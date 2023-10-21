LUNC News: Developer Edward Kim Hints At Terra Luna Classic Becoming AI Chain – CoinGape

The Terra Luna Classic community speculates whether the LUNC is becoming an AI chain as core developer Edward Kim hints at introducing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) solutions on the chain. Edward Kim is one of the few key people behind the Terra Classic revival and key proposals such as the burn tax. He is also a senior developer in the Joint Layer 1 Task Force group and director of the Terra Grants Foundation (TGF).

Edward Kim, in a new post on Medium, disclosed that he is working on a “Cosmos Proof-of-Stake (PoS) machine learning application-specific chain (app chain) that decentralizes the power of AI.” He believes the Terra Luna Classic chain prepares to bring back utility as the chain will now upgrade with the latest cosmos and wasm support, as part of the Terra Classic Revival Roadmap.

With Cosmos-powered interchain block communication (IBC) providing better scalability, security, and customization, it will enhance the utility of the ecosystem. LUNC users will have access to a suite of the latest machine learning advancements after working compatibility with Cosmos and Tendermint ecosystem for dApps and project support on the Terra Classic blockchain.

Edward Kim along with the Joint L1 Task Force and groups behind USTC revival will work on the plan for the next 3-6 months. The next steps include building the ML Cosmos App Chain for beta release, consensus on eXperimental team to work on USTC, funding L1 team in Q2 to upgrade Cosmwasm and IBC Interchain Accounts.

During the development with AI and ML, Edward Kim will pass TGF operations to Marco. The work involves gaining consensus from the community on legal representation.

Terra Luna Classic price is trading at $0.0001273, down 2% in the last 24 hours. The 24-hour low and high are $0.000123 and $0.000129, respectively.

