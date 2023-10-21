Valorant DirectX runtime error: Possible fixes, causes, and more – Sportskeeda

The infamous DirectX runtime error has plagued many players since Valorant’s launch back in 2020. There are a few indications of this error, including outdated graphics drivers and an older DirectX version. Fortunately, players can bank on a few workarounds to resolve this issue.

Valorant receives regular patch updates that bring new content, support for new features, and fixes to existing bugs. However, updating the game will cause its state of compatibility to change, which may cause a mismatch issue with an older system version.

This article lists a few fixes to tackle Valorant’s DirectX runtime error:

DirectX is a collection of application programming interfaces (APIs) that aid your system’s GPU and CPU in rendering video game graphics. Most modern video games on PC mandatorily require DirectX.

One may run into an annoying DirectX runtime error when trying to launch Valorant. An error dialog box appears with the message, “The following component(s) are required to run this program: DirectX Runtime”.

The DirectX Runtime error may show up right after a system or in-game update. The exact cause of this issue is unknown, but most indications point to a version mismatch or compatibility issue.

Try the following fixes to get rid of the said error:

1) Update graphics drivers

This has proven to be the most effective fix for a DirectX Runtime error in Valorant. Depending on your graphics card manufacturer, head to the website to download its latest drivers. Before you install the new drivers, make sure to uninstall the older ones and restart your system.

For an Nvidia card, you can use the built-in Nvidia Control Panel to update the graphics drivers. Here’s how to do so:

For an AMD card, you’ll have to download a dedicated tool called Adrenaline Edition, which makes it easier to track and download the latest graphics drivers. Nvidia offers a similar option – Geforce Experience.

Lastly, you can use the Device Manager app to update drivers. However, the manufacturer’s website and dedicated tools are better at tackling the issue.

Usually, Windows takes care of any available DirectX updates for your system. However, if you don’t complete the available system updates, the DirectX version will eventually reach an outdated state, causing the error.

Go to Windows update settings and check for available updates. If you see a DirectX update, make sure to complete it. It’s also recommended to install all the updates that Windows recommends to keep your system up-to-date.

3) Uninstall Riot Vanguard (let the game reinstall it)

Players will be aware of Valorant not launching without Vanguard running in the background. Riot created the anti-cheat solution to combat cheaters and bug abusers. As much as its presence is important to the game’s ecosystem, Vanguard may be the underlying reason behind the DirectX Runtime error.

To fix this, uninstall Riot Vanguard from your system. Then, launch Valorant and the Riot Client will automatically reinstall Vanguard for you. Doing so has fixed the DirectX Runtime issue for many players.

If none of the aforementioned steps help fix the error, consider uninstalling and reinstalling the game. You can also contact the official Riot Support for further help.

