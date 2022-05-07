NASA IV&V SLS, EGS teams win Space Flight Awareness awards – WV News

Light rain transitioning to a few showers in the afternoon. High 56F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Updated: May 7, 2022 @ 12:39 am

NASA IV&V Program Director Wes Deadrick presents Space Flight Awareness awards to members of the Space Launch System (SLS) and Exploration Ground System (EGS) IV&V teams during a recent ceremony.

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Teams at the NASA Independent Verification and Validation (IV&V) Facility have received Space Flight Awareness (SFA) Awards for their work on components of Artemis, and the program gathered this week to celebrate the achievements.

Members of the Space Launch System (SLS) and Exploration Ground System (EGS) IV&V teams were guests of honor at a hybrid virtual / in-person awards ceremony recently held at the Robert H. Mollohan Research Center Auditorium in Fairmont.

The SFA Program is a NASA-managed motivational and recognition program with invited representation from NASA and contractors having major responsibilities for human spaceflight mission success. The SFA program is managed by NASA Headquarters Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate.

Speakers included IV&V Program Director Wes Deadrick, Goddard Space Flight Center (GSFC) Director Dennis Andrucyk, and Public Engagement Specialist Bri Horton, all of whom expressed gratitude about being able to gather both in person and on a virtual platform.

“I’m thrilled to see so many people here with us today and to see so many people online,” Andrucyk said. “It’s important to take the time to recognize the work we’re doing.”

This internal event was one of the first that welcomed IV&V team members, family and friends back onsite to celebrate in person since the COVID-19 pandemic protocols began, while still maintaining a digital presence for those wishing to attend remotely. About 80 people reserved seats to attend in-person, while upwards of 60 participated virtually.

The IV&V SLS and EGS teams had an opportunity to receive award materials like a certificate and medallion, hear a remote congratulatory message from one of NASA’s astronauts, and offer any remarks.

“The safety of astronauts motivates a lot of what we do,” Deadrick said as he presented awards. “The dedication exhibited by our IV&V teams is truly amazing and makes me beyond proud.”

The IV&V SLS team has supported SLS for over a decade, providing assurance that the most critical software will adequately meet the needs of the system under nominal and off-nominal conditions, according to IV&V SLS Project Manager Joelle Spagnuolo-Loretta. The basis of this SFA Award is the milestone that the IV&V team achieved in June 2021 when it collaborated closely with project personnel to ensure the successful resolution of over 3300 high severity software defects in preparation for the Artemis I launch.

“Kudos to the team. They all do excellent work,” Spagnuolo-Loretta said. “It is a privilege to be part of this program and to work in this community to get us to Artemis I success.”

The IV&V EGS team is a highly dedicated group, according to Project Manager Ricky Forquer. The basis of the award was the team’s significant contribution to improving the quality, reliability and safety of the EGS Program’s safety and mission critical software in support of the Artemis I Mission. The team has identified and helped to resolve significant issues and risks, and provided evidence-based assurance by working closely with its customers to enable mission success.

“It is an honor to be recognized at this caliber of performance,” software engineer Deneen Granger said. “This is truly a highlight of all our NASA careers. Go Artemis!”

source