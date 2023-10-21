What happened to MrBeast money giveaway photo? YouTuber gives fresh update on 100k giveaway – Sportskeeda

As per his latest Instagram story, MrBeast’s recent birthday giveaway post on the social media platform where he was giving away $50,000 for his birthday to five of his fans has been deleted. And considering that the post was essential to the giveaway, this clearly puts a wrench in his plans, but the popular YouTuber has come out with a solution.

Acknowledging that the post was removed, Jimmy “MrBeast” has allayed the fears of the hundreds of thousands of people who had taken part in the giveaway by revealing that his team had been keeping track of the names who had met the requirements and that he would be extending the giveaway amount by another $50K to a total of $100K.

As one of the most influential and popular content creators on YouTube, Jimmy’s birthday was naturally a point of great interest to millions of fans from across the globe. By declaring a giveaway as part of commemorating the day, interest had only been piqued even more. The post on Instagram detailing the terms had crossed 19 million likes before it was removed.

Initially, the conditions placed by the YouTuber were that participants had to share the post on their Instagram story and tag a friend in the comments. And five of the lucky people selected were supposed to get a cash prize of $10,000 each.

Since the post’s deletion, however, the terms have changed and the YouTuber announced that instead of five, ten people would be chosen and that the prize pool has been doubled to a whopping $100,000.

MrBeast is known for his elaborate and extravagant content and has made countless videos giving away houses, cars, and thousands of dollars to people. With such a credible history behind him, it is only natural for many people to be concerned with the giveaway.

