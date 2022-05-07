Windows 11 won't install [Fixed] – TheWindowsClub

The Windows Club

TheWindowsClub covers Windows 11, Windows 10 tips, tutorials, how-to’s, features, freeware. Created by Anand Khanse.

Microsoft has made its latest version of Windows, called Windows 11 generally available for every PC user – consequently, we have published a guide on how to Upgrade Windows 10 to Windows 11. However, there have been reports from various quarters that some PC users are unable to successfully install Windows 11 maybe with error 0x8007007f on their device. If Windows 11 installation has failed and you are unable to install Windows 11, then this post is sure to help you get the new OS up and running on your device.



Windows 11 won’t install

if(typeof ez_ad_units!=’undefined’){ez_ad_units.push([[728,90],’thewindowsclub_com-box-3′,’ezslot_3′,873,’0′,’0′])};if(typeof __ez_fad_position!=’undefined’){__ez_fad_position(‘div-gpt-ad-thewindowsclub_com-box-3-0’)};If you’ve hit a brick wall when trying to install Windows 11, as already pointed out, there’s a good chance your PC isn’t compatible. Nevertheless, if you’re unable to Install Windows 11 on PC, you can try our recommended solutions below in no particular order and see if that helps to resolve the issue.

Check hardware requirements for Windows 11 Enable Secure Boot Enable TPM 2.0 Create new installation media Install Windows 11 on a new/different drive Install Windows 11 on unsupported hardware

Let’s take a look at the description of the process involved concerning each of the listed solutions.

Can’t install Windows 11

1] Check hardware requirements for Windows 11

if(typeof ez_ad_units!=’undefined’){ez_ad_units.push([[728,90],’thewindowsclub_com-box-4′,’ezslot_5′,826,’0′,’0′])};if(typeof __ez_fad_position!=’undefined’){__ez_fad_position(‘div-gpt-ad-thewindowsclub_com-box-4-0’)};

if(typeof ez_ad_units!=’undefined’){ez_ad_units.push([[728,90],’thewindowsclub_com-medrectangle-4′,’ezslot_2′,829,’0′,’0′])};if(typeof __ez_fad_position!=’undefined’){__ez_fad_position(‘div-gpt-ad-thewindowsclub_com-medrectangle-4-0’)};If your PC doesn’t meet any of the following specifications, you may be unable to Install Windows 11 on PC.

The main hardware requirements for Windows 11 include:

A dual-core processor with a clock speed of at least 1GHz or higher. It also needs to be 64-bit compatible, and support Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 or greater. (This is any CPU from Intel eighth-generation onwards, and AMD Ryzen 2000-series (non-APU) processors and newer.

4GB or more of RAM.

At least 64GB of storage space is available.

A graphics card or chip that is compatible with DirectX12 or later.

A Secure Boot Capable UEFI.

At least a nine-inch display with support for 720p resolution and 8-bit color.

An active internet connection.

If you tick all the boxes for minimum hardware requirements but still having issues installing Windows 11, there may be other underlying issues – try the other suggestions below.

2] Enable Secure Boot

If Secure Boot is disabled in your UEFI, you will be prevented from installing Windows 11 on your device. In this case, make sure Secure Boot is enabled and then try the installation again.

Advertisement

3] Enable TPM 2.0

The TPM (Trusted Platform Module) is another requirement to install Windows 11. Here, you need to make sure TPM is enabled on your device. You may also bypass TPM requirement and install Windows 11, although Windows 11 setup will warn users against installation on unsupported hardware.

4] Create new installation media

Besides not meeting the minimum hardware requirements to install Windows 11, if you have corrupt installation media, you will be unable to successfully complete Windows 11 installation on your device. In this case, to rule out this possibility, simply create a fresh new Windows 11 installation media and then retry the install procedure.

5] Install Windows 11 on a new/different drive

If you’ve been trying to upgrade your Windows 10 installation, and have been unsuccessful, you can try clean installing Windows 11 from scratch on a new or different drive or alternatively, completely format your existing drive first before running the install operation.

Advertisement

6] Install Windows 11 on unsupported hardware

Microsoft officially allowed unsupported PC to Install Windows 11, but not Upgrade. We have published a guide on how to install Windows 11 on unsupported hardware that is sure to help you.

Related post: This PC can’t run Windows 11 – Fix it!if(typeof ez_ad_units!=’undefined’){ez_ad_units.push([[728,90],’thewindowsclub_com-banner-1′,’ezslot_6′,819,’0′,’0′])};if(typeof __ez_fad_position!=’undefined’){__ez_fad_position(‘div-gpt-ad-thewindowsclub_com-banner-1-0’)};

How do I get Windows 11 on my computer?

Most PC users can download Windows 11 on their supported device the same way you’d get any available new version of Windows. Follow these instructions: go to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update and click Check for Updates. If available, you’ll see a Feature update to Windows 11. Click Download and install.

Why can’t I install Windows 11 on my PC?

Among other known reasons, one of the major and most common reasons PC users will be unable to install Windows 11 on their computer, is because your PC doesn’t meet the minimum hardware requirements and is not compatible. Another reason, you may have faulty or corrupt installation media.

Hope you find this guide informative and helpful enough.

Date: October 14, 2021

Advertisement

Obinna Onwusobalu, has studied Information & Communication Technology and is a keen follower of the Windows ecosystem. He runs a computer software clinic. He says it’s best practice to create a System Restore Point before making any changes to your PC.

May 4, 2022

May 1, 2022

Advertisement

April 28, 2022

April 1, 2022

Copyright © 2022 The Windows Club

Advertisement

source