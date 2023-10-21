Amazon Inks Deal to Stream 15 NBC, Telemundo Local News Channels Free on Fire TV – Variety

By Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

NBCUniversal is swinging its suite of free NBC and Telemundo 24-hour local news channels in major markets to Amazon’s Fire TV.

Under the deal, U.S.-based customers with Fire TV and Amazon Echo Show devices can now access local breaking news coverage and original content on the free, ad-supported TV (FAST) channels of NBCU’s 15 NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations in top markets

The agreement builds on NBCU’s existing deals to distribute Peacock on Fire TV, as well as Today All Day and Dateline 24/7 FAST channels. In addition, NBCU network apps including NBC, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, Syfy, USA, Universal Kids, MSNBC, NBC News, CNBC, NBC Sports and Telemundo are available on Fire TV.

NBCUniversal Local’s FAST portfolio includes 11 NBC station local news channels and four Telemundo station regional news channels (which are powered by multiple stations in each region). The local channels are available on other platforms including Peacock, Samsung TV Plus, the Roku Channel and Xumo Play (operated by a joint venture of Comcast and Charter).

The NBC channels now available on Fire TV are: NBC New York News, NBC Los Angeles News, NBC Chicago News, NBC Philadelphia News, NBC Dallas News, NBC Washington, D.C. News, NBC Boston News, NBC Bay Area News, NBC South Florida News, NBC San Diego News and NBC Connecticut News. The four Telemundo FAST channels are Noticias Telemundo Noreste, Noticias Telemundo California, Noticias Telemundo Texas and Noticias Telemundo Florida.

“We are excited to grow our existing partnership with Amazon, expanding the reach of our local news content to millions of people on Fire TV and Echo Show devices,” said Matt Schnaars, president, NBCUniversal Content Distribution, in a statement. “News continues to be a top choice for viewers, and we are proud to reach new audiences with best-in-class journalism from our local stations.”

The free, ad-supported Amazon News app is built into all Fire TV streaming media players and smart TVs in the U.S. The app lets viewers select their preferred national and local news sources. Additionally, Echo Show customers can watch their favorite local news channels in 250 cities from more than 300 local news providers.

