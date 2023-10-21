Ben Affleck & Matt Damon-starrer 'Air' will premiere on Amazon Prime Video – Economic Times

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal board psychological horror film ‘The Underbug’ as executive producers

The Centre is planning to make a regulatory clause, which offers immunity from prosecution to internet companies — including social media firms — with regard to user-generated content published on their platforms, more “the exception than the norm”.

A staggering amount of wealth was created by the upper echelons of corporate India over the last two years even as tough economic conditions loom large over the payouts of the broader employee base.

Consumer goods companies and automakers are hoping that the elections in five states next month, followed by the general elections in April-May 2024, will fuel a robust recovery in rural demand.

ETPrime stories of the day

Going abroad for studies? Here’s what students must include in their plan.

A common thread stalks 9/11, Hamas infiltration and all terror acts – colossal intelligence lapses

Mitigating the learning crisis: how AI can help rebalance and transform school education

