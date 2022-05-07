Technology
How to change your existing Netflix subscription plan – BGR India
Netflix is one of the most expensive yet popular streaming services in India. However, the effortless UI and creative content compel many to buy its subscription no matter what. Netflix offers plans based on the number of screens users can stream the content on and the availability of HD and Ultra HD video quality. It offers four plans in India: Mobile, Basic, Standard and Premium plan. Also Read – How to create a strong password: Tips and tricks
For the unversed, Netflix CEO recently announced that they are open to cheaper ad-supported plans and might introduce them in the future. This announcement comes after the company reported a loss of 2,00,000 subscribers in Q1 2022 and it is expected that another 2 million might drop out in the next quarter. Also Read – How to check PF Balance Online
In case you are planning to upgrade or downgrade your Netflix subscription plan, here are the steps you can follow:
If you have upgraded your plan, it will take effect immediately. However, since Netflix is a prepaid service, “your billing date will change based on the remaining balance of your last payment. ”
On the other hand, if you have downgraded your plan to that of a lower price, it will take effect on your next billing date. Hence, you can continue to use the high-end plan features until the next billing date.
As mentioned earlier, Netflix offers four subscription plans in India: Mobile, Basic, Standard and Premium. Notably, the streaming platform just offers monthly subscriptions online to Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5 and more that offer annual subscription plans as well.
Mobile: Rs 149
At Rs 149 per month, this plan offers good video streaming quality (480p) and allows access to one mobile and one tablet screen.
Basic: Rs 199
At a monthly price of Rs 199, this plan offers video quality of 480p resolution and gives access on mobile, tablet, TV and computer
Standard: Rs 499
The Standard plan charges Rs 499 per month and offers a 1080p resolution. As for devices, users can access the service on mobile, tablet, TV and computer.
Premium: Rs 649
The most expensive Premium plan is priced at Rs 649 per month in India. It offers a resolution of 4K+HDR and gives access on mobile, tablet, TV and computer.
BGR is a leading online destination for news and commentary focused on the mobile and general consumer electronics markets.
