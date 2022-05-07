Apple TV Plus: Complete list of shows and movies – iMore

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Apple TV+, Apple’s streaming video service, is full of new original content you can’t find anywhere else, including a library of Apple TV+ shows and movies that is getting quite large. If you’re looking for a new TV show to watch or a feature film to get into, we’ve got a complete list of all the Apple TV+ shows and movies streaming right now.

If you’re wanting to know what’s coming soon to Apple TV+, we’ve got you covered there too with a roundup of all of the Apple TV+ originals confirmed to be in the works as well as those rumored to have been picked up by Apple.

You can watch Apple TV+ on any device that has the Apple TV app. That includes the best Apple TV models as well as your iPhone, iPad, or Mac in addition to a whole host of smart TVs, games consoles, and third-party streaming devices. You can even stream Apple TV+ content via the web.

Amazing Stories is a science-fiction anthology series that is based on the original series by the same name produced by Steven Spielberg in the 1980s.

All five episodes of the first season are streaming now on Apple TV+

Based on the French short-form series, Calls allows audiences to experience short stories through real-life audio sources with minimal visuals. Despite being effectively an audio-only series, Calls has a star-studded cast including Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Aubrey Plaza, Ben Schwartz, Lily Collins, Nick Jonas, Pedro Pascal, and Rosario Dawson.

Andy Barber (Chris Evans) is a respected assistant district attorney in Newton, Massachusetts, but when evidence in a new murder implicates his son, Jacob Barber (Jaeden Martell), he has to prosecute the case. Andy, soon becomes tangled in a web of evidence that makes him question everything he knows about his son and his town.

South Korean drama Dr. Brain follows brilliant brain scientist Sewon (Lee Sun-kyun) who goes to extraordinary lengths to uncover what really happened when his family fell victim to a mysterious accident. Season one is now streaming.

In real-life, the Americans were the first to land on the moon. In this straight-to-series science fiction drama from Ronald D. Moore (Battlestar Galactica), it’s the Soviet Union that got there first. The series, which is written by Moore, along with Fargo co-executive producers Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi, imagines a world where the global space race had never ended. And the space program remains the cultural centerpiece of America’s hopes and dreams.

The second season of For All Mankind started airing in February 2021 and the show has already been renewed for a third season.

Based on the award-winning sci-fi epics from Isaac Asimov, Foundation chronicles the fate of an entire galaxy that rests on a band of exiles and the beliefs of Dr. Hari Seldon (Jared Harris). Asimov’s books had a huge impact on the science-fiction genre with other titles like Dune and Star Wars clearly taking inspiration from Foundation.

The show’s thousand-year saga will struggle to fit into one series, which is probably why it has already been renewed for a second with rumors that the story is planned for eight seasons in total.

When a young girl, Hilde Lisko (Brooklynn Prince), and her family move back to the town her father, Matthew Lisko (Jim Sturgess) left, she begins to uncover a mystery of a cold case that’s long been dead in the water. Two seasons of the show are available to watch now.

In Invasion, civilization is on the verge of collapse as extraterrestrial beings make their way to Earth from across the universe. Set across multiple continents, the sweeping, character-driven series shows various perspectives on an alien invasion from across the world.

Season one is streaming now on Apple TV+ and a second season has been confirmed.

Based on the novel by Stephen King, and adapted for TV by the man himself, Lisey’s Story is a terrifying thriller that follows widow Lisey Landon (Julianne Moore) as a series of unsettling events revive memories of her marriage to author Scott Landon (Clive Owen) that she has blocked out.

This coming-of-age drama series features original music from Sara Bareilles and follows Bess King (Brittany O’Grady), a talented performer trying to fulfill her dreams while dealing with all sorts of personal issues. Bess will have to find her voice and use it to make all her dreams come true.

Season one is available to watch now, though the musical drama is not being renewed for a second season.

Losing Alice stars Ayelet Zurer as the titular Alice, a middle-aged film director who feels lost since raising her family until a chance meeting with femme-fatale screenwriter Sophie (Lihi Kornowski) who sets her off an obsessive journey. All eight episodes of this thriller are now available to watch on Apple TV+.

Described by Apple as “epic in scope,” Pachinko follows a generation of a family of Korean immigrants and journeys across Korea, Japan, and America telling a story of war, peace, love, and loss. Season one is streaming now.

The basic premise is quickly summed up with some text at the beginning of the first episode, which states that sometime in the 21st century, there was a deadly virus that wiped out most people on earth, leaving only a mere two million people left. Unfortunately, those who survived were blinded, and now centuries later, the sense of sight is considered a myth. It’s heresy to even speak about sight, and if you are even thought of to have the gift of sight, you are supposed to burn.

The story follows a bunch of different people, but you start off by mostly following Baba Voss (Jason Momoa), the leader of the Alkenny tribe, and his pregnant wife, Maghra (Hera Hilmar). At the very beginning of the first episode, Paris (Alfre Woodward) is tending to Maghra as she’s in labor, while Voss is defending their home from invading attackers. The story unfolds from here.

Seasons one and two of See are on Apple TV+ right now, and a third season has been confirmed.

The show starts you off right as Sean Turner (Toby Kebbell) and his wife Dorothy Turner (Lauren Ambrose) is waiting at their home in for their new live-in nanny to arrive. The nanny, Leanne Grayson (Nell Tiger Free), will be tasked to take care of baby Jericho, while Dorothy goes back to work. One problem, baby Jericho is a doll — a very realistic and creepy-looking one.

From there the series takes plenty of twists and turns through seasons one, two, and a currently-airing third season.

Severance is a workplace thriller from director and executive producer Ben Stiller, starring Adam Scott. In the show, Scott’s character Mark Scout leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. Mark soon finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery during the daring work-life balance experiment.

Gary Oldman stars in Slow Horses, a six-episode adaptation of Mick Herron’s spy novels for Apple TV+. The show follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 – Slough House.

Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but irascible leader of the spies who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes. Joining Oldman is a decorated ensemble cast including Academy Award nominee Kristin Scott Thomas (“Darkest Hour”), Academy Award nominee Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”), BAFTA Scotland Award winner Jack Lowden (“Dunkirk”), and Olivia Cooke (“Sound of Metal”).

Suspicion is an eight-part thriller series that sees Uma Thurman star as a prominent American businesswoman whose son is kidnapped from a New York hotel. Four seemingly ordinary British citizens who were all in the hotel at that time are identified as suspects and a trans-Atlantic cat and mouse race ensues as each tries to prove their innocence.

This scripted drama series is inspired by the early life of Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets, exploring the world of competitive youth basketball.

Tehran is an Israeli espionage thriller from Fauda writer Moshe Zonder telling the story of a Mossad agent who goes deep undercover on a dangerous mission in Tehran, Iran, that places her and those around her in jeopardy.

Season one aired in 2020 and season two arrives in May 2022.

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey is a six-episode limited series starring and executive produced by Samuel L. Jackson. Walter Mosley, author of the acclaimed novel on which it is based, will write the screen adaptation and executive produce. Here’s how Apple describes it:

“The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” stars Samuel L. Jackson as Ptolemy Grey, an ailing man forgotten by his family, by his friends, and by even himself. Suddenly left without his trusted caretaker and on the brink of sinking even deeper into a lonely dementia, Ptolemy is assigned to the care of orphaned teenager Robyn, played by Dominique Fishback. When they learn about a treatment that can restore Ptolemy’s dementia-addled memories, it begins a journey toward shocking truths about the past, present and future.

Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) wakes up one morning to find that her co-anchor for the past 15 years, Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell), has been fired due to allegations of sexual misconduct in the workplace. Alex, blindsided by the news, is now left with the difficult task of keeping The Morning Show alive against its competition, all while the network executives and she are in tense negotiations for a contract renewal.

Meanwhile, a fierce female reporter for a small local station, Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon), makes news by getting into a wild argument with a protester at a coal mine that goes viral on social media. This prompts The Morning Show to have her on as a guest when she catches the eye of network executive Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup), who wants her to join the show. The series also stars Mark Duplass, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Nestor Carbonell, Bel Powley, Karen Pittman, Desean K. Terry, and Janina Gavankar.

There are two seasons of The Morning Show currently on the service.

Adapted from the best-selling novel of the same name, The Mosquito Coast is a drama series following inventor Allie Fox (Justin Theroux) and his family on a dangerous journey to Mexico when they suddenly find themselves on the run from the U.S. government.

The entire seven-episode first season is available to watch now with a second season having been commissioned.

New evidence compels podcaster Poppy Parnell (Octavia Spencer) to reopen a murder case that made her a national sensation. Warren Cave (Aaron Paul), the man her true-crime podcast helped to put behind bars, may not actually be guilty.

All episodes of seasons one and two are on Apple TV+ now.

WeCrashed, based on the podcast of the same name, is an eight-part drama series starring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway. It explores the story of WeWork, a shared-workspace company that went from a single coworking space into a $47 billion global brand in under a decade before its value plummeted as both the company and CEO became marred by scandal.

This Spanish-English comedy, set in 1984, sees twenty-something Máximo Gallardo (Enrique Arrizon) land his dream job as a cabana boy at the hottest resort in Acapulco, though he soon realizes the job is far more complicated than he’d imagined. Season one is available on Apple TV+ now with a second on the way.

This series offers a comedic take on the life of Emily Dickinson, written by Alena Smith and starring Hailee Steinfeld in the title role. Other actors in Dickinson include Jane Krakowski, Toby Huss, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Anna Baryshnikov, and Ella Hunt.

The third and final season is now available on Apple TV+.

Little America is an anthology series that follows the funny, inspiring, and heartfelt journeys of immigrants in America. Little America’s showrunner Lee Eisenberg (The Office, Good Boys) and executive producer Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick) have created a beautiful series that is sure to entertain you and make you think. The show has reportedly been renewed for a second season.

Written, directed, produced by, and starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Mr. Corman follows the struggles of fifth-grade teacher Josh Corman whose lifelong dream of a career in music didn’t pan out. The darkly funny and heartfelt comedy-drama touches on anxiety, loneliness, and self-doubt.

Mythic Quest is the biggest MMORPG ever to hit the gaming scene and, in season two, the development team is about to release an expansion titled Raven’s Banquet. The creative director is Ian Grimm (Rob McElhenney) is at odds with the lead engineer, Poppy Li (Charlotte Nicdao), and head of monetization Brad Bakshi (Dany Pudi).

The first and second seasons are on Apple TV+ and the show has been renewed for a third and fourth season.

Set in 1980s San Diego, tormented housewife Sheila Rubin (Rose Byrne) battles extreme personal demons behind closed doors before discovering aerobics and going on a journey to powerful, confident economic force, and lifestyle guru. Season one of the dark comedy is available now and the show has been renewed for season two.

Parody musical series Schmigadoon! stars SNL favorites Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key as a backpacking couple looking to reinvigorate their struggling relationship. The pair instead stumble upon the magical town of Schmigadoon in which everyone is living in a studio musical from the 1940s.

This hit comedy series follows the titular Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis), an American Football coach that is hired to be the head coach of the AFC Richmond in the English Premier League. Despite having no experience with the game, Ted Lasso ships across the pond to start in his new role.

Seasons one and two are available to watch now with a third in the works.

Comedy series The Afterparty stars Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, and Ben Schwartz. Centering on a murder mystery at a high school reunion, the eight-episode series tells the story of the same night through different characters’ perspectives, each with its own unique visual style and film genre to match the teller’s personality.

The Shrink Next door is a miniseries adaptation of the Wondery podcast of the same name. It is based on the story of Isaac Herschkopf, a psychiatrist who abused his relationships with his patients in order to exploit them for personal gain. The dark comedy show stars Paul Rudd, Will Ferrell, and Kathryn Hahn.

The series follows Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall), who want to try having children; however, they can’t conceive naturally. They decide to adopt a child, but the adoption process is long, daunting, and will require the couple to push their relationship to its limits.

Seasons one and two are on Apple TV+ now with season three set to arrive in 2022.

Central Park is an animated musical comedy from Loren Bouchard (Bob’s Burgers) that follows the exploits of a family living in New York’s iconic park. The series voice cast includes Josh Gad, Leslie Odom, Jr., Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs, and Stanley Tucci.

Seasons one and two are available now.

Animated short film Blush follows the journey of a horticulturist-astronaut who becomes stranded on a desolate dwarf planet. A chance encounter with an ethereal being leads to an astonishing adventure about life and love. Blush is the first joint production between Apple and Skydance Animation.

Doug is a boy robot who is taking on the world one curious adventure at a time in this animated kid-friendly adventure made by DreamWorks animation. Two seasons are available on Apple TV+.

Based on the No. 1 New York Times best-seller and Newbery Honor-winning graphic memoir, animated kids series El Deafo follows Cece as she loses her hearing and finds her inner superhero with a little help from her superhero alter ego El Deafo.

Apple TV+ is rebooting the classic Fraggle Rock franchise in 2022 with Back to the Rock. The show reunites Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley, and Uncle Travelling Matt for brand new songs and adventures.

Jim Henson’s fun-loving, musical Fraggles are back! Join Gobo, Red, Wembley, Mokey, Boober, and new Fraggle friends on hilarious, epic adventures about the magic that happens when we celebrate and care for our interconnected world.

Fan favorites from the ’80s series, including Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley, and Uncle Traveling Matt, return for new stories and classic Fraggle songs. Interestingly, Rock On! was all shot on iPhone 11 phones from the homes of the production team and artists.

Otis is a small tractor with a big heart who rolls into action on Long Hill Dairy Farm whenever his friends need him.

This children’s mystery television series is a reboot of a 1990s series by the same name. The series follows four young detectives who solve neighborhood crimes and mysteries. For assistance, they receive clues from an invisible being aptly named Ghostwriter and a fictional character it releases into the world.

Jack shows kids that it’s cool to be kind by being one of Clover Grove’s most thoughtful and caring residents, greeting everyone with kindness and humor.

Helpsters stars Cody and his team of vibrant monsters who love to solve problems. Whether it’s planning a party, climbing a mountain, or mastering a magic trick, the Helpsters can figure anything out—because everything starts with a plan. Helpsters is the first series between Apple and Sesame Workshop.

Helpsters Help You is a miniseries of shorts produced in partnership with the Sesame Workshop aimed at providing support for kids and parents living in the time of COVID-19.

In celebration of Earth Day 2020, Apple released Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth which is a short film adapted from the best-selling children’s book by Oliver Jeffers. Narrated by Meryl Streep, Here We Are follows a precocious 7-year-old who learns about the wonders of the planet from his parents and a mysterious exhibit at the aptly titled Museum of Everything.

After a tough 2020, there’s only one person who can save Christmas: Mariah Carey. In this star-studded spectacular, the Queen of Christmas takes us on a magical journey to raise Christmas spirits with pals Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland, and Mykal-Michelle Harris.

Mariah Carey’s 2021 holiday special includes the first and only performance of the Grammy Award-winning singer’s new single, “Fall in Love at Christmas” as well as an exclusive interview with Zane Lowe.

Apple TV+’s Harriet the Spy is the first animated adaptation of the iconic children’s novel. Perpetually curious 11-year-old Harriet M. Welsch wants to be a writer, and in order to be a good writer, she’ll need to know everything. The first five episodes of season one arrive in late 2021 with the second half of the season coming in spring 2022.

Apple actually released this short film before the launch of Apple TV+ to coincide with the 50th Anniversary of NASA’s Apollo 10 mission. The “documentary” stars Jeff Goldblum as a self-published NASA historian and Ron Howard as himself and tries to solve the great mystery: Was Snoopy a top-secret astronaut?

Pretzel and the Puppies is an animated series for preschoolers featuring the voice talents of Mark Duplass (The Morning Show) and Nasim Pedrad (Saturday Night Live). Based on the beloved canine from the classic book *Pretzel by award-winning authors Margret and H.A. Rey, creators of “Curious George,” the original series is a new story about the modern dog family led by stay-at-home dad Pretzel, his five adorable Dachshund puppies, and mom Greta, the mayor of Muttgomery.

Siblings Charles and Lizzie Peterson take on the tough but rewarding task of fostering puppies and finding their permanent homes with each pup providing adventure.

Snoopy of Peanuts fame is starring in a new animated series on Apple TV+ where, you guessed it, the famous beagle attempts to go into space. He’s becoming a NASA astronaut. Snoopy’s joined by Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts gang in this new adventure.

A second season is currently in production, but you can see the entire first season now on Apple TV+.

After the Peanuts gang experience a disappointing Christmas because Grandma can’t visit, Lucy resolves to throw herself the best New Year’s Eve party ever, while Charlie Brown struggles to accomplish just one of his resolutions before the clock strikes twelve.

Siblings Karl, Addy, and Michael have an interesting next-door neighbor — a wise panda named Stillwater — and his stories give them new perspectives on the world and teach them about life. Seasons one and two are streaming now.

Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and the rest of the gang are back with a new show that showcases Snoopy’s latest adventures. Seasons one and two are available on Apple TV+.

Wolfbody and the Everything Factory is described as a 10-episode animated epic that follows oddball dreamer Wolfboy (voiced by Kassian Akhtar) as he discovers a strange realm at the center of the Earth, where fantastical beings called Sprytes create things for the natural world above. Joseph Gordon-Levitt executive produces and voices Professor Luxcraft.

As the sole hearing member of a deaf family – a CODA, child of deaf adults – 17-year-old Ruby’s (Emilia Jones) life revolves around acting as an interpreter for her parents and working on the family’s struggling fishing boat every day before school with her father and older brother. When Ruby discovers her gift for singing through her school choir, she finds herself torn between the obligations she feels to her family and the pursuit of her own dreams.

The Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Come From Away tells the true story of 7,000 people stranded in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland after all flights into the U.S. were grounded on September 11, 2001. This live performance of the hit musical was filmed at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre in New York City for an audience of 9/11 survivors and frontline workers.

Inspired by the best-selling novel of the same name, gritty drama Cherry follows Tom Holland in the title role as he goes from college dropout to army medic in Iraq. The unhinged character is only anchored by his one true love, Emily (Ciara Bravo), but his undiagnosed PTSD from the war leads to a life of drug addiction and crime.

In Finch, Tom Hanks stars as the titular character, a robotics engineer and one of the few survivors of a catastrophic solar event that has left the world a wasteland. Living with his dog Goodyear in a bunker for a decade, Finch creates a robot to look after Goodyear once he no longer can. When the unlikely trio must voyage across the desolate American West, Finch strives to show his creation, who names himself Jeff, what it means to be alive.

Longtime Navy veteran and first-time captain Ernest Krause (Tom Hanks) leads an international convoy of 37 ships on a mission across treacherous Atlantic waters in order to deliver thousands of soldiers and much-needed supplies to Allied forces during World War II. Inspired by the Battle of the Atlantic, Greyhound was written by Hanks and directed by Aaron Schneider.

The balance between desire and familial, cultural, and religious obligations is explored in Hala with the titular Pakistani-American teenager growing up in two different worlds. Written and directed by Minhal Baig and executive produced by Jada Pinkett Smith, Hala was an official selection of the 2019 Sundance Film Festival and 2019 Toronto International Film Festival.

When doubt about her marriage strikes, a young New York mother and writer (Rashida Jones) teams up wither her playboy father (Bill Murray) to keep tabs on her husband in a bittersweet comedy about love and relationships. On the Rocks is written and directed by Sofia Coppola.

After 12 years in prison, former high-school football star Eddie Palmer (Justin Timberlake) returns home and tries to put his life back together and rebuild a quiet life for himself. That becomes more difficult when tasked with caring for his neighbor’s 7-year-old son Sam (Ryder Allen) who is displaced when his mother Shelly (Juno Temple) disappears on a prolonged drinking spree. Palmer forms an unlikely bond with Sam and his teacher Maggie (Alisha Wainwright), though Eddie’s past threatens to ruin his new life and family.

Starring Mahershala Ali, Glenn Close, and Awkwafina, Swan Song follows the journey of a loving husband and father diagnosed with a terminal illness who is presented with an alternative solution by his doctor to shield his family from grief.

Inspired by true events, The Banker follows two entrepreneurs, Bernard Garrett (Anthony Mackie) and Joe Morris (Samuel L. Jackson), who devise an ingenious business plan to take on the racist establishment of the 1960s and fight for equal rights to the housing market — and the American dream.

Based on the book by the same name, The Sky is Everywhere tells the story of a high school girl who suffers through the loss of her big sister and gets entangled in two romantic relationships. One of these is with the sister’s former fiancé.

From Academy Award winner Joel Coen, The Tragedy of Macbeth stars Denzel Washington and Frances MacDormand. After hitting theaters on December 25, 2021, it is now available to stream on Apple TV+.

Nominated for Best Animated Feature at the 2021 Oscars, Wolfwalkers follows young hunter Robyn Goodfellowe as she journeys to Ireland with her father to help wipe out the last wolf pack. On her journey, Robyn befriends a member of a mysterious tribe rumored to have the ability to transform into wolves by night.

1971 was a year of musical innovation as well as political and cultural upheaval. This eight-part docuseries chronicles the birth of the most original artists and songs from the era and features never-before-seen footage of The Rolling Stones, Aretha Franklin, Bob Marley, Marvin Gaye, The Who, Joni Mitchell, Lou Reed, and more.

Coinciding with the 20th anniversary of 9/11, this new documentary explores the hours immediately after the attacks from the angle of President George W. Bush, and those around him. 9/11: Inside the President’s War Room is a joint production between Apple and the BBC, so you won’t see it on Apple TV+ in the UK and will need to watch it on BBC iPlayer instead.

Directed by Spike Jonze, Beastie Boys Story is a live documentary experience in which Bestie Boys members Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz tell you the story of their band and friendship.

Becoming You is a global series about child development that explores how the first 2,000 days of our lives shape the rest. Documenting 100 children across the world, the series offers a thought-provoking look at how children learn to think, speak and move, from birth to age five. Olivia Colman narrates.

Award-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler documents the rise of singer-songwriter Billie Eilish as she navigates life on the road and at home while writing, recording, and releasing her hit debut album.

Boys State is an immersion into a week-long annual program in which a thousand Texas high school seniors gather to build their own mock state government. In doing so, the doc explores contemporary American masculinity and political divison.

Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You feature-length documentary captures Bruce Springsteen recording his new album Letter To You live with the full E Street Band. A must-watch for any Boss fans with final take performances of 10 originals from the new record.

Featuring fathers from across the world, Dads is a heartfelt and humorous documentary that celebrates the challenges and joys of modern-day parenting.

Inspired by Apple’s “Dear Apple” ad spots, Dear… features letters to some of the most iconic figures in today’s society, including Oprah Winfrey, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Stevie Wonder, and more, written by those whose lives have been changed through their work. Two seasons of Dear… are available to stream.

Filmed across six continents, this nature docuseries uses cutting-edge camera tech to capture animals’ nocturnal lives in full color. Tom Hiddleston narrates.

Fathom follows Dr. Ellen Garland and Dr. Michelle Fournet, two scientists focused on the study of humpback whale songs as they seek to better understand whale culture and communication.

Werner Herzog and Clive Oppenheimer’s Fireball explores how meteorites have impacted our planet’s landscapes and cultures.

Unscripted series Greatness Code highlights untold stories from the greatest athletes in the world with each of the seven episodes examining pivotal moments that defined each athlete’s career. Featured athletes in season one include LeBron James, Tom Brady, Alex Morgan, Usain Bolt, and more.

The first documentary series from Apple, Home consists of a 10-episode first season exploring extraordinary homes around the world and talking to the people who built them.

Lincoln’s Dilemma is a four-part documentary series based on acclaimed historian David S. Reynolds’ award-winning book, Abe: Abraham Lincoln in His Times, that offers a fresh exploration of President Lincoln and the complex journey to end slavery. The series is narrated by Jeffrey Wright and feature the voices of Bill Camp as Abraham Lincoln and Leslie Odom Jr. as Frederick Douglass.

Starring Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman, Long Way Up reunites the best friends for another motorbike adventure. This time, they’ll travel 13,000 miles over 100 days through 16 border crossings and 13 countries, starting from Ushuaia at the tip of South America and working their way up through glorious and underexposed landscapes of South and Central America.

The Elephant Queen is a genre-crossing wildlife documentary, uniquely crafted as a character-driven narrative, narrated by Chiwetel Ejiofor. It takes audiences across the African savannah and into the heart of an elephant family.

The Line is a new four-part, limited documentary series that examines the unprecedented 2018 case in which a US Navy SEAL platoon accused its chief of war crimes. All four parts of The Line premiered globally in November 2021, with an accompanying 6-part podcast of the same name having premiered in April 2021.

Co-created by Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry, The Me You Can’t See is a six-part docuseries exploring mental health and emotional wellbeing. The series features both high-profile celebrities and a wide range of people from across the globe.

Featuring in-depth interviews with key players combined with never-before-seen performances, The Velvet Underground music documentary explores how the group became one of rock ‘n’ roll’s most revered bands.

With much of the globe’s human population in lockdown due to COVID-19, this timely documentary, narrated by David Attenborough, looks at nature’s response to reduced human activity.

Narrated by Paul Rudd (yes, he’s Ant-Man), this nature documentary looks at the world’s smallest creatures and the extraordinary lengths they have to go to in order to survive.

‘Twas the Fight Before Christmas follows the story of a North Idaho neighborhood turned upside down by one man’s obsession with bringing Christmas cheer to all, through the biggest community Christmas event America has ever seen. Christmas-loving lawyer Jeremy Morris’ plan hits a snag when the homeowners’ association informs him that the event violates the rules of the neighborhood. A contentious fight over the festivities erupts and things snowball out of control.

Visible: Out on Television looks at the importance of TV as a medium that shapes American conscience and how the LGBTQ movement has shaped television. The series explores themes such as invisibility, homophobia, the evolution of the LGBTQ character, and coming out in the television industry.

Award-winning producer and artist Mark Ronson explores the intersection of technology and musical innovation with his heroes and fellow hitmakers. Guests include Paul McCartney, DJ Premier, Charli XCX, Dave Grohl, and Questlove.

Lupita Nyong’o narrates a documentary about Peanuts and its creator, Charles M. Schulz. Famous fans—including Kevin Smith, Al Roker, and Billie Jean King—share its influence on them, and a new animated story finds Charlie Brown on a personal quest.

Television icon Oprah Winfrey has taken an active role on Apple TV+ by introducing launching projects on the streaming service. The one that debuted first should sound familiar. Oprah’s Book Club first ran on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 1996 and continued for 15 years until the talk show ended. It then found a home on the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) and O, The Oprah Magazine as Oprah’s Book Club 2.0. On Apple TV+, each episode features a book handpicked by Oprah, along with an interview about the issues that it brings to light.

The Oprah Conversation is a long-form interview-style show where Oprah sits down and talks politics, race relations, and more with a wide variety of guests. Former President Barack Obama is one such guest with other celebrities like Dolly Parton, Stevie Wonder, and Elliot Page also featuring.

Jon Stewart returns to TV in a new current affairs series which takes a deep dive into some of the biggest issues of our time. A companion podcast extends the conversation from each show, too.

To coincide with season two of For All Mankind, Apple released its first Apple TV+ companion podcast with For All Mankind: The Official Podcast. Hosted by Krys Marshall, who plays Danielle Poole on the show, it features behind-the-scenes looks and interviews with scientists, former astronauts, and the cast and crew of For All Mankind.

Foundation: The Official Podcast is an official companion podcast for Apple TV+ sci-fi drama series Foundation. Host Jason Concepcion and Foundation‘s showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer discuss adapting Isaac Asimov’s iconic novels for the screen while writers from the show chat with Jason and David to unpack each episode of the Apple Original series, giving viewers a deeper dive into the story.

Unlike many other Apple Original Podcasts, Hooked does not tie into an accompanying Apple TV+ show. The nine-part podcast series explores the true story of Tony Hathaway, whose addiction to legally prescribed opioids led him to spiral from a top engineer to becoming one of the most prolific bank robbers in American history. Available in Apple Podcasts or via RSS for free, you do not need an Apple TV+ subscription to listen to Hooked.

The Line is Apple’s first hybrid podcast-TV offering presented as two non-fiction series. The series examine the moral ambiguities of war as embodied by the 2018 case in which a US Navy SEAL platoon accused its chief, Eddie Gallagher, of war crimes.

The six-part audio series hosted and executive produced by Dan Taberski is available now on Apple Podcasts with the four-part docuseries available on Apple TV+.

The Problem with Jon Stewart is a companion podcast series to the TV+ series of the same name. The idea of the weekly show is to extend the conversation of each TV episode. Jon is joined by the staff and expert guests for nuanced discussions, updates on action items, and “airing of grievances from writers over jokes that didn’t make the show.”

Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy, an eight-part podcast series, shares the behind-the-scenes story of the world’s most famous magical duo.

Over the course of nearly half a century, Siegfried & Roy performed 30,000 shows for millions of people. Although the German-born illusionists and pop culture icons were mega-famous, much about their private lives, eccentric public personae and tragic final show remained shrouded in mystery … until now. Emmy Award-winning filmmaker and investigative journalist Steven Leckart goes behind the velvet curtain to reveal shocking moments, surprising details and hidden truths about two men who were lionized by millions of fans, lampooned by the media, criticized by animal welfare advocates, and endlessly scrutinized by the public.

Apple continues to grow its number of TV+-adjacent podcast offerings, though Wild Things does not offer a TV counterpart as is the case for The Line and The Problem With Jon Stewart, nor is it a companion podcast like those that launched with its Foundation and For All Mankind TV+ series.

Apple shows no sign of slowing down when it comes to Apple TV+, and here are just some of the shows we know are in the works over at Apple.

This eight-part comedy series is set to star Imelda Staunton who previously featured in Trying for Apple TV+ as well as the Harry Potter movies. Alabama is a co-production with the BBC and was set to air in 2020 according to Chortle‘s original 2019 reporting, though it’s possible the timeline was pushed back due to the pandemic:

Production on the comedy drama is underway and the ‘major eight-part series’ will air worldwide next year on the tech giant’s new digital platform.

The show has been directed by Catastrophe‘s Jim O’Hanlon and produced by Chris Sussman, head of comedy for BBC Studios.

Apple has ordered a series aimed at kids and families based on the best-selling books by Paula Danziger:

“Amber Brown” is an unfiltered look at a girl finding her own voice through art and music in the wake of her parents’ divorce. The series will star Carsyn Rose (“The Rookie,” “Cousins for Life”) as Amber Brown, an everykid who is going through what many children experience, and making sense of her new family dynamic through her sketches and video diary.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Apple TV+ has landed a new project from Andy Samberg and Ben Stiller. Samberg has teamed up once again with Andy Siara, the writer of Palm Springs, for an untitled sci-fi comedy-drama.

While details of the project itself are unknown, it has been revealed that it is an original idea from Raphael Bob-Waksberg, the mind behind Bojack Horseman.

Apple has reportedly spent $200 million to acquire the rights to spy thriller Argylle, according to Deadline.

Argylle has a killer cast including lead Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena and Samuel L. Jackson. Making her screen-starring debut will be Grammy winner Dua Lipa, who will also provide music for the title track and score.

The film, based on the soon-to-be-launched spy novel of the same name from author Ellie Conway, follows the world’s greatest spy as he is caught up in a globe-trotting adventure. Conway’s debut thriller is scheduled to be published in a major launch in 2022 by Transworld Publishers Ltd, a division of Penguin Random House.

Apple TV+ has reportedly signed a new movie based on the life of legendary actress Audrey Hepburn. 2-time Oscar nominee Rooney Mara is set to play the Breakfast at Tiffany’s star, according to Deadline. Variety confirmed the news and added that the plot details are being kept secret for now:

Though plot details are being kept under wraps, Hepburn is an acting legend celebrated for her performances in classics like “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” “My Fair Lady,” “Wait Until Dark,” “Charade” and “Sabrina.” During her four-decade career, Hepburn achieved EGOT status, winning Emmy, Oscar, Tony and Grammy awards, the last of which she received posthumously. She was also a dedicated humanitarian, working with UNICEF to help children in Africa, South America and Asia and receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1992.

Apple confirmed its Apple Original Films studio is backing and will distribute Bad Blood, a new movie focusing on the shocking rise and fall of Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, per Deadline. Jennifer Lawrence will star as Holmes with Adam McKay writing and directing.

Holmes’ Silicon Valley blood testing startup catapulted the Stanford dropout to short-lived status as the youngest and richest self-made billionaire as shares of Theranos became the darling of the venture capital set. It all came tumbling down after an expose by former WSJ investigative reporter John Carreyrou. The film is based on his book, Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Start Up.

A new 10-episode drama from Emmy Award-nominated writer and executive producer Bill Lawrence (Ted Lasso) is coming soon to Apple TV+. Vince Vaughn is set to star and executive produce.

“Bad Monkey” tells the story of Andrew Yancy (played by Vaughn), a one-time detective demoted to restaurant inspector in Southern Florida. A severed arm found by a tourist out fishing pulls Yancy into the world of greed and corruption that decimates the land and environment in both Florida and the Bahamas. And yes, there’s a monkey.

Apple has reportedly ordered a 10-episode dark comedy series set to star Sharon Horgan. According to Variety, Horgan will also co-write and executive produce.

The untitled comedy follows the lives of the Garvey sisters, who are bound together by the premature death of their parents and a promise to always protect one another.

Variety later reported that the show will be titled Bad Sisters and the cast will feature Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene, and Eve Hewson as the Garvey sisters. Claes Bang, Brian Gleeson, Daryl McCormack, Assaad Bouab, and Saise Quinn also star.

Apple Original Films has landed rights to a package based on Judy Heumann’s bestselling memoir Being Heumann, according to Deadline. Sian Heder (CODA) is set to direct with Ali Stroker starring. Heumann and her co-author Kristen Joiner will executive produce.

Apple has confirmed an upcoming drama which will see Michael Douglass star as Benjamin Franklin. The limited series is from Kirk Ellis, the writer of the acclaimed series John Adams, and will be based on the book A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America from Stacy Schiff. The series will be directed by Tim Van Patten.

The drama will explore the thrilling story of one of the greatest gambles of Benjamin Franklin’s career. At age 70, without any diplomatic training, Franklin convinced France – an absolute monarchy – to underwrite America’s experiment in democracy. By virtue of his fame, charisma and ingenuity, Franklin outmaneuvered British spies, French informers and hostile colleagues, all while engineering the Franco-American alliance of 1778 and the final peace treaty with England of l783. The eight-year French mission stands as Franklin’s most vital service to his country, without which America would not have won the Revolution.

Apple has announced that it has greenlit a Louis Armstrong documentary feature entitled Black & Blues: The Colorful Ballad of Louis Armstrong directed by Sacha Jenkins.

The film offers a definitive look at the master musician’s life and legacy as a founding father of jazz, the first pop star and a cultural ambassador of the United States. He was loved by millions worldwide but often mischaracterized for not doing enough to support the civil rights movement. In reality, his fight for social justice was fueled by his celebrity and his willingness to break his silence on issues of segregation and patriotism. With the full support of the Louis Armstrong Educational Foundation, the filmmakers have access to a treasure trove of never-before-seen archival materials, including hundreds of hours of audio recordings, film footage, photographs, personal diaries and a life’s worth of ephemera for exclusive use in the first significant documentary dedicated entirely to his life.

Apple has reportedly beaten out competition from the likes of Netflix, Amazon, Sony, and more to pick up a new Brad Pitt movie all about Formula One racing. Set to involve Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski alongside Jerry Bruckheimer, Deadline reports that the movie will see Pitt star as a driver who takes a younger racer under his wing:

Apple is in exclusive negotiations and will close the first big film package of the new year. That’s the highly competitive race to acquire an untitled pitch package that will have Brad Pitt playing a racer who comes out of retirement to mentor a younger driver and take his final stab at glory on the track as the younger driver’s teammate.

Per Deadline, Apple is said to have inked a deal with for an as-yet untitled thriller starring Brad Pitt and George Clooney. The thriller follows two lone-wolf fixers assigned to the same job.

Apple Studios has landed yet another high-caliber movie package, making a deal for an untitled film that Spider-Man director Jon Watts will write and direct, with George Clooney and Brad Pitt starring. The film will get a robust theatrical release as part of this.

Reported by Deadline, Scarlett Johansson is coming to Apple TV+ in a new film called Bride. The actor will reportedly both produce and star in the film, which is being made by Apple and A24. Sebastián Lelio, best known for films like A Fantastic Woman, Disobedience, and Gloria, has signed on to direct.

The plot follows a woman created to be an ideal wife — the singular obsession of a brilliant entrepreneur. When she rejects her creator, she’s forced to flee her confined existence, confronting a world that sees her as a monster. It is on the run that she finds her true identity, her surprising power, and the strength to remake herself as her own creation.

Captain Marvel star and Academy Award winner Brie Larson will star in this straight-to-series drama that’s based on Amaryllis Fox’s memoir, Life Undercover: Coming of Age in the CIA.

According to Deadline, “The drama is described as a provocative and contemporary look at a young woman’s journey in the CIA, told through the prism of her closest relationships.”

Apple has provided a first look at its upcoming psychological thriller Black Bird. The six-episode series is adapted from the true-crime memoir In with the Devil: A Fallen Hero, a Serial Killer, and a Dangerous Bargain for Redemption and will star Taron Egerton and Paul Walter Hauser.

Inspired by actual events, when high school football hero, decorated policeman’s son and convicted drug dealer Jimmy Keene (Taron Egerton) is sentenced to 10 years in a minimum security prison, he is given the choice of a lifetime — enter a maximum-security prison for the criminally insane and befriend suspected serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser), or stay where he is and serve his full sentence with no possibility of parole. Keene quickly realizes his only way out is to elicit a confession and find out where the bodies of several young girls are buried before Hall’s appeal goes through. But is this suspected killer telling the truth? Or is it just another tale from a serial liar? This dramatic and captivating story subverts the crime genre by enlisting the help of the very people put behind bars to solve its mysteries.

Apple has greenlit a four-part documentary series about the rise and fall of former Nissan and Renault CEO Carlos Ghosn, according to Deadline.

Told through unprecedented access to the people who were there, alongside the reporting of Wall Street Journal reporters Nick Kostov and Sean McLain, the untitled docuseries will tell the full story of how one of the most admired businessmen on the planet became its most famous international fugitive.

After debuting on Apple Music before relocating to the Apple TV app, Carpool Karaoke: The Series is set to make the move to Apple TV+ with season five, reports Deadline.

According to Deadline, Apple is in final negotiations for Carrie & Me, a film adaptation of Carol Burnett’s bestselling memoir about her daughter Carrie Hamilton.

In the memoir, described as “a touching tribute to her eldest daughter,” Burnett tells the story of Hamilton, who won the hearts of everyone she met with her kindness, quirky humor and unconventional approach to life. After overcoming her painful and public teenage struggle with drug addiction in a time when personal troubles were kept private, Hamilton lived her adult life of sobriety to the fullest, achieving happiness and success as an actress, writer, musician and director before losing a hard-fought battle with cancer in 2002 at age 38.

In a 2021 interview with Deadline, Wolfwalkers directors Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart mentioned a new animated series in the works at Cartoon Saloon for Apple TV+. Moore said:

And we have a big series for Apple TV that’s not really announced. But it’s epic because it’s feature-quality, hand-drawn animation across 12 half-hours, and then a big, hour-long special at the end, which is going to take a lot of work.

Apple TV+ has reportedly picked up Cooper Raiff’s Cha Cha Real Smooth after winning a “competitive bidding situation” that involved some of Hollywood’s biggest hitters. Variety reports that Apple TV+ beat out stiff competition from all the usual suspects including Netflix. The movie was plucked out of this year’s virtual Sundance Film Festival.

“Cha Cha Real Smooth” stars Raiff as a recent graduate working as a bar mitzvah hype man. While on the job, he strikes up a unique friendship with a young mother (Dakota Johnson) and her teenage daughter (Vanessa Burghardt). Leslie Mann, Evan Assante, Raúl Castillo and Odeya Rush fill out the ensemble.

Drama series City on Fire has been confirmed by Apple, inspired by the acclaimed novel of the same name by Garth Risk Hallberg:

In “City on Fire,” an NYU student is shot in Central Park on the Fourth of July, 2003. Samantha Cicciaro is alone; there are no witnesses and very little physical evidence. Her friends’ band is playing her favorite downtown club but she leaves to meet someone, promising to return. She never does. As the crime against Samantha is investigated, she’s revealed to be the crucial connection between a series of mysterious citywide fires, the downtown music scene, and a wealthy uptown real estate family fraying under the strain of the many secrets they keep.

Apple reportedly landed 10-episode series from Colleen McGuinness (30 Rock), according to The Hollywood Reporter. The 10-episode, half-hour comedy is inspired by Curtis Sittenfeld’s short story collection You Think It, I’ll Say It.

Kristen Wiig was originally pegged to star, though she has since departed the show due to scheduling conflicts, as per a Deadline report. The show is currently on hold as Apple and the producers “evaluate their options, including proceeding with a different actress.”

Apple has reportedly ordered its first Russian-language original series, with Container set to star The Bourne Supremacy‘s Oksana Akinshina. According to a Variety report, the show already aired in its native Russia in September 2021, but it will be available to stream on Apple TV+ in spring 2022.

Described as “bold” and “unflinching,” the series sees Akinshina play Sasha, a surrogate mother hiding a dangerous secret who reluctantly finds herself ensconced in the luxurious home of the rich family whose baby she is gestating. As Sasha navigates the privilege and politics of the super-rich, both her secrets and theirs threaten to collide.

Apple has given another straight-to-series order, this time for a drama from La La Land writer/director Damien Chazelle. Little is known about the plot of the series at this time.

From Variety:

Details of the series’ plot are being kept under wraps, but Chazelle will write and direct every episode of the series, as well as serving as executive producer. In addition to Chazelle, the series will be executive produced by Jordan Horowitz via his Original Headquarters banner, and Fred Berger for Automatik Entertainment. Media Rights Capital is the studio.

Apple has announced a new sci-fi show entitled Dark Matter based on the Blake Crouch novel of the same name. The nine-episode series is set to star Joel Edgerton and will be produced for Apple TV+ by Sony Pictures Television.

Hailed as one of the best sci-fi novels of the decade, “Dark Matter” is a story about the road not taken. The series will follow Jason Dessen (played by Edgerton), a physicist, professor, and family man who — one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago — is abducted into an alternate version of his life. Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the multiverse of lives he could have lived. In this labyrinth of mind-bending realities, he embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from the most terrifying, unbeatable foe imaginable: himself.

Apple has announced a series order for Dear Edward, a new 10-episode drama series based on the novel by Ann Napolitano. The show will be written, showrun and executive produced by Jason Katims and stars Connie Britton, Taylor Schilling, and Colin O’Brien. Palmer director Fisher Stevens will direct and executive produce the first episode.

“Dear Edward” tells the story of Edward Adler (played by O’Brien), a 12-year-old boy who survives a devastating commercial plane crash that kills every other passenger on the flight, including his family. As Edward and a diverse ensemble of others affected by the tragedy try to make sense of life after the crash, unexpected friendships, romances and communities are formed. The new series is a heartbreaking, life-affirming and uplifting story about survival, resilience, connection and the examination of what makes us human.

Acclaimed director Alfonso Cuarón is adapting Renee Knight’s novel Disclaimer as a series for Apple TV+ with Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline set to star, according to Deadline:

“Blanchett plays Catherine Ravenscroft, a successful and respected television documentary journalist whose work has been built on revealing the concealed transgressions of long-respected institutions. When an intriguing novel written by a widower, played by Kline, appears on her bedside table, she is horrified to realize she is a key character in a story that she had hoped was long buried in the past. A story that reveals her darkest secret. A secret she thought was hers alone.”

Disclaimer will mark the first time that Cuarón has written and directed all episodes of an original series.

Apple has reportedly landed Dolly, a sci-fi courtroom drama focused around a robot that kills its owner. Florence Pugh, who was nominated for an Oscar for her supporting role in Little Women, is currently attached to star in the film, says Deadline.

The film is a sci-fi courtroom drama in which a robotic “companion doll” kills its owner and then shocks the world by claiming that she is not guilty and asking for a lawyer. The film, which is inspired by Elizabeth Bear’s short story of the same name, has elements of both classic courtroom drama and sci-fi.

Apple has picked up a new 12-part natural history series. Entitled Earthsound, the show will use audio technology as a means to tell stories about wildlife, as a Deadline report notes:

The half-hour series uses audio technology and cinematic 360 sound design to reveal the unexpected, unfamiliar, and untold natural stories on every continent of the planet.

In July 2020, Apple confirmed it has given a straight-to-series order for Echo 3, a new action-thriller written by Academy Award-winning producer and writer Mark Boal (The Hurt Locker). The 10-part series is based on the award-winning Israeli drama When Heroes Fly.

In “Echo 3”, Amber Chesborough, a brilliant young scientist, is the emotional center of a small American family. When she goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border, her brother and her husband – two men with deep military experience and complicated pasts – struggle to find her in a layered personal drama, set against the explosive backdrop of a secret war.

Robert Rodriguez and Diego Boneta are teaming up for El Gato Negro, according to The Hollywood Reporter, an adaptation of a Mexican comic book being set up at Apple TV+ as a series.

The comic, created by Richard Dominguez, centers on the intergenerational exploits of two crime-fighting heroes in South Texas. The first is a young man who takes up the mantle of a fabled local hero to avenge the death of his best friend, while the other is his grandfather, a lucha (Mexican wrestler) who turned to crime-busting decades earlier.

Apple has landed the rights to new movie Emancipation for Apple TV+, starring Will Smith, according to Deadline. The deal is reportedly worh in excess of $120 million.

Apple Studios has acquired world rights to Emancipation, the film package with Antoine Fuqua directing Will Smith in a Willam N. Collage-scripted action thriller about the harrowing escape of Peter, a runaway slave forced to outwit cold-blooded hunters and the unforgiving swamps of Louisiana on a tortuous journey North where he joined the Union Army.

Apple has given a series order to Extrapolations, an anthology series about climate change from Scott Z. Burns, according to Variety. Here’s how Burns describes it:

“Most of the storytelling around climate change has focused on the science and getting people to accept it,” said Burns. “Our aim with ‘Extrapolations’ is to move beyond science and use drama, comedy, mystery and every other genre to allow us to consider how every aspect of our world is going to be changing in the years ahead. We know the climate is going to change – ‘Extrapolations’ asks, can we change, too?”

There are some big names attached to the project including Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Daveed Diggs, Gemma Chan, David Schwimmer, Forest Whitaker, Tobey Maguire, Edward Norton, Indira Varma, and more.

Apple has confirmed a new limited series based on the award-winning non-fiction book Five Days at Memorial: Life and Death in a Storm-Ravaged Hospital.

“Based on the novel by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Sheri Fink, “Five Days At Memorial” chronicles the first five days in a New Orleans hospital after Hurricane Katrina made landfall. When the floodwaters rose, the power failed and the heat climbed, exhausted caregivers were forced to make life-and-death decisions that haunted them for years to come.”

Announced in March 2022, Apple’s first foray into live sports for Apple TV+ will be Friday Night Baseball. The weekly broadcast will be produced by MLB Network, featuring two games with pre-game and post-game analysis.

Friday Night Baseball will be available in the United States, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, South Korea, and the United Kingdom, with fans in the U.S. also being able to enjoy MLB Big Inning, a live highlights show airing every weeknight during the 2022 regular season.

Late last summer, Deadline reported that Apple had picked up Ghosted, a romantic action adventure movie that will be directed by Dexter Fletcher. Marvel stars Scarlett Johanssen and Chris Evans were set to reuinte on the move, though later reports suggest Johanssen has left the project and has been replaced by No Time To Die star Ana de Armas.

Apple has announced that it has landed a live-action Godzilla and Titans original television series. The series, which will come from the material contained in Legendary’s Monsterverse franchise, will follow the story of a family who tries to uncover the secrets of the Monarch organization.

Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the series explores one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch.

Jonah Hill will play Jerry Garcia in a new Grateful Dead biopic for Apple TV+. As reported by Deadline, Martin Scorcese has signed on to direct the upcoming film. It will be Apple’s second film with the award-winning director as the company is already working on Killers of the Flower Moon together.

While it’s unknown what will be covered in the film, the story of the group goes back to its formation in the Bay Area amid the rise of the psychedelic counterculture of the ’60s. They continued to record albums and tour, with Deadhead fans following them throughout the years all over the country for lengthy jam sessions. The good times came to an end when Garcia died in 1995, though surviving members have carried on in various incarnations.

According to Deadline, Apple has given a straight-to-series order to Gutsy Women, an event docuseries hosted and executive produced by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton, inspired by their best-selling The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience.

HiddenLight’s first project will be an @AppleTV adaptation of “Gutsy Women,” the book Chelsea and I wrote to chronicle the lives of trailblazing women whose stories deserve to be more widely shared.

More to come soon. pic.twitter.com/NiK5yiQJCw

According to Deadline, Apple is said to have bought Hannibal, a Darnell Metayer & Josh Peters-written series based on the life of the Carthaginian general Hannibal. Steven J. Caple Jr is said to be directing.

According to Deadline, the Gal Gadot-led eight-episode limited series Hedy Lamarr has moved to Apple from Showtime with a straight-to-series order.

The project had been in development at Showtime since August but never received a series order. Per Apple, the series will follow the incredible life-story of the Hollywood glamour girl, played by Gadot, spanning 30 years from Hedy’s daring escape from pre-war Vienna to her meteoric rise in the Golden Age of Hollywood to her fall and eventual disgrace at the dawn of the Cold War. An epic tale of an immigrant woman both ahead of her time and very much victim to it.

In May 2021, Apple confirmed it had placed a series order for Hello Tomorrow!, a new, 10-episode half-hour dramedy that will star Emmy and Critics Choice Award winner Billy Crudup (The Morning Show) who will also serve as an executive producer. Here’s how it describes the show:

Set in a retro-future world, “Hello Tomorrow!” centers around a group of traveling salesmen hawking lunar timeshares. Crudup stars as Jack, a salesman of great talent and ambition, whose unshakeable faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his coworkers, revitalizes his desperate customers but threatens to leave him dangerously lost in the very dream that sustains him.

Apple has confirmed a series order for High Desert, a new half-hour comedy series starring Patricia Arquette and directed and executive produced by Ben Stiller.

“High Desert” follows Peggy (Arquette), a former addict who decides to make a new start after the death of her beloved mother, with whom she lived in the small desert town of Yucca Valley, California, and makes a life-changing decision to become a private investigator.

Apple TV+ has landed a new spy film starring Idris Elba. Reported by Variety, Elba will both star and produce the film. The movie does not have a title yet but is being described as a “spy movie with romance” and will be set in Africa. The script is written by Travon Free, best known for his work on The Daily Show.

In the same press release revealing its Earth Day-focused It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown, Apple also announced an Arbor Day special.

In addition, the classic Peanuts special from Mendelson/Melendez Productions, “It’s Arbor Day, Charlie Brown,” is also coming soon to Apple TV+ in celebration of the environment, and will make its Apple TV+ debut on April 29. To celebrate Arbor Day, Charlie Brown’s baseball team turns the field into a lush garden, throwing Peppermint Patty off her game.

Charlie Brown is coming back to Apple TV+ for Earth Day with a new special. Premiering on Friday, April 15, It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown will focus on environmentalism in celebration of Earth Day and will also feature a song from singer-songwriter Ben Folds.

In celebration of Earth Day, “It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown” follows Sally’s bond with a special little flower on the baseball field that may spell disaster for the big game. For Charlie Brown and the team, it’s just the inspiration they need to make a positive impact on their environment.

Apple has announced a straight-to-series order for Jane, a new mission-driven series for kids and families from Emmy Award winner J.J. Johnson, Sinking Ship Entertainment and the Jane Goodall Institute.

“Jane” follows Jane Garcia, a 10-year-old girl with an active imagination. Through pretend play, Jane and her trusty teammates work to protect an endangered animal in each mission-driven episode because, according to her idol: “Only if we understand, will we care. Only if we care, will we help. Only if we help, can they be saved.”

The Speed Cubers director Sue Kim is reported to be currently at work on her next feature documentary about the female free divers of Jeju Island for Apple TV+, according to Deadline.

Apple has won an auction and acquired the script to develop an hour-long drama series starring Justin Timberlake, according to Deadline. Timberlake will play Gong Show host Chuck Barris in the as-yet-untitled series.

The untitled series will be based on Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, a 1984 memoir in which Barris made suspect claims that being the zany Gong Show host and creator of game shows like The Dating Game and The Newlywed Game was cover for his real job: CIA assassin who took out enemies of the state in the 1960s and 1970s. The book was turned into a film that George Clooney directed with Sam Rockwell playing Barris.

Korean-American director Sue Kim is reported to be working on a six-episode documentary series about the phenomenon of K-pop for Apple TV+, according to Deadline.

Apple has given a straight-to-series order for Lady in the Lake, a new limited series that will co-star Academy Award winners Natalie Portman and Lupita Nyong’o.

“Lady in the Lake” is an adaptation of Laura Lippman’s New York Times best-selling novel of the same name. The limited series takes place in ’60s Baltimore, where an unsolved murder pushes housewife and mother Maddie Schwartz (Portman) to reinvent her life as an investigative journalist and sets her on a collision course with Cleo Sherwood (Nyong’o), a hard-working woman juggling motherhood, many jobs and a passionate commitment to advancing Baltimore’s Black progressive agenda.

Brie Larson is set to star in and executive produce Lessons in Chemistry for Apple TV+, according to Variety.

The series is based on the upcoming debut novel from author, science editor, and copywriter Bonnie Garmus. Set in the early 1960s, “Lessons in Chemistry” follows Elizabeth Zott (Larson), whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a society deeming that women belong in the domestic sphere, not the professional one. When Elizabeth finds herself pregnant, alone and fired from her lab, she musters the ingenuity only a single mother has. She accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives – and the men who are suddenly listening – a lot more than recipes, all the while craving a return to her true love: science.

Apple has confirmed that it has landed a new feature documentary about “the groundbreaking life and career of seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton, who has broken both records and barriers to become one of the greatest Formula One drivers in history.” The documentary is said to feature full access to Hamilton and his team, on and off the track, as well as an all-star cast of guest interviews.

Apple has announced its first French original production, Liason. According to French newspaper Le Figaro that got the exclusive announcement, the thriller drama series will star Eva Green and Vincent Cassel and has been shooting in the UK.

This contemporary thriller explores the issues and devastating consequences of past mistakes on our future. Liaison mixes a political and espionage plot with the story of passionate love.

Little Rock Nine is an eight-part limited series said to be in very early development at Apple. According to Deadline, the series “takes a deep dive into the 1957-1958 school year of Little Rock 9, and the showdown that rocked the nation.”

Apple has confirmed a straight-to-series order for an as-yet-unnamed half-hour comedy series that will start Maya Rudolph:

Rudolph will star as Molly, a woman whose seemingly perfect life is upended after her husband leaves her with nothing but 87 billion dollars.

A later report from Deadline confirmed the name Loot and attached Bridget Kyle and Vicky Luu’s names to the project as co-executive producers. The two most recently worked together on Superstore.

This series from Anonymous Content will be based on a long-form article from The New York Times Magazine that details efforts to save the Earth from climate change before it was too late.

From The New York Times:

The “Losing Earth” article recounted how, from 1979 to 1989, a small group of American scientists, activists and politicians tried to save the world from the ravages of climate change before it was too late. The article was produced with the support of the Pulitzer Center and was based on more than 18 months of reporting and over 100 interviews.

Little has been said publicly about Lovely Little Farm, other than ABC mentioning it as a “live-action animated hybrid” coming soon to Apple TV+.

Apple TV has announced that it is bringing the highly-anticipated animated movie Luck to our screens on Friday, August 5. The new Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation production will debut globally and has some of the biggest names in the business providing voices to a raft of characters according to a Newsroom post.

“Luck” centers around the story of Sam Greenfield, the unluckiest person in the world. When she discovers the never-before-seen Land of Luck, Sam must unite with the magical creatures there to turn her luck around. Eva Noblezada (“Hadestown,” “Miss Saigon,” “Yellow Rose”) will provide the voice for Sam. When she ages out of foster care, Sam discovers the Land of Luck and embarks on a quest that could change her luck forever. Simon Pegg (“Mission: Impossible,” “Ice Age,” “Star Trek Beyond”) will provide the voice for Bob, a lucky black cat from the Land of Luck, where the Captain, voiced by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony winner Whoopi Goldberg, stands guard as the head of security. Bob becomes Sam’s partner in the quest to find a lucky penny in hopes of preserving his lucky life.

Apple has confirmed a series order for true crime limited series Manhunt based on the best-selling book by James Swanson and the events and aftermath of the Lincoln assassination.

The show will star Tobias Menzies (The Crown, Game of Thrones) and follows Edwin Stanton, Lincoln’s war secretary and friend, who was driven nearly to madness by the need to catch John Wilkes Booth and to carry out Lincoln’s legacy.

This limited series being produced in-house by Apple is a sequel of sorts to the Band of Brothers and The Pacific series executive produced by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks.

Variety explains:

Based on the book by Donald L. Miller, “Masters of the Air” is said to follow the true, deeply personal story of the American bomber boys in World War II who brought the war to Hitler’s doorstep. The series is being written by “Band of Brothers” alumnus John Orloff, who is also a co-executive producer. The critically acclaimed “Band of Brothers” miniseries aired on HBO back in 2001, and featured “Homeland” and “Billions” star Damian Lewis in one of the lead roles. The show won a handful of Emmys and a Golden Globe, while its successor “The Pacific” was also an awards season success.

Apple has announced the signing of a new series called Metropolis, based on the science fiction movie of the same name. Metropolis will join a growing collection of sci-fi Apple TV+ shows and will be written and directed by Sam Esmail of Mr. Robot fame, Apple confirmed.

Apple has announced the signing of a new Spanish-language medical drama called Midnight Family. The show will run for 10 episodes. An entirely Hispanic cast and crew will be led by Ariel Award winner Joaquín Cosío, Renata Vaca, Diego Calva, and Sergio Bautista.

“Midnight Family” follows Marigaby Tamayo (played by Vaca), an ambitious and gifted medical student by day, who spends her nights saving lives throughout a sprawling, contrasted and fascinating Mexico City aboard her family’s privately owned ambulance. Along with her father Ramón (played by Cosío) and her siblings Marcus (played by Calva) and Julito (played by Bautista), Marigaby serves a population of millions by tackling extreme medical emergencies to make a living.

Apple has announced a series order for Mrs. American Pie, a 10-episode comedy from Abe Sylvia that will star Kristen Wiig and Laura Dern. The series is based on a novel by Juliet McDaniel and will tell the story of Maxine Simmons, a woman who tries desperately to get a seat at Palm Beach’s high society.

A story about gorgeously impossible people, “Mrs. American Pie” follows Maxine Simmons’ (played by Wiig) attempt to secure her seat at America’s most exclusive table: Palm Beach high society. As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, “Mrs. American Pie” asks the same questions that still baffle us today: “Who gets a seat at the table?” “How do you get a seat at the table?” “What will you sacrifice to get there?” Set during the powderkeg era of the early 1970s, “Mrs. American Pie” is a testament to every outsider fighting for their chance at superficial greatness.

Deadline reports that My Ex-Life, written by Mickey Rapkin (Pitch Perfect) inspired by the Stephen McCaul novel, is in discussions at Apple.

Inspired by the bestselling novel by Stephen McCauley — a romantic drama about acceptance, self-medication and how we define home. This is a show about an unconventional family whose members are experiencing a coming-of-age-at-every- age.

Jennifer Garner and J.J. Abrams have teamed up for the first time since Alias for this straight-to-order drama miniseries based on the memoir of the same name by Amy Silverstein.

According to Deadline:

The story showcases the power of friendship and the resilience of the human spirit as it follows an extraordinary group of women who supported Silverstein as she waited for a second life-saving heart transplant.

Apple is bringing its first music competition series to Apple TV+ with My Kind of Country. In a press release, Apple calls the show “a groundbreaking global search for unconventional and extraordinary country music talent” and confirmed that it will be produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, Jason Owen, and Izzie Pick Ibarra.

“My Kind of Country” will revolutionize the music competition genre with a fresh, new documentary sensibility. The hybrid series will break down cultural and musical barriers in the country music space, inviting innovative musicians to unleash their authentic voices and take center stage.

Apple has agreed to finance Ridley Scott’s film Napoleon (formerly known as Kitbag), starring Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon Bonaparte, per Deadline in 2021.

The film is an original and personal look at Napoleon’s origins and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine. The intention of the film is to capture Napoleon’s famous battles, relentless ambition and astounding strategic mind as an extraordinary military leader and war visionary.

A January 2022 Deadline report confirmed the title change for the project.

Apple is developing a drama series about Negro League Baseball, according to a report by Variety. Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson will produce.

The streamer has acquired the rights to the non-fiction book “If You Were Only White: The Life of Leroy ‘Satchel’ Paige” by Donald Spivey to develop as a series. It will explore the story of Negro League Baseball using the life and legacy of the legendary athlete and showman Leroy “Satchel” Paige, one of baseball’s greatest pitchers and star of Negro Leagues for many years.

Apple has announced a series order for bilingual drama Now and Then:

Set in Miami with an all-Hispanic cast, “Now and Then” is a multi-layered thriller that explores the differences between youthful aspirations and the reality of adulthood, when the lives of a group of college best friends are forever changed after a celebratory weekend ends up with one of them dead. Now, 20 years later, the remaining five are reluctantly reunited by a threat that puts their seemingly perfect worlds at risk.

Two companion documentary features are coming soon to Apple TV+. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Apple Original Films has picked up Number One on the Call Sheet, two new documentaries about “pioneering Black actors and actresses, with backing from Jamie Foxx, Kevin Hart, Angela Bassett and Halle Berry.”

Apple will debut the companion films globally on Apple TV+. Number One on the Call Sheet: Black Leading Women in Hollywood, directed by Shola Lynch, celebrates Black achievement in the film industry and what it takes for Black women actors to find success in the film business.

The film is executive produced by Bassett and Berry. The second doc, Number One on the Call Sheet: Black Leading Men in Hollywood, will be directed by Reginald Hudlin and similarly chronicles the experiences of Black male actors who paved the way for today’s Black American stars in Hollywood.

Apple has announced the order of a new docuseries for Apple TV+ titled Omnivore that’s all about food. In the new series, filmmaker Cary Joji Fukunaga and acclaimed chef René Redzepi will tell the story of humanity and the planet through eight defining ingredients:

“Omnivore” explores the beauty, complexity and interconnectivity of human culture and the natural world through the way we manipulate, celebrate and consume its best resources – the ones we eat. Each episode will take viewers on a journey around the world, exploring the ingredients that have built societies, shaped spirituality and forever altered the human story.

Apple has ordered a two-part biographical documentary on Oprah Winfrey, according to a Deadline report. Kevin MacDonald will direct.

The new doc will chronicle 25 years of American history through the lens of one show and one woman who rose from humble roots to become a globally famous talk show host, producer, actress and philanthropist.

Apple is bringing another children’s series to Apple TV+ with Pinecone & Pony debuting on April 8. The animated series from Dreamworks Animation is based on the book The Princess and the Pony by New York Times bestselling author Kate Beaton:

“Pinecone & Pony” is an eight-episode animated comedy for kids and families about a young girl named Pinecone who, with the help of her best friend Pony, is learning that there’s more than one way to be a warrior. Together they’ll show their world how to challenge expectations, and that life can be a fun-filled adventure if you let it.

Apple confirmed it has ordered comedy series Platonic, starring Rose Byrne and Seth Rogan.

“Platonic” is a 10-episode, half-hour comedy that explores the inner workings of platonic friendship. A pair of former best friends who met in their youth (played by Byrne and Rogen) reconnect as adults and try to mend the rift that led to their falling out. As their friendship becomes more consuming, it destabilizes their lives and causes them to reevaluate their choices.

According to Deadline, Iron Man and The Jungle Book director Jon Favreau is to produce a dinosaur documentary series for Apple TV+. Teaming up with BBC Studios’ Natural History Unit, Prehistoric Planet will use CGI to tell the story of the last days of the dinosaurs 66M years ago.

David E. Kelley and J.J. Abrams are teaming up for a limited-series adaptation of courtroom thriller Presumed Innocent for Apple TV+, according to Deadline. Apple has reported ordered an eight-part series based on the Scott Turow book of the same name.

Presumed Innocent was published in 1987 and was turned into a feature film starring Harrison Ford in 1990. It tells the story of a horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys’ office when one of its own is suspected of the crime.

The book told the story through the eyes of the accused Rusty Sabich, played by Ford in the movie, who was charged with the murder of his colleague Carolyn Polhemus.

Johnny Depp is set to reprise his role as Johnny Puff in a new Apple TV+ kids’ show titled Puffins Impossible, a spinoff to animated series Puffins. Puffins Impossible is set to be an 18-episode show and is described as “the action-adventure version of Puffins.”

As reported by Variety:

In “Puffins Impossible,” the lives of puffins Johnny Puff, Didi, Pie, Tic and Tac are disrupted when a meteor lands, which leads them to gain superpowers. Led by Johnny Puff, they morph into Tactik, Didi Damage, Megapie and Mystic — a unified superhero team. Just like in “Puffins,” positive themes of gender and race equality and environmental protection are weaved into the narrative.

Ramy Youssef, co-creator and star of Hulu’s Ramy, is set to serve as the executive producer of a new show for Apple TV+, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Having signed an overall deal with studio A24, Youssef will create and develop new projects including one for Apple starring Ramy‘s Steve Way in a story that shows “perspective and the experience of a disabled person and their family in a real way.”

“Steve had an A-story storyline in season one but I want to build something around him that can show, ‘What is it like to be a disabled person but also in a disabled community?’ ‘What is it like to be with other people who are going through similar things and not just being the one in someone else’s story?’ We’re developing that with Apple right now,” he said.

Apple has announced that it has landed Raymond and Ray, a new film that will star Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke. The Rodrigo García-directed film tells the story of Raymond and Ray, two half-brothers that try to find a new direction after their “terrible” father passes away.

“Raymond and Ray” follows half-brothers Raymond (played by Ewan McGregor) and Ray (played by Ethan Hawke) who have lived in the shadow of a terrible father. Somehow, they still each have a sense of humor, and his funeral is a chance for them to reinvent themselves. There’s anger, there’s pain, there’s folly, there might be love, and there’s definitely grave-digging.

Roar is an upcoming anthology series from Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch based on the 2018 short story collection of the same name by Cecelia Ahern. Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Merritt Wever, and Alison Brie are set to star in the female-driven series which Apple confirmed will debut in April 2022.

“Roar” offers an insightful, poignant and sometimes hilarious portrait of what it means to be a woman today. Featuring a unique blend of magical realism, familiar domestic and professional scenarios, and futuristic worlds, these eight stories mirror the dilemmas of ordinary women in accessible yet surprising ways. How they emerge from their respective journeys speaks to the resiliency that exists within themselves, and with all women.

Based on the novel by Gregory David Roberts, this show follows Lin, a man on the run, trying to lose himself in the city of Bombay. From Variety:

The 2003 novel tells the story of Lin, a man on the run from an Australian prison looking to get lost in the teeming city of Bombay. Cut off from family and friends by distance and fate, he finds a new life in the slums, bars and underworld of India. The novel has been published in 39 languages in 42 territories worldwide and sold six million copies.

Apple has won another high-profile film for its streaming service. The company announced that it is teaming up with Julianne Moore and A24 on Sharper, a film that “follows a con artist, played by Moore, set in the world of Manhattan’s billionaire echelon.” It was later reported that John Lithgow has joined the cast.

Apple has announced a series order for Shining Girls starring Elisabeth Moss. The “metaphysical thriller” is based on the 2013 best-selling novel by Lauren Beukes and will see Moss star as a Chicago reporter who survived a brutal assault only to find her reality shifting as she hunts down her attacker.

Shrinking is a new comedy series confirmed by Apple that will star Jason Segal. Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence and breakout star Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent) will write and executive produce the series alongside Segal:

“Shrinking” follows a grieving therapist (played by Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own.

Following the death of the Hollywood icon Sidney Poitier, Deadline confirmed that Apple is in the middle of filming a documentary on the Oscar-winning actor. Oprah Winfrey is executive producing with Reginald Hudlin directing.

The doc had been under wraps and in production for more than a year and is an in-depth documentary about the life of the great Poitier that includes the participation of his family. The doc will be an Apple Original Films release.

Apple has secured another thriller for Apple TV+, beating out five other studios in a bidding war over Snow Blind starring Jake Gyllenhaal, reports Deadline. An adaptation of an Ollie Masters and Tyler Jenkins graphic novel of the same name, Snow Blind is the story of an Alaskan high school teen who discovers he and his family are living in the Witness Protection Program, soon after their town is invaded by a man seeking revenge, and the FBI who are chasing him.

In addition to Luck, Apple has also inked a deal for Skydance Animation movie Spellbound. Per The Hollywood Reporter:

“Spellbound as an animated musical follows a young girl who sets out to break the spell that has divided her kingdom in two, and is directed by Vicky Jenson and written by Lauren Hynek, Elizabeth Martin and Linda Woolverton. The original score for the film is by Oscar-winner Alan Menken, with lyrics by Glenn Slater.”

Apple has confirmed Sprited, a modern musical rendition of Charles Dickens’ classic holiday story A Christmas Carol coming in time for the holidays in 2022. Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell, and Octavia Spencer have been confirmed to star with GLOW‘s Sunita Mani also reportedly taking on the role of Past, also known as The Ghost of Christmas Past, according to Deadline.

Day 1 shooting with one of my comedy idols, Will Ferrell. You’d barely notice this was an @Apple movie!

Also iOS 14.6 will begin installing in 7 seconds… pic.twitter.com/m4WNeIgGq4

Apple has handed out a 10-episode, straight-to-series order for an animated series based on Nathan Pyle’s webcomic and best-selling graphic novels Strange Planet, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The series will tell profound and heartfelt stories about beings on a distant planet not unlike our own. Amalia Levari will serve as showrunner on the whimsical comedy. Dan Harmon (Rick and Morty, Community) will be credited as a co-creator alongside Pyle on the series. The duo will exec produce alongside Levari.

Apple is said to have won a heated auction for Sugar, a potential TV series that has Colin Farrell attached to star, according to Deadline. The plot is being kept under wraps but it will be an “LA-set contemporary take on the private detective story,” if that report is correct.

Apple has given a series order to Sunny, a new dark comedy that Rashida Jones will both star in and executive produce. Written by Katie Robbins, Sunny is based on the book Dark Manual by Colin O’Sullivan and tells the story of a woman “whose life is upended when her husband and son disappear in a mysterious plane crash.”

As “consolation” she’s given Sunny, one of a new class of domestic robots made by her husband’s electronics company. Though at first Suzie resents Sunny’s attempts to fill the void in her life, gradually they develop an unexpected friendship, as together they uncover the dark truth of what really happened to Suzie’s family, becoming dangerously enmeshed in a world Suzie never knew existed.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw (The Morning Show) has landed the lead role in a new psychological thriller series for Apple TV+, reports Deadline. Surface, created and written by Veronica West, was handed a straight-to-series order and will be executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter of Hello Sunshine.

Apple has confirmed a series order for Surfside Girls. The 10-episode live action kids and family series is based on the best-selling graphic novel series of the same name by author Kim Dwinell. Miya Cech and YaYa Gosselin will star as as Jade and Sam, two best friends who jump in to save their town.

Sam and Jade are psyched to spend their summer riding the waves and catching the rays. That is until they meet a ghost. The girls dive head-first into a mystery about a pirate ship and the cursed treasure that allegedly lies beneath Surfside’s beloved Danger Point bluff. After meeting a pirate ghost named Remi, Sam wants to help him break the curse while Jade is determined to find a scientific explanation for the existence of ghosts. To solve the mystery, Sam and Jade will need to combine their very different approaches of logic and imagination. Together, they are determined to connect the clues, solve the mystery and save Surfside… and maybe they’ll help a couple of pirate ghosts along the way.

Apple has reportedly given a straight-to-series order to a drama series from Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey’s Team Downey and Adam Perlman., according to Deadline.

Based on true events, the Untitled Team Downey and Adam Perlman project is based on Michael Lista’s Toronto Life article “The Sting.” It follows a frustrated Canadian detective who takes on a decades-old cold case in hopes of winning a confession and becoming a hero. The case quickly spirals out of control when the undercover cop attempts an elaborate sting… adding playacting cops, taxpayer resources, and an unexpected friendship with the peculiar target.

Apple has acquired Tetris, an upcoming biographical film directed by Jon S. Baird, according to Deadline. Taron Egerton will star.

Egerton is playing Henk Rogers, a Dutch video game designer who first secured the rights to distribute Tetris on consoles, where it found popularity. He was heavily involved in a dispute that arose over the franchise’s copyright in the 1980s.

Apple has announced it has landed The Beanie Bubble, a new original film starring Zach Galifianakis and Elizabeth Banks that chronicles Beanie Babies craze during the 1990s and the women who helped power the phenomenon’s success.

“The Beanie Bubble” is inspired by the story behind one of the biggest speculative crazes that blazed through American culture in the ’90s. It pulls back the curtain on the absurdities and injustices of the American Dream — particularly the female relationship to it. It’s a celebration of the women who helped power Ty Warner’s success, whose strengths and good instincts shaped and amplified the phenomenon, but whose names are not on the Beanie Babies’ heart-shaped tags.

A new true-crime documentary is coming to Apple TV+ in 2022. The Big Conn is a new four-part documentary series that tells the story of Eric C. Conn, an attorney who “defrauded the government over half a billion dollars in the largest Social Security fraud case in history.” All four parts of the docuseries will premiere on May 6.

In addition to the series, Apple is also launching a companion podcast podcast “that will explore Conn’s con and outrageous lifestyle further with additional interviews and behind-the-scenes details.” The podcast will premiere alongside of the documentary series on May 6 as well.

The Big Door Prize, a half-hour comedy based on M.O. Walsh’s bestselling novel and hailing from Emmy-winning Schitt’s Creek writer/executive producer David West Read, has been given a 10-episode straight-to-series order, reports Deadline.

The Big Door Prize tells a story about the residents of a small town called Deerfield, who one day discover a magical, destiny-predicting machine in their grocery store.

Apple has announced a series order for The Changeling, a new drama series based on the acclaimed best-selling book of the same name by Victor LaValle. LaKeith Stanfield (Atlanta, Judas and the Black Messiah) is set to star and executive produce.

“The Changeling” is a fairytale for grown-ups. A horror story, a parenthood fable and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn’t know existed.

The Crowded Room is a Tom Holland-starring anthology series exploring mental illness:

“The Crowded Room” is a gripping anthology series that will explore the true and inspirational stories of those who have struggled and learned to successfully live with mental illness. The anthology’s 10-episode first season is a captivating thriller, inspired by the award-winning biography “The Minds of Billy Milligan” by Daniel Keyes. It tells the story of Billy Milligan (Holland), the first person ever acquitted of a crime because of multiple personality disorder (now known as dissociative identity disorder).

Filmmaker Sofia Coppola is teaming up with Apple once again for a limited series based on Edith Wharton’s novel The Custom of the Country, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

First published in 1913, The Custom of the Country centers on Undine Spragg, a Midwestern girl who attempts to ascend in New York City society. Unlike several other of Wharton’s novels, it has never been adapted for the screen.

Apple has confirmed a series order for a new documentary show based on NFL team the New England Patriots. The series hails from Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Documentaries and is in association with NFL Films. It doesn’t yet have a release window but we do know that it will run for ten episodes and is based on the New York Times bestselling book by Jeff Benedict.

The 10-part docuseries is based on the critically-acclaimed New York Times bestselling book by author Jeff Benedict. With unprecedented access to the New England Patriots, Benedict spent two years inside the organization, and chronicled the rise and historic 20-year run of the Patriots during the Brady-Belichick-Kraft era. The documentary series, directed by Emmy-nominated filmmaker Matthew Hamachek (“Tiger”), will go deeper, drawing on thousands of hours of never-before-seen video footage and audio files from the Patriots organization’s archive. The filmmakers have also been given access to the organization during the 2021 season and are conducting hundreds of interviews with past and present Patriots players, coaches and executives, along with league officials and the arch rivals of the most dominant sports dynasty of the 21st century.

Marvel star Tom Hiddleston will feature alongside Claire Danes in the series adaptation of the Sarah Perry novel The Essex Serpent, as reported by Variety. Danes reportedly replaced Keira Knightley in the lead role or the drama series. From Variety:

“The one-hour drama series follows newly widowed Cora (Danes) who, having being released from an abusive marriage, relocates from Victorian London to the small village of Aldwinter in Essex, intrigued by a local superstition that a mythical creature known as the Essex Serpent has returned to the area. Hiddleston will star as Will Ransome, the trusted leader of a small rural community.”

Writer Halley Feiffer is developing two new TV series for Apple including The Guru with Wondery as reported by The Hollywood Reporter:

“Feiffer, a playwright, TV writer and actress, recently wrapped as a co-executive producer on the upcoming Apple TV+ series Dear Edward for Jason Katims and is developing The Guru for Apple and Wondery”

Apple TV+ has landed The Jet, a docuseries that takes an in-depth look at one of the craziest advertising campaigns ever launched, according to Deadline. The series chronicles the Pepsi campaign from the 1990s that would supposedly win someone a military Harrier jet in exchange for 7 million Pepsi Points. James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte are behind the new series, who are best known for their McMillions docuseries about the McDonald’s Monopoly game that earned them an Emmy nomination.

The Jet tells the compelling true story behind the iconic “Drink Pepsi, Get Stuff” promotional campaign that presented a Harrier Jet at the end of a 1996 TV commercial in exchange for 7 million Pepsi Points. The docuseries is billed as an entertaining and nostalgic deep dive into 1990s pop culture and the events that transpired after someone attempted to cash in their points for a Harrier fighter jet.

Julia Roberts makes her TV return as the star and executive producer of The Last Thing He Told Me based on Laura Dave’s novel of the same name. Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine is producing 20th Television.

The Last Thing He Told Me adaptation follows a woman (Roberts) who forms an unexpected relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter while searching for the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared.

Apple has announced that documentary series The Long Game: Bigger Than Basketball is coming to Apple TV+. The five-part series tells the story of NBA-hopeful Makur Maker who grabbed global headlines with his groundbreaking decision to forgo the NBA and play for Howard University.

The docuseries is an intimate look at Makur’s life as a student-athlete with a dream of making it to the NBA, while unexpected physical challenges and a global pandemic threaten his college career. Off the courts, “The Long Game: Bigger Than Basketball” explores how his journey from fleeing war-torn South Sudan as a child and his tight-knit support system led him to go to an HBCU, and in turn, allowed him to make an impactful statement in the wake of America’s cultural response to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Apple has announced a new drama show starring Emmy Award winner Ben Mendelsohn and Academy Award winner Juliette Binoche. Filmed in Paris, the new Apple TV+ show is a World War II-era thriller based on true events:

Inspired by true events and filmed exclusively in Paris, “The New Look” is a live-action, World War II-era thriller that centers on the pivotal moment in the twentieth century when Paris led the world back to life through its fashion icon, Christian Dior (played by Mendelsohn), whose creations dominated world fashion in the decade following World War II. The interwoven saga will include the surprising stories of Dior’s contemporaries and rivals: the grand dame Coco Chanel (played by Binoche), Balmain, Balenciaga, Givenchy, Pierre Cardin, Yves Saint Laurent and more.

Apple is reportedly in talks to finance The Greatest Beer Run Ever for Apple TV+ starring Zac Efron and Russell Crowe, as per Deadline. The film is based on the bestselling book The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A Memoir of Friendship, Loyalty and War by Chick Donahue and J.T. Molloy.

Beer Run tells Donohue’s story of leaving New York in 1967 to bring beer to his childhood buddies in the Army — while they are fighting in Vietnam. Donohue took a good idea to the extreme, hitching a ride on a Merchant Marine ship, then carrying the beer through the jungle as he tried to track down his three friends. Dressed in shorts and Hawaiian shirts, he was mistaken for CIA, which made his effort a bit easier. Finally, when he completed his beer run, the Tet Offensive happened. Efron will play Donohue.

Apple has confirmed a series order for a new travel series hosted by Emmy Award winner Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek):

“The Reluctant Traveler” will see Levy visit some of the world’s most remarkable hotels, as well as explore the people, places and cultures that surround them. Self-confessedly not your average travel show host — he’s not usually adventurous or well-versed in globe-trotting — he’s agreed the time is right for him to broaden his horizons.

As a part of its deal with Skydance Animation, Apple has also placed a two-series order for The Search for WondLa, as reported by Deadline:

“Additionally, Skydance Animation is making its TV debut on Apple TV+ with two seasons of The Search for WondLa, which is based on the book series by Tony DiTerlizzi. The Apple Original series will be written and executive produced by showrunner Lauren Montgomery, with Chad Quant, DiTerlizzi and Gotham Group also serving as executive producers.”

Apple has announced The Sound of 007 is heading to Apple TV+ a new documentary film about sixty years’ worth of James Bond music set to be released in October 2022.

Apple today announced “The Sound of 007,” a new feature documentary about the remarkable history of six decades of James Bond music. The documentary will make its global debut on Apple TV+ to mark the 60th anniversary of the James Bond film series in October 2022.

“The Sound of 007” will go behind the lens into the greatest movie franchise in history from the genesis of Dr. No and the iconic 007 theme song all the way to No Time To Die, mixing heartfelt interviews with incredible James Bond archive material.

Apple has announced that it has ordered The Supermodels, an event docuseries that will feature exclusive access to and interviews with Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington, who will revisit their iconic modeling careers and collective disruption of the ’90s fashion scene.

“The Supermodels” travels back to the 1980s, when four women from different corners of the world united in New York. Already forces in their own right, the gravitas they achieved by coming together transcended the industry itself. Their prestige was so extraordinary that it enabled the four to supersede the brands they showcased, making the names Naomi, Cindy, Linda and Christy as prominent as the designers who styled them. Today, the four supermodels remain on the frontlines of culture through activism, philanthropy and business prowess. As the fashion industry continues to redefine itself – and women’s roles within it – this is the ultimate story of power and how four women came together to claim it, paving the way for those to follow.

Apple has confirmed a “documentary event series” chronicling the life and career of two-time NBA Hall of Famer Earvin “Magic” Johnson.

With unprecedented access, the docuseries explores Earvin “Magic” Johnson’s remarkable journey from being the face of the Los Angeles Lakers and cementing himself as an all-time NBA legend, to changing the conversation around HIV and transforming into a successful entrepreneur and community activist. From his humble beginnings in Lansing, Michigan to becoming the global force he is today, “They Call Me Magic” features intimate interviews with Magic, his family, and an all-star lineup, as the docuseries charts the cinematic life of one of the biggest cultural icons of our era.

Terry Gilliam’s 1981 fantasy comedy Time Bandits is set to arrive on Apple TV+ as a new series. Variety confirms:

The original film told the crazy, multi-dimensional story of an English youngster, Kevin, who discovers his wardrobe contains a time hole. A group of six dwarves come through the hole and proceed to lead Kevin on a series of adventures across history, making stops in ancient Greece, the Middle Ages, Napoleonic times and the early 1900s, before confronting Evil when they arrive at the Fortress of Ultimate Darkness.

It was later revealed by Deadline that Taika Waititi would co-write and direct.

Apple has reportedly picked a new TV series entitled Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown based on the film Mujeres al borde de un ataque de nervios with original director Pedro Almodovar set to executive produce the show, though The Hollywood Reporter is careful to note that the deal is not finalized yet.

Sources say Apple has optioned the rights to develop a TV series based on the feature that secured the writer-director his first Oscar nomination (for foreign-language film). Jane the Virgin grad Gina Rodriguez will star in the potential series as Pepa, who was originally portrayed by Carmen Maura in the feature about the romantic mishaps of voice actors who dub foreign films. Sources say the Apple TV project will feature a mixture of English and Spanish.

Based on the best-selling book trilogy, Wool is a dystopian drama series starring and executive produced by Rebecca Ferguson.

“Wool” is set in a ruined and toxic future where a community exists in a giant silo underground, hundreds of stories deep. There, men and women live in a society full of regulations they believe are meant to protect them. Ferguson will star as ‘Juliette,’ an independent and hardworking engineer.

Apple has announced an order for a six-part documentary series that will provide a behind-the-scenes look at the aspirations, failures and accomplishments of the world’s best surfers as they battle for the World Surf League (WSL) Title and struggle to remain on the elite WSL Championship Tour (CT).

Each episode will be a rich exploration of the characters who make up the 2021 WSL Men’s and Women’s CT, taking viewers on a journey to incredible surfing locations across the globe, starting in Hawaii on December 4th, 2020. The docuseries will dive into different surfing cultures, as well as timely subjects tied to the sport including eco-conservation, sustainability and marine preservation.

Yo Gabba Gabba! is heading to Apple TV+, as announced by WildBrain. Apple has ordered a new series of the beloved Nickelodeon show that will be comprised of 20 half-hour episodes featuring music and colorful characters as well as “simple and positive life lessons”. Apple has also acquired the original series’ 66-episode library, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to a Deadline report, writer Jaquén Castellanos is currently developing a limited series with Plan B at Apple about the civil rights organization, the Young Lords, on which Carmelo Anthony is an executive producer.

