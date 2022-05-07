Space launches making it harder for flights to stay on schedule – Wink News

SpaceX’s Friday launch is another example of these becoming commonplace. And as more launches are planned the FAA needs to figure out how to keep planes in the air.

“Any time I’ve ever been down here going home I always make sure we come very early because it’s usually packed,” Indiana resident Sherry Gaines told us.

The FAA said in a statement they will share information more frequently about airspace events. Increase the ability to keep airlines moving during those events by using different routes or altitudes. And immediately increase air traffic control staffing at the Jacksonville center.

“Obviously, they’re going to have to, or else it’s just going to be slowing down the whole process at the airports and every step of the way,” Dave Cotton from New Hampshire said.

The FAA says they will also evaluate other facilities in the state as we get closer to the busy summer travel season.

Copyright ©2022 WINK Digital Media

source