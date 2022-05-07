Android 13 Beta 1 for Google TV quietly released – 9to5Google

Yesterday

Abner Li

– May. 6th 2022 2:23 pm PT

@technacity

Earlier this week, Google started beta testing Android 13 for Android TV. Similar to previous years, a system image is available for the ADT-3 Developer Kit.



(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});



The beta is an opportunity for you to test your apps and provide feedback on the latest release. Further customizations in Android to improve the experience and compatibility on TV will be introduced with the each release.

Given the different experiences, there are separate testing paths for Android TV and Google TV. You can install a Google TV Beta 1 system image on the ADT-3 Developer Kit today.

Meanwhile, both an Android TV 13 and Google TV beta testing experience is available via the Android Emulator for TV. Google has identified the following issues and it does not make for the most stable experience:

This Beta 1 was released (h/t Android Police) on May 4, or just over a week after the Pixel version became available. Stay tuned as we dive into what’s new.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Android TV is a version of the Android platform which has been modified by Google to run on televisions with over 5,000 native applications. The platform is often found on devices from Nvidia, Hisense, and Sony, with operator devices also using Android TV.

@technacity

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

First Look: Acer Chromebook Spin 514 w/ Ryzen 5000

Google previews how ‘passkeys’ will work

Pixel 6 long-term review [Video]

Versa 4 and Sense 2 to bring back the side button

Advertisement

source