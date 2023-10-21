Get the Amazon Echo Dot for just $4.99: Here’s how. – PennLive

You currently have the opportunity to get the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for just $4.99. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)AP

Amazon is offering its famed Echo Dot (3rd Generation) for just $4.99.

And all you have to do to get in on this deal is buy one month of Amazon Music Unlimited.

According to Amazon’s official terms and conditions for this limited time offer, anyone interested in scoring an Echo Dot for this steal (what other things are not even $5 anymore?) has to be a first-time device owner in order to be eligible.

Fortunately, though, you’re eligible whether you’re a Prime member or not: Either way, the Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Plan will cost you $9.99 a month (or $7.99 for Prime membership owners). You also have to place the Echo Dot and the subscription on the same order for this deal to apply.

“If you return your Echo product related to this offer, your refund will equal the amount you paid for the product, subject to applicable policies,” reads the fine print. “Shipping charges and taxes may apply to the full value of discounted and promotional items.

If you cancel your Amazon Music subscription, you will not receive a refund of any fees already paid.”

This offer remains valid starting Wednesday, Feb. 2 while supplies last.

