries. You can use touchpad gestures on Windows 10. Or you can disable the touchpad on Chromebook.

