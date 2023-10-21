Netflix stock upgraded at Jefferies on ad-tier optimism, password crackdown – Yahoo Finance

Netflix (NFLX) stock received a Wall Street upgrade on Thursday ahead of its fourth quarter earnings results, extending a recent winning streak for shares of the streaming giant.

Jefferies analyst Andrew Uerkwitz upgraded the stock to Buy from Hold and increased his price target to $385 from $310 a share, citing long-term catalysts like the platform's recently-debuted advertising tier, in addition to its crackdown on password sharing.

"[Advertising video-on-demand] will be slow to kick in, but when it does (paired with password sharing changes), it should drive top line outperformance," Uerkwitz wrote in his note to clients.

He estimated revenue and adjusted EBTIDA at Netflix will come in well above Wall Street estimates in 2024, thus resulting in margin upside and valuation expanding back towards historical averages.

Netflix shares were up about 1% on Thursday. The streaming giant, up nearly 90% over the past six months, has seen shares climb more than 10% so far in January, outperforming the Nasdaq Composite's 2% gain.

Earlier this week, Goldman Sachs boosted estimates for Netflix's average revenue per user and GAAP operating income amid a weakening U.S. dollar.

The firm also increased its price target on the stock to $225 from $200 per share.

Netflix is set to report earnings on Jan. 19 after the market close — with Wall Street setting lofty goals for the company.

JPMorgan anticipates fourth quarter subscriber net additions of 4.75 million, above consensus estimates (and the company's current guidance) of 4.5 million.

Alexandra is a Senior Entertainment and Media Reporter at Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alliecanal8193 and email her at alexandra.canal@yahoofinance.com

Click here for the latest trending stock tickers of the Yahoo Finance platform

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Year-to-date, markets are up – some 12% for the S&P 500, and 28% for the NASDAQ, even after recent volatility and pullbacks. But there’s worry in the air, and the red flags are flying. A combination of persistently high inflation and interest rates, along with an increasingly dangerous geopolitical situation, has more and more experts calling out warnings. On the domestic policy side, Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said in recent comments, “Inflation is still too high, and a few months o

Leon Cooperman told Insider the stock market was overpriced and poised to underperform in the years ahead and home prices were at unsustainable highs.

Costco COO Ron Vachris is set to become CEO once Craig Jelinek steps down in January. Here are five changes made during Jelinek’s time at the helm.

When people hear the name Ryan Reynolds, they might immediately think of the sharp-witted actor famous for roles like Deadpool. But these days, Reynolds is making headlines for a different reason: his skill as an entrepreneur. With a collection of business ventures that have sold for more than $2 billion, Reynolds is proving he's not just a one-trick pony. In an interview with "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer, Reynolds delved deeper into his investment philosophy, particularly regarding Mint Mobile.

Chinese investors sold $21.2 billion in US stocks and Treasury bonds in August, according to data from the US Treasury.

Employers are paying for costly benefits that employees don't find useful.

The Dow Jones dropped Thursday after surprise initial unemployment claims. Tesla stock dived on Elon Musk's Cybertruck warning.

Surging bond yields are raising interest rates on everything from mortgages to personal loans, spelling trouble for resilient consumer spending.

With $2.5 million in cash, $500,000 in an IRA and average Social Security benefits, someone who’s 67 is likely in a pretty good spot for retirement. However, retiring comfortably involves more than financial resources. It also requires balancing income and expenses. With that in mind, it may be necessary to reduce lifestyle costs or invest […] The post I’m 67 Years Old, Have $2.5 Million in Cash, $500k in an IRA and Social Security. Should I Retire Now? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset

(Bloomberg) — Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said the Federal Reserve will at some point have to weigh in on the US government’s growing mountain of debt because of its implications for interest rates. Most Read from BloombergIsrael Latest: Biden Sees Israel-Saudi Thaw as Motive for AttackHere’s What 8% Mortgage Rates Will Do to the Housing MarketUS Presses Israel to Delay Gaza Invasion to Get Hostages OutIntel, Siemens Pull Out of Web Summit After Israel RemarksStock Losses Deepen

Zillow warned in May that housing would enter a “deep freeze” if mortgage rates hit 8%. They came anyway—and existing home sales hit a 13-year low.

When interest rates were low, it was difficult for bond investors to earn a decent yield. Just ask DoubleLine Capital Founder Jeffrey Gundlach. Speaking at a recent investment conference in New York, Gundlach recalled what the bond market was like in 2016. He said if you wanted to earn a 5% annual yield on a bond portfolio in those days, you had to buy a junk bond index, use leverage to boost returns and pray that issuers wouldn't default. Things have changed dramatically since then. Don't Miss:

A delay could be retaliation for new U.S. controls on sales of advanced AI chips to China.

(Reuters) – Investors piled into a leveraged exchange traded fund that bet on upside in Tesla's shares as the company's stock price sank following a weaker-than-expected earnings report.

Apple stock fell for the sixth straight day on Friday. Apple (ticker: AAPL) stock finished 1.5% lower at $172.88. This losing streak is the longest since January 2022, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

Shareholders have until Monday to decide whether to get cash or stock for Broadcom’s purchase of the software company.

Retirement can seem like a faraway goal until all of a sudden, it's not. When you only have a few years left until you retire, the financial decisions you make take on a new importance. Once you're inside the five-year window, that's a good time to review your plan to make sure you're on track. […] The post How to Master the Last 5 Years Before Retirement appeared first on SmartReads CMS – SmartAsset.

Investors looking to earnings to lift the downbeat mood have yet to find relief, despite strong financial reports.

Tesla earnings plunged, with Elon Musk tempering expectations on the Cybertruck and more. BYD reported strong preliminary Q3 profit.

Morgan Stanley analysts previously expected national home prices to fall 4% in 2023. Not anymore.

source