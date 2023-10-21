Apple's iPhone 16 Pro models expected to rock Wi-Fi 7 for faster internet surfing along with upgraded 48MP – Economic Times

Apple working on Watch X model featuring new design, blood pressure monitor, upgraded display: Report
New interface, mind space & every upcoming feature for Apple watchOS 10
iPhone 15 Pro models expected to get massive storage boost, might have 256GB base option with support for up to 2 TB
The Centre is planning to make a regulatory clause, which offers immunity from prosecution to internet companies — including social media firms — with regard to user-generated content published on their platforms, more “the exception than the norm”.
A staggering amount of wealth was created by the upper echelons of corporate India over the last two years even as tough economic conditions loom large over the payouts of the broader employee base.
Consumer goods companies and automakers are hoping that the elections in five states next month, followed by the general elections in April-May 2024, will fuel a robust recovery in rural demand.
ETPrime stories of the day
Going abroad for studies? Here’s what students must include in their plan.
A common thread stalks 9/11, Hamas infiltration and all terror acts – colossal intelligence lapses
Mitigating the learning crisis: how AI can help rebalance and transform school education
POWERED BY
Voltas Beko 8 Place Settings Table Top Dishwasher (DT8S, Silver, Inbuilt Heater)
8%
OFF
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3-1115G4 11th Gen 15.6″ (39.62cm) FHD Laptop (8GB/256GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/3 Month Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.65Kg), 82H803TXIN
27%
OFF
IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30SC4, Metallic Silver), STANDARD
29%
OFF
Philips Ac1215/20 Air Purifier, Long Hepa Filter Life Upto 17000 Hours, Removes 99.97% Airborne Pollutants, 4-Stage Filtration with True Hepa Filter(White)
25%
OFF
HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF AS wall mounted/Counter top Black 10L Water Purifier
48%
OFF
GoPro HERO9 Action Camera with Free Enduro Rechargeable Battery – Waterproof Action Camera with Touch Screen 5K Video 20MP Photos 1080p, Dual Screen (2 Year Warranty on Camera)
46%
OFF
Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (FL 600 SLIM HAC MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)
54%
OFF
Trending Now
Hot on Web
In Case you missed it
Top Calculators
Top Searched Companies
Top Commodities
Top Videos
Top Prime Articles
Top Slideshow
Top Definitions
Top Story Listing
Private Companies
Follow us on:
Find this comment offensive?
Choose your reason below and click on the Report button. This will alert our moderators to take action
Reason for reporting:
Your Reason has been Reported to the admin.
Log In/Connect with:
Will be displayed
Will not be displayed
Will be displayed
Worry not. You’re just a step away.
It seems like you’re already an ETPrime member with
Login using your ET Prime credentials to enjoy all member benefits
Log out of your current logged-in account and log in again using your ET Prime credentials to enjoy all member benefits.
To read full story, subscribe to ET Prime
₹34 per week
Billed annually at
₹2499 ₹1749
Super Saver Sale – Flat 30% Off
On ET Prime Membership
–
–
–
Subscribe Now
(Credit card mandatory)
You can cancel your subscription anytime
–
–
–
Subscribe Now
(Pay Using Netbanking/UPI/Debit Card)
₹399/month
Monthly PLAN
Billed Amount ₹399
No Trial Period
₹208/month
(Save 49%)
Yearly PLAN
Billed Amount ₹2,499
15 Days Trial +Includes DocuBay and TimesPrime Membership.
₹150/month
(Save 63%)
2-Year PLAN
Billed Amount ₹3,599
15 Days Trial +Includes DocuBay and TimesPrime Membership.
Quarterly
$13.99
7 Days Trial
Yearly
(Save 40.0%)
$33.99
15 Days Trial
Get ET Prime for just
₹2499 ₹1749/yr
Offer Exclusively For You
Save up to Rs. 700/-
ON ET PRIME MEMBERSHIP
Offer Exclusively For You
Get 1 Year Free
With 1 and 2-Year ET prime membership
Offer Exclusively For You
Get 1 Year Free
With 1 and 2-Year ET prime membership
Offer Exclusively For You
Get Flat 40% Off
Then ₹ 1749 for 1 year
Offer Exclusively For You
ET Prime at ₹ 49 for 1 month
Then ₹ 1749 for 1 year
Dussehra Offer
Get 1500/- off on ETPrime Membership
Access the exclusive Economic Times stories, Editorial and Expert opinion
Offer Exclusively For You
Save up to Rs. 700/-
ON ET PRIME MEMBERSHIP
Offer Exclusively For You
Get 1 Year Free
With 1 and 2-Year ET prime membership
Offer Exclusively For You
Get 1 Year Free
With 1 and 2-Year ET prime membership
Offer Exclusively For You
Get Flat 40% Off
Then ₹ 1749 for 1 year
Offer Exclusively For You
ET Prime at ₹ 49 for 1 month
Then ₹ 1749 for 1 year
Dussehra Offer
Get 1500/- off on ETPrime Membership
90 Days Prime access worth Rs999 unlocked for you
Exclusive Economic Times Stories, Editorials & Expert opinion across 20+ sectors
Stock analysis. Market Research. Industry Trends on 4000+ Stocks
Get 1 Year Complimentary Subscription of TOI+ worth Rs.799/-
Stories you might be interested in