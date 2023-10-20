in partnership with Nova Credit, provides newcomers to the country … – Verizon

No Updates

Through this unique partnership, Verizon makes it easier for people that are new to the U.S. to get the best financing on the latest devices

Verizon partnered with Nova Credit so your international credit history can travel with you.

Verizon is the first carrier in the U.S. to provide people that are new to the country access to the best device promotions. No need to pay the full price upfront with 0% interest on device financing.

This exclusive partnership with Nova Credit allows Verizon to remove a roadblock to credit that newcomers to the U.S. have historically faced.

NEW YORK – Verizon today announced a partnership with Nova Credit that will provide newcomers to the U.S. easy access to the best network and devices — something that has long been a challenge for those new to the country without U.S. credit history. Those relocating from certain countries to the U.S. for work, to study or personal reasons, can seamlessly opt-in to share their international credit history with Verizon as part of the application process, giving them access to the benefits and flexibility that come from our 5G Unlimited plans. Customers can leverage 0% interest on device payment plans up to 36 months on our most popular devices, as well as international calling features, such as Global Choice, to stay connected to home or loved ones from day one.

“Verizon, in partnership with Nova Credit, is proud to be the first carrier in the U.S. to provide newcomers with easy access to the best devices on the best network,'' said Nina Bibby, SVP Consumer Segment Marketing at Verizon. “We understand that obtaining reliable cell phone service is a priority to those arriving in the U.S., many of whom have to start from scratch building a U.S. credit history, which makes basic tasks like purchasing a phone with financing nearly impossible.”

“Obtaining a cell phone plan is an essential part of the relocation journey faced by millions of newcomers each year, yet they are forced to rely on very limited options,” said Nova Credit co-founder and CEO, Misha Esipov. “Our partnership with Verizon brings to life the Credit Passport® to enable newcomers to use their international credit history to unlock fair access to cell phones and financing.”

Those who don’t have a credit history in the U.S. will have the option to securely share their international credit history and once qualified, use their government-issued ID and such to complete the credit application through Verizon.

New to country people who have a credit history in one of the following countries can apply for device financing by going to Verizon.com/internationalcredit or via their nearest Verizon store: Australia, Brazil, Canada, Dominican Republic, India, Kenya, Mexico, Nigeria, Philippines, South Korea, Spain and the United Kingdom.

Verizon believes everyone deserves access to the best devices on the best network. For those looking for prepaid options, Verizon also offers prepaid phones, hotspot devices and plans, to learn more visit: verizon.com/prepaid

Verizon covers 100 million people across 1,700 cities with the nation’s most reliable 5G Ultra Wideband service, expanding to 175 million customers by the end of 2022.

To learn more about our international credit, visit: verizon.com/internationalcredit

