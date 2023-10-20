Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin rises above $28,300; Dogecoin, Ethereum surge up to 2% – The Economic Times

Read Stock Insights by ET for a quick analysis
SAP has launched a new enterprise on the Metaverse with the aim of accelerating cloud adoption among Indian firms. The interactive and immersive ‘cloud on wheels’ platform will enable customers to experience the full range of SAP’s offerings and reimagine processes for improved business outcomes.
Byju Raveendran, founder and CEO of Byju’s, and his advisers have held exploratory talks with private equity (PE) firms Bain Capital and KKR among others to discuss the sale of a controlling stake in Aakash Educational Services Ltd (AESL), considered the crown jewel of his edtech company, said people aware of the development.
Google is in advanced talks with Indian electronics manufacturer Dixon Technologies as well as with Bharat FIH, an arm of Taiwan’s Foxconn, to set up production of its flagship smartphone Pixel 8 in India, people aware of the development told ET.
The Adani Group is all set to sign a definitive agreement to refinance $3.5 billion of loans taken for last year’s acquisition of ACC Ltd and Ambuja Cement, people aware of the discussions told ET.
