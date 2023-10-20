Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin rises above $28,300; Dogecoin, Ethereum surge up to 2% – The Economic Times

Read Stock Insights by ET for a quick analysis

Did you Know?

SAP has launched a new enterprise on the Metaverse with the aim of accelerating cloud adoption among Indian firms. The interactive and immersive ‘cloud on wheels’ platform will enable customers to experience the full range of SAP’s offerings and reimagine processes for improved business outcomes.

Byju Raveendran, founder and CEO of Byju’s, and his advisers have held exploratory talks with private equity (PE) firms Bain Capital and KKR among others to discuss the sale of a controlling stake in Aakash Educational Services Ltd (AESL), considered the crown jewel of his edtech company, said people aware of the development.

Google is in advanced talks with Indian electronics manufacturer Dixon Technologies as well as with Bharat FIH, an arm of Taiwan’s Foxconn, to set up production of its flagship smartphone Pixel 8 in India, people aware of the development told ET.

The Adani Group is all set to sign a definitive agreement to refinance $3.5 billion of loans taken for last year’s acquisition of ACC Ltd and Ambuja Cement, people aware of the discussions told ET.

Download The Economic Times News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

NSE

BSE

POWERED BY

Voltas Beko 8 Place Settings Table Top Dishwasher (DT8S, Silver, Inbuilt Heater)

10%

OFF

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3-1115G4 11th Gen 15.6″ (39.62cm) FHD Laptop (8GB/256GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/3 Month Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.65Kg), 82H803TXIN

34%

OFF

IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30SC4, Metallic Silver), STANDARD

29%

OFF

Philips Ac1215/20 Air Purifier, Long Hepa Filter Life Upto 17000 Hours, Removes 99.97% Airborne Pollutants, 4-Stage Filtration with True Hepa Filter(White)

31%

OFF

HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF AS wall mounted/Counter top Black 10L Water Purifier

48%

OFF

GoPro HERO9 Action Camera with Free Enduro Rechargeable Battery – Waterproof Action Camera with Touch Screen 5K Video 20MP Photos 1080p, Dual Screen (2 Year Warranty on Camera)

46%

OFF

Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (FL 600 SLIM HAC MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

54%

OFF

Why follow tips? Choose your winners rationally in 3 simple steps!

All Mutual Funds

Top Tax Saving Mutual Funds

Better Than Fixed Deposits

Low Cost High Return Funds

Best Hybrid Funds

Best Large Cap Funds

SIP’s starting Rs. 500

Top Performing Mid Caps

Promising Multi Cap Funds

Top Rated Funds

Top Performing Index Funds

Trending Now

Hot on Web

In Case you missed it

Top Calculators

Top Searched Companies

Top Prime Articles

Top Performing MF

Top Definitions

Top Videos

Top Commodities

Top Slideshow

Top Story Listing

Follow us on:

Find this comment offensive?

Choose your reason below and click on the Report button. This will alert our moderators to take action

Reason for reporting:

Your Reason has been Reported to the admin.

Log In/Connect with:

Will be displayed

Will not be displayed

Will be displayed

Worry not. You’re just a step away.

It seems like you’re already an ETPrime member with

Login using your ET Prime credentials to enjoy all member benefits

Log out of your current logged-in account and log in again using your ET Prime credentials to enjoy all member benefits.

To read full story, subscribe to ET Prime

₹34 per week

Billed annually at ₹2499 ₹1749

Super Saver Sale – Flat 30% Off

On ET Prime Membership

–

–

–

Subscribe Now

(Credit card mandatory)

You can cancel your subscription anytime

–

–

–

Subscribe Now

(Pay Using Netbanking/UPI/Debit Card)

₹399/month

Monthly PLAN

Billed Amount ₹399

No Trial Period

₹208/month

(Save 49%)

Yearly PLAN

Billed Amount ₹2,499

15 Days Trial +Includes DocuBay and TimesPrime Membership.

₹150/month

(Save 63%)

2-Year PLAN

Billed Amount ₹3,599

15 Days Trial +Includes DocuBay and TimesPrime Membership.

Quarterly

$13.99

7 Days Trial

Yearly

(Save 40.0%)

$33.99

15 Days Trial

Get ET Prime for just ₹2499 ₹1749/yr

Offer Exclusively For You

Save up to Rs. 700/-

ON ET PRIME MEMBERSHIP

Offer Exclusively For You

Get 1 Year Free

With 1 and 2-Year ET prime membership

Offer Exclusively For You

Get 1 Year Free

With 1 and 2-Year ET prime membership

Offer Exclusively For You

Get Flat 40% Off

Then ₹ 1749 for 1 year

Offer Exclusively For You

ET Prime at ₹ 49 for 1 month

Then ₹ 1749 for 1 year

Dussehra Offer

Get 1500/- off on ETPrime Membership

Access the exclusive Economic Times stories, Editorial and Expert opinion

Offer Exclusively For You

Save up to Rs. 700/-

ON ET PRIME MEMBERSHIP

Offer Exclusively For You

Get 1 Year Free

With 1 and 2-Year ET prime membership

Offer Exclusively For You

Get 1 Year Free

With 1 and 2-Year ET prime membership

Offer Exclusively For You

Get Flat 40% Off

Then ₹ 1749 for 1 year

Offer Exclusively For You

ET Prime at ₹ 49 for 1 month

Then ₹ 1749 for 1 year

Dussehra Offer

Get 1500/- off on ETPrime Membership

90 Days Prime access worth Rs999 unlocked for you

Exclusive Economic Times Stories, Editorials & Expert opinion across 20+ sectors

Stock analysis. Market Research. Industry Trends on 4000+ Stocks

​Get 1 Year Complimentary Subscription of TOI+ worth Rs.799/-​

Stories you might be interested in

source