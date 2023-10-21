The best new movies coming to Hulu in April 2023 – The A.V. Club

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields is a two-part Hulu documentary about the iconic actress-model who was sexualized at far too young of an age yet later reclaimed her feminine power as an adult. The doc is one of the more interesting offerings dropping onto Hulu in April. There’s also the stylish thriller Door Mouse starring Haley Law, the scary demonic-possession horror film The Offering, the witchy and wonderful She Will starring Alice Krige and Malcolm McDowell, and 2000's American Psycho starring Christian Bale. Here are all 11 of the titles streaming on Hulu this month that caught our eye.

Many have stated that author Bret Easton Ellis’ American Psycho was unfilmable, but director Mary Harron somehow pulled off the adaptation, thanks in large part to the committed performance by Christian Bale as the serial killer-slash-investment banker Patrick Bateman. The movie may not have “killed it” at the box office upon its theatrical release, but in the 23 years since then, it has developed a cult following and generated myriad memes. Check out this scathing commentary on soulless consumerism on Hulu to see why it still slays.

Lana Wilson directed this deep-dive, two-part documentary about Brooke Shields, a child model who was sexualized at a young age but somehow navigated the entertainment industry and grew up to reclaim her feminine power later in life. Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields has something important to say about the dangers of young people—especially those in the public eye—trying so hard to live up to unattainable standards. Says Shields, “I’m amazed that I survived any of it. I found my confidence and thought, I can have my own opinion.”

Medieval is an English-language Czech historical drama about Jan Žižka, an infamous warrior who never lost a battle. Directed by Petr Jákl, Medieval is the most expensive Czech film ever made, costing the equivalent of about $20.3 million USD. Ben Foster stars as Žižka, with familiar faces such as Michael Caine, Matthew Goode, and William Moseley rounding out the cast. This bloody biopic about the Czech folk hero is more about swordplay action than a history lesson, but the next season of House Of The Dragon is way off. Maybe this will help you get your fix until then?

Riverdale actress Hayley Law stars in Door Mouse as a burlesque dancer named Mouse who investigates the disappearance of her friend when no one—not even the club owner, Mama (Famke Janssen)—takes the matter seriously. This gritty, stylish, neo-noir thriller directed by Avan Jogia has garnered decent reviews and scored even higher with audiences. We’re game for seeing Law in more action roles, especially in a project with a more generous budget than this Canadian indie.

Possession flicks usually disappoint because they are inevitably compared to The Exorcist, which is always going to be superior. However, Oliver Park’s The Offering, based on Jewish folklore about the female demon Abyzou, has gotten favorable reviews for its story about a family in a Hasidic community being terrorized by a demonic entity. Nick Blood and Emily Wiseman play the couple in peril in this surprisingly effective horror-thriller.

Charlotte Colbert makes her feature directorial debut with the psychological horror drama She Will, for which giallo horror master Dario Argento is credited as one of the executive producers. Alice Krige stars as an aging film star who goes to a Scottish retreat to recover from a double mastectomy. There is nothing in the brochure about the site being a place where witches were burnt at the stake centuries before or that one can tap into that ancient power to exact revenge in one’s dreams. Malcolm McDowell and Rupert Everett are also on board this critically acclaimed British horror gem.

The Orville actress Adrianne Palicki stars in the R-rated comedy Quasi about a lovesick hunchback who gets caught up in a feud between the pope and the king of France, each of whom wants the outsider to off the other. Jay Chandrasekhar and Gabriel Hogan also star in the Searchlight Pictures production directed by Kevin Heffernan, best known for his work as a member of the Broken Lizard comedy group.

In the Irish-British comedy-drama Joyride, a 13-year-old boy (Charlie Reid) steals a taxi with a mother (Olivia Colman) and her newborn baby in the backseat. The two then embark on a road trip across Ireland during which they develop an unlikely friendship in this coming-of-age film directed by Emer Reynolds. Fun fact: Reid was cast after a search of more than 1,500 contenders.

No, this Poker Face has nothing to do with the excellent TV crime drama of the same name starring Natasha Lyonne. Instead, this 2022 movie stars Russell Crowe as a tech billionaire who hosts a high-stakes poker game with his friends during which all kinds of lifelong secrets are brought into the light. Liam Hemsworth and RZA play supporting roles in this Australian-American thriller that Crowe also directed.

Writer-director Andrew Bujalski’s There There is a comedy-drama made up of vignettes about people exploring the nature of human connection in the 2020s. What’s most interesting is that Bujalski directed each actor individually in separate locations, which accentuates thematic elements such as isolation and feelings of disconnection. The cast of this unusual character study includes Jason Schwartzman, Lili Taylor, Lennie James, and Molly Gordon.

April (Hannah Marks) and Nick (Dylan Sprouse) are high school sweethearts who call it quits during their senior year in Banana Split. April finds out that Nick is dating someone new named Clara (Liana Liberato), and the two girls develop an unlikely friendship in this R-rated Gen Z comedy, the feature directorial debut of Benjamin Kasulke.

