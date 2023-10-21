What to Know About Amazon's Second Prime Day, Prime Big Deal … – The New York Times

We independently review everything we recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more›
Amazon’s fall Prime sales event has returned, and it’s going by a new name: Prime Big Deal Days. The online retailer recently announced the shopping event, which will launch on Tuesday, October 10, just three months after its 2023 Prime Day sale and six weeks before Black Friday.
The online retailer is already touting “some of Amazon’s best deals of the season,” including savings on small appliances, clothing, home essentials, smart devices, and TVs. We also expect rival retailers like Best Buy, Target, and Walmart—never ones to be left out—to offer competitive sales of their own.
But not every markdown will be as big a deal as promised. That’s why our deals team utilizes its arsenal of meticulous price tracking, exhaustive research, and years of expertise to find only the most-exceptional prices on items personally vetted by our experts. Here’s everything you need to know about Prime Big Deal Days.
Amazon Prime Day is a 48-hour sale event featuring discounts on thousands of items, including a multitude of our tried-and-tested kitchen, toy, and bedding picks.
After canceling its summer Prime Day in 2020, Amazon shifted the event to October of that year—and its fall Prime event was born. It repeated the event in October 2022, when Amazon formalized its second event, called the Prime Early Access Sale, to get ahead of its competitors before Black Friday and Cyber Week sales began in November.
We expect Prime Big Deal Days to incorporate some promotions Amazon experimented with during their 2023 Prime Day sale in July, including invite-only Prime early-access deals that are exclusive to members.
Amazon officially announced that its 2023 Prime Big Deal Days sales event will begin at 3 a.m. Eastern on Tuesday, October 10 and run through Wednesday, October 11.
A handful of invite-only and other early promotions have already launched, but it’s important to separate fact from fiction and dig into early so-called deals, especially with the sale looming. We’ve highlighted the promotions that are worth your time below. Shoppers can also expect competing retailers like Walmart to force Amazon’s hand by kicking off their own sales prior to October 10.
Prime Big Deal Days can be a good way to save on early holiday shopping. Amazon is trumpeting “exclusive access to deep discounts on seasonal deals” from top brands such as Dyson, Sony, LG, and Peloton during Prime Big Deal Days 2023, and though we can’t speak to the legitimacy of these discounts just yet, we do anticipate seeing markdowns on an assortment of Wirecutter picks, including air fryers, exercise equipment, sleep gear, and more.
Savvy shoppers can also look forward to seeing some deep discounts on Amazon’s proprietary brands, including Amazon Echo smart speakers, iRobot robot vacuums, and Kindle ebook readers. Notable markdowns on Google devices like smart displays and the Pixel line of smartphones are also probable. A deal on the newly-announced iPhone 15 is unlikely, but you can still expect to see worthwhile sales on other Apple gadgets such as MacBooks, iPads, and even AirPods (though we still don’t recommend them).
Technically, yes.
Only Prime members can access deals during Prime Big Deal Days. But if you want to get a head start on your holiday shopping without the commitment of yet another subscription, nonmembers can sign up for a 30-day free trial. (Just be aware you’ll be automatically charged the $15 monthly membership fee if you don’t cancel before the trial period ends.)
College students can also sign up for a six-month free trial of Amazon Prime Student, but the same rules apply—you have to cancel before the trial period is over if you don’t want to be charged the $8 monthly membership fee.
If you’d prefer to shop somewhere other than Amazon, you can still find ways to save. Competing retailers (like Target, Best Buy, and Walmart) will almost certainly kick off their own sales during Amazon’s event, and they often proactively match Amazon’s discounts. Other retailers may also offer price matches, but it’s best to familiarize yourself with their policies in case they have different rules for major sale events.
Like Amazon, some of these stores may tout special rewards for their own loyalists, but the juice isn’t always worth the squeeze. For example, Walmart has previously promoted so-called exclusive perks like early access to major sales for Walmart+ members, but if you’re not a regular Walmart shopper, it may not make sense to shell out for another membership.
Many outlets have already started reporting on early October Big Deal Days deals that are live now, but many of these supposed sales are nothing more than middling markdowns or drops on last year’s models and cheap knockoff brands.
Once again, Prime members can sign up for early access to invite-only deals that are expected to sell out by visiting the Amazon Deals homepage. Though most of the invite-only deals are just passable, we did manage to find a handful of markdowns that are actually worth your time (and the effort of signing up and waiting for an invite to grace your inbox).
The SodaStream Art soda-maker bundle is on invite-only sale for about $110, an impressive deal considering it comes with the base model, two 60 L CO₂ cylinders, two bottles, and two 40 mL packages of flavor drops.
Read our review of the best soda maker.
A pair of noise-cancelling earbuds we recommend for those who dislike the feel of stabilizing wings and over-the-ear hooks, the Jabra Elite 7 Active earbuds offer extreme water resistance, a small size, and decent sound quality. Their noise cancellation doesn’t quite measure up to our main picks, but our experts think they’re worth it at an invite-only sale price of about $80, which is the lowest we’ve seen them.
Read our review of the best noise-cancelling headphones.
Prime members can also take advantage some promotions ahead of the main event, such as a free year of Grubhub+ and extra savings on Grubhub orders. From now until Monday, October 9, you can use code PRIME5 at checkout to get $5 off a Grubhub order of $25 or more—free money if you’re a Grubhub user.
Read our review of the best ways to show a friend in need you care with food.
Another deal Prime members can score right now is a free four-month individual trial to Amazon Music Unlimited. Granted, it’s a recurring sale that Amazon dusts off every event as an exclusive for new subscribers, but it’s still a nice music and podcast streaming service to have for Amazon Alexa users—especially when it’s free. You’ll be automatically charged $10 per month after the trial period, but you can cancel at any time and the subscription will continue until the four-month trial is up.
Read our review of the best Alexa smart speakers.
As in years past, Amazon is offering a few ways to maximize your savings during its Prime Big Deal Days event, but if they’re actually worth your time is up to you.
Now through Saturday, October 7, eligible Prime members who download the Amazon Photos app and use it to back up their pictures and videos can receive a $15 credit towards a Prime Big Deal Days order of $30 or more. Terms and conditions apply, including the caveat of deciding if you trust Amazon with your digital media.
Between now and the Prime Big Deal Days sale, Prime members can also once again set up deal alerts based on their past Amazon searches and recently viewed items. You can visit the Prime Big Deal Days event page on the Amazon app to enable a push notification if gear you’ve been eyeing goes on sale.
Prime members can shop some deals in advance using the Amazon app, which lets you see active and upcoming Lightning deals. Unlike a typical Amazon search page, you can’t narrow your search down by brand or product name, so it’s better to have a solid idea of what you’re looking for. But if you’re willing to sacrifice some time and effort, you might find a few roses among the rubbish.
This article was edited by Ignacia Fulcher, Nathan Burrow, and Annemarie Conte.
Kaitlin Mahar
Kaitlin Mahar is a staff writer for Wirecutter’s Deals team. Her byline has appeared in Delish, Esquire, and Town & Country. When she’s not hunting for deals and fiercely defending the Oxford comma, she’s a proud cat parent, an avid yogi, and a co-producer and co-host of the podcast Crime Culture. Please tell your pets and grandparents she says hi.
