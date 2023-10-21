Multiview now available for MLS Season Pass and “Friday Night … – Apple

Text of this article

May 18, 2023

UPDATE

Multiview now available for MLS Season Pass and “Friday Night Baseball” on Apple TV 4K

Today, Apple launched the multiview feature on Apple TV 4K, allowing sports fans the ability to watch up to four simultaneous streams, including Major League Soccer matches, “Friday Night Baseball” games, and select MLS and MLB live shows.1

With this entirely customizable new multiview experience in the Apple TV app on Apple TV 4K, users can see the available live games displayed at the bottom of their screen, choose the ones they want to watch, and toggle between multiple layout options. Fans can also choose to display one match more prominently, or watch two to four matches in a split-screen view. Users can also control audio preferences, including the home radio feed for MLS Season Pass, and home and away radio for “Friday Night Baseball.” If a user wants to stop watching in multiview, they can quickly switch to full screen with one click.

In addition to MLS matches and “Friday Night Baseball” games, fans can also choose to watch the live MLS and MLB studio shows — MLS 360 and MLB Big Inning — to enjoy all the exciting, in-depth coverage in multiview.

MLS Season Pass — the unprecedented subscription service from Apple and Major League Soccer that is home to all MLS and Leagues Cup* matches, and hundreds of MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT games, all with no blackouts — is available to fans in over 100 countries and regions, and is on billions of devices through the Apple TV app on smart TVs, streaming devices, Apple devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com.

Fans can subscribe to MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app for $14.99 per month during the season or $99 per season, and Apple TV+ subscribers can sign up at a special price of $12.99 per month or $79 per season. A subscription to MLS Season Pass is included with each full-season MLS ticket account. Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share the subscription using their own Apple ID and password. To subscribe to MLS Season Pass, customers must update to iOS 16.2 or later, iPadOS 16.2 or later, tvOS 16.2 or later, and macOS 13.1 or later.

*This excludes Leagues Cup for viewers in Mexico.

“Friday Night Baseball” is available to all Apple TV+ subscribers on Fridays throughout the regular Major League Baseball season. Fans in 60 countries and regions can enjoy two marquee MLB matchups a week with no local broadcast restrictions. Apple TV+ is available for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. Through July 7, 2023, new and returning Apple TV+ subscribers can access a two-month free trial of Apple TV+. For a limited time, eligible customers who purchase and activate a new Apple device can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

