Garena Free Fire Advance Server May 2022: When is new server expected to open? – Sportskeeda

New features and other content are added to Free Fire on a regular basis. They have played a significant role in keeping players engaged and have also contributed to the growth of the game over the past few years.

Garena makes a test server called the Advance Server accessible before releasing each edition of Free Fire. With the OB34 iteration rapidly approaching, the entire community is hyped up and looking for information regarding the registration process for the test server, start date, and more.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and users from the country should avoid playing the game. However, they may access the MAX version, which wasn’t on the list of prohibited apps.

A few days ago, the developers revealed the timeline of the Free Fire Advance Server for the OB34 update. Here are the exact specifics:

Start date of the server: 12 May 2022

End date of the server: 23 May 2022

The server will be ready for users to access on 12 May, which is only a little over a week from now. It’s also reasonable to assume that registration for the same will begin in the next few days.

However, players should be aware that registering doesn’t really guarantee them the Activation Code to access the Advance Server. This is because there is limited space, and only a certain number of users will be allowed to access it.

After the registration starts, these are the simple steps that gamers will have to follow:

Step 1: Individuals will first have to visit the official Advance Server website.

Step 2: Players must then sign in. There are two options offered, and players can log in using either Facebook or Google.

Step 3: A form will show up on the screen. Players will be required to enter details like their name, email address, and phone number.

Step 4: Users can simply enter the necessary information into the text boxes and submit the form. This will complete their registration for the upcoming Advance Server of the game.

Downloads for the Advance Server’s APK will also be available on the same website. The date for it is likely the same as the server’s starting date (12 May 2022).

Note: The Advance Server website isn’t functioning at the time of writing.

